From the Small Screen to Our Hearts: 13 Sitcom Characters We Cherish

Sitcoms are some of the best TV shows out there. The humor, plots, and well-written characters easily worm their way into my heart, and I know I'm not alone. Members of a popular online forum recently discussed who they thought were the best sitcom characters of all time. Here are some of the top answers.

1. Douglas Reynholm From the It Crowd

Matt Berry steals the show in everything he's in, whether in Mighty Boosh, Garth Marenghi's Dark Place, or even his performance in What We Do in the Shadows; his performance as Douglas was nothing short of extraordinary.

2. Abed Nadir From Community

Abed is a unique character, and his perspectives gave us many non-traditional sitcom episodes in Community.

3. Dwight Schrute From The Office

Dwight's character arc goes from absolutely hate-able to tolerable, to a friend, to an annoying psychopath. His development was entertaining to watch, and fans say the writing for his character was superb. I don't know why Michael Scott isn't on this list! I love them both.

4. Frank Reynolds From It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Frank Reynolds from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia makes us laugh, cringe, and even cry.

5. Ron Swanson From Parks and Recreation

Many users agreed that Ron Swanson from Parks and Rec was the man. While rugged and gruff, fans know the manly man's behavior is just a front for Ron's caring, genuine heart.

6. Red and Kitty Forman From That 70s Show

We have a tie. Red and Kitty Forman take the number five spot together. They were clueless, but they cared.

7. Captain Holt From Brooklyn Nine-Nine

In my opinion, Brooklyn 99 has a mix of the best characters ever and the most annoying characters ever. Captain Holt is the greatest of the bunch. And commenters agree.

8. Lucille Bluth From Arrested Development

According to one commenter, Lucille Bluth stole every scene she was in, a testament to how well they wrote her character and Jessica Walter's performance.

9. George Costanza From Seinfeld

A commenter shared this spot-on point of view: “I think he's one of the best characters of all time, period, not just in sitcoms. He's the perfect intersection of believable and improbable. Everyone knows someone like George, and most people have had at least one moment where they are George. And, for every stupid situation George ends up in, you can still see his perspective, even if it's wild.”

10. Hal From Malcolm in the Middle

Hal was one of the top characters mentioned on the forum. Fans were also quick to shout out Bryan Cranston's acting skills: between Malcolm in the Middle and Breaking Bad, he has a lot of range!

11. Bender From Futurama

The loveable robot in Futurama is known for his non-stop antics and scheming. He's constantly stealing from strangers, acquaintances, and even his best friends.

12. Homer Simpson From The Simpsons

The head of the Simpon family has been entertaining TV viewers for decades. His memorable antics and hilarious quotes indicate he won't disappear from our screens anytime soon.

13. Frank and Marie Barone From Everybody Loves Raymond

They're meddling, argumentative, and downright hilarious. Frank and Marie may not appear to get along, but they love each other, even through all the teasing.

