Now Appearing On the Small Scream: Top Rated Family-Friendly Halloween Movies (With Snacks)

Family Halloween celebrations would not be complete without the screening of at least one scary movie featuring monsters, wizards, aliens, or witches. The challenge for Halloween party hosts, however, is to find titles that are compelling enough to hold a child’s candy-induced interest, but not too scary or graphic.

A recent list of Halloween-appropriate movies for families compiled by The Hollywood Reporter helps take much of the guesswork out of the process.

The Essentials

Ghostbusters

A team of parapsychologists, played by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson, find themselves boxing outside their weight with a malevolent demi-god and an army of ghosts. Very loosely based on Ackroyd's father's work, this 1984 comedy mixes supernatural elements with a “boy meets girl meets Gozer the Gozerian” plotline that is entertaining for all ages.

Hocus Pocus

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy star as the Sanderson sisters, three witches burned at the stake during the Salem Witch trials. Following an accidental resurrection by a group of children, the sisters proceed to exact their revenge on the mortals who condemned them. The original Hocus Pocus developed a cult following, and families can enjoy cookies inspired by the film as they watch the original and 2022 sequel.

“Hocus Pocus has become iconic since its debut, and it is unquestionably one of the most quotable Halloween movies that is mostly family-friendly,” explains travel guru Sarah Gilliland from On the Road with Sarah. “Sure, the Black Flame candle discussion is cringe-inducing, but if the kids are young enough, it passes right by them. Between its famous lines and Winifred’s rendition of ‘I Put A Spell On You,' it’s difficult not to be spellbound by the Sanderson Sisters.”

Beetlejuice

This frenetic horror/comedy features Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, a freelance poltergeist-of-sorts hired by a recently deceased couple (Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis). His assignment is to convince the new human residents to vacate the premises. The family’s Goth-inspired daughter Lydia, played by Winona Ryder, befriends the couple and Beetlejuice, complicating the original mission.

It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

First released in 1966, this Halloween classic follows the “Peanuts” gang, created by cartoonist Charles Schulz. As the gang goes Trick-or-Treating, Linus decides to await the arrival of the mythical Great Pumpkin in a local pumpkin patch. Meanwhile, Snoopy fantasizes about taking on the legendary German flying ace Baron Von Richthofen in a literal dogfight.

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

An alien lifeform is abandoned on Earth but is soon discovered by a young boy named Elliot, played by Henry Thomas. Elliot quietly introduces E.T. to his sister Gertie (Drew Barrymore) and older brother Tyler (C. Thomas Howell). However, when a government agency learns of E.T.’s existence, it triggers a race to release the benevolent alien from captivity and send him back to his home world.

Best Stop-Motion Animation

The Nightmare Before Christmas

In this Tim Burton Halloween classic, Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloweentown, becomes consumed with the newly discovered concept of Christmas. This obsession leads Skellington to kidnap Santa Claus and assume control of the entire holiday. Families can enjoy making and eating Jack Skellington-inspired cookies while watching this slightly off-kilter stop-animation movie.

The Corpse Bride

Featuring the voices of Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham-Carter, The Corpse Bride is another Tim Burton stop-motion film with a macabre theme. Based on a Russian-Jewish folk tale, it follows the arc of a couple as they endure a series of personal tragedies, including the ultimate tragedy of death.

Bella Bucchiotti at xoxoBella says, “This not-so-scary Halloween movie is my favorite counterpart to The Nightmare Before Christmas. Along with a sweet storyline, the stop-motion animation used for this film is a work of art.”

Coraline

Based on a novel by Neil Gaiman, Coraline is the bittersweet story of a girl (voiced by Dakota Fanning) who lives in a dark fantasy world. The movie was one of the first stop-motion films to be shown in a 3D format in select theaters.

Frankenweenie

Director Tim Burton returns to the list with Frankenweenie, a fresh take on the classic Frankenstein story. A boy named Victor uses scientific equipment to revive his deceased dog, Sparky.

Live-Action Favorites

Gremlins

A family adopts a mysterious and exotic pet, but must adhere to three specific rules. It cannot be exposed to bright lights, it must not get wet, and it should never be fed after midnight. When one of these rules is violated, the pet releases a band of malevolent green monsters who terrorize the entire town.

Arachnophobia

Jeff Daniels and John Goodman star in this 1990 movie directed by Frank Marshall. After a dangerous South American spider mates with a local female spider, citizens of a small California town fall victim to their offspring. Two scientists and an exterminator work together to put an end to the carnage.

Little Shop of Horrors

Based on a low-budget horror movie by Roger Corman and the Broadway-debuting stage show, the musical filmed version of Little Shop of Horrors focuses on Seymour (Rick Moranis), a Skid Row nebbish working for a cruel florist. When Seymour discovers a dying exotic plant, he nurses it back to health. However, the alien plant only responds to human blood, forcing Seymour to commit murderous acts or risk losing the respect of his co-worker and secret love, Audrey.

Harry Potter series

The Harry Potter films, based on a series of novels by author JK Rowling, follows the adventures of young wizard Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and his friends, Hermione Granger(Emma Watson) and Ronald Weasley (Rupert Grint). The trio attend classes at a boarding school for wizards while uncovering mysteries associated with Harry Potter’s family history.

“I would bring the first Harry Potter movie to a family-friendly party. Not only is Harry Potter appropriate for all ages, but what better way to celebrate Halloween than with our favorite witches and wizards! Of course, I might be biased, I've lived Harry Potter since I read the first book when I was 11,” says Robyn Goldfarb at A Dime Saved.

The Addams Family

Inspired by a series of macabre New Yorker cartoons by Charles Addams, The Addams Family movie franchise focuses on a nuclear family of witches, vampires, ghouls, and disembodied hands. When estranged Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd) returns home, Morticia and Gomez Addams (Angelica Huston, Raul Julia) must sort out the complications he brought with him.

The “Addams Family” cartoons also spawned a campy 1960s television series, as well as a Tim Burton-helmed Netflix series centered around now-grown daughter Wednesday (Jenna Ortega).

Family-Friendly Computer Animation

Monsters, Inc.

Billy Crystal and John Goodman voice the main characters of this Pixar Animation Studios 2001 release. In a world powered by the screams of children, the two monsters are tasked with scaring human children out of necessity. Their lives become complicated when they meet a human girl who doesn’t fear them as much as they anticipated.

Families can make snacks inspired by the monsters that populate the world of Monsters, Inc. while they enjoy the movie.

Kelsey Waddell from Sampling America says, “I'd definitely suggest Monsters Inc. The focus on monsters being afraid of kids (a 2319!), the friendship between Mike, Sully, and Boo, and the eventual shift to monsters making kids laugh instead of scaring them is all perfect for bringing a Halloween vibe to young children who might otherwise be afraid of the idea of monsters.”

Coco

The Pixar movie Coco focuses on a different holiday, the Mexican Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), but it does have a visual synchronicity with Halloween celebrations. The storyline involves a boy named Miguel, who strives to become a professional musician in spite of his family’s lack of support. Miguel discovers a land populated by deceased ancestors, and discovers hidden truths about his only family’s history.

Emese Maczko at Ecolodges Anywhere says, “Coco is such a heartwarming movie, focusing on the love of music and the connection with past relatives. While it is not a strictly Halloween movie, Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos) align well with the spirit of Halloween. The movie has stunning animation and memorable songs like ‘Remember Me' which stays with you long after the end credits.”

Hotel Transylvania

Featuring an all-star lineup of voice actors, Hotel Transylvania portrays Dracula (voice of Adam Sandler) as an innkeeper catering primarily to fellow monsters. His daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) falls in love with a human guest (comedian Andy Samberg). The supporting cast includes Kevin James, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, Kathryn Hahn, Mel Brooks and others.

Monster House

Monster House is a 2006 animated film with the familiar storyline of three friends joining forces to uncover the truth about a mysterious house occupied by an equally mysterious old man (voiced by Steve Buscemi). The movie incorporates several action scenes into a compelling and well-written plot.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.