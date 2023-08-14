14 Smart Phone Hacks That Will Change Your Digital Life Forever

Smartphones make the world a much better place than anyone thought it could be. They improve connectivity and the overall quality of life. But even the smartest phones can be underutilized if the user has yet to discover tips and hacks to maximize their devices. Luckily, tech enthusiasts in an online community spill the beans on not-so-famous hacks that changed their digital lives. These 14 tips might change yours, too.

1 – You Can Translate With Your Camera App

How cool is this? You don't need a specialized app or some high technical know-how to translate written text to English with your camera app. It's super easy, and you'd be surprised how handy this might come in. One traveler shares how they could easily translate a sign with their camera app when they got into a sticky situation at a train station in Latvia. They “translated the sign, and it said, ‘the station is not closed, just unmanned.'” Without that, they may have gone into full panic mode.

2 – Scan and Save Documents Through The Camera App

The camera app is helpful for many reasons — one is scanning and saving documents. Many phones have built-in camera app features that allow them to scan and save PDFs easily. So, you don't need a specialized app for this and can use your camera if you need quick action.

iPhone users can open a new note, click on the camera icon at the bottom, and scan the document. Easy-peasy.

3 – The Quick 911 Dial

I only discovered this very helpful tip a few months ago. For most smart devices, there's another way to dial 911 or reach emergency contacts with an SOS. You can dial 911 or send an SOS to emergency contacts by clicking your power button a certain number of times (often five), depending on the device.

Now, you may wonder why you need this when reaching 911 is as easy as punching three numbers. Still, you might be in a situation where you cannot use your phone: for instance, with a suspicious person or scene where you need to raise an alarm without drawing attention to yourself. You can easily reach in your pockets or bag and punch the button.

4 – There's a White Noise Generator

Some devices, especially iPhones, have white noise generators, an accessibility feature that balances noise; bright noise, dark noise, any noise — music to many people's ears, especially those forced to work in inconvenient surroundings. You don't have to wait to get home for a quick task. With noise cancellation enabled with AirPods, you can work almost anywhere, oblivious to distractions.

5 – You Can Search in The Photos App

If you're a “collector,” finding photos can be such a chore when you have a thousand deluding your gallery. Maybe you want to pull up a photo of your cat or dog; can you do that without driving yourself crazy going through your labyrinth of photos? Yes, you sure can. For instance, if you search for “cats” or “dogs,” your gallery pulls up all the images of cats and dogs. You're welcome.

6 – Metal Detection

Here's some next-level stuff you can do with your phone. One contributor shares the story of what happened a few years back in their workplace. “About five years ago, a coworker and I knew a hallway in our building had a pipe clean out that we needed to access, buried under the concrete floor,” they say. “We didn't know where exactly. He downloaded a metal detector app, it flagged a spot, we dug, and it was right there.” Too good to be true, yeah?

7 – Easy Cursor Navigation

You may want to move back a text or two but want to avoid repeatedly tapping or moving your fingers here and there. No judgment, lazy bones; here's a tip that might bring a smile to your face. Tapping and holding the space bar allows you to move your cursor forward and backwards so seamlessly it looks like magic.

8 – You Can Get Info on Something by Taking a Photo of It

With most devices, you can get information on a particular thing by taking a photo. It works mainly with plants or insects. Tap and hold the image and click on info, which brings up the information. Even though the data provided may not always be accurate, you've got to admit that this is still pretty cool.

9 – TV Remote Check

Instead of hitting the remote a thousand times in frustration, there's a more effective way to discover if your remote is still working. Just point the remote at your phone camera and press a button; the phone will pick up the flash, and it will be visible on the screen.

10 – Eavesdropping

Some people want to know everything and need gossip to survive. Again, no judgment. In fact, we're sharing this tip that improves your eavesdropping significantly.

With your AirPods connected, you can tap the top right menu for the “ear” option. Click on it to turn down background sounds and listen live. One person calls it a “super hearing aid.” The best part? You can leave your phone behind when you leave a room and hear everything around it.

11 – The Magic Words

Yes, there are magic words that your mobile device obeys — you just need to discover them. Two might interest you for iPhones: “Lumos” and “Nox.” Lumos turns on the flashlight, and “Nox” turns it off. It is especially helpful if you have terrible vision and wake in the middle of the night to use the bathroom or something.

12 – Reducing Brightness

Unless you're an older adult, we doubt anyone enjoys having their brightness on the high side. They dial it all the way down. Still, sometimes, it could be on the lowest and still appear too bright! “If you feel like your brightness is still too high, you can actually reduce the white point further in settings,” someone shares.

13 – Easy Map Navigation

You're usually in situations where you can only use your phone with one hand. That's why there are hacks that make things easier for one-hand operators. While using any app with a map, such as Apple Maps, Google Maps, or Lyft, you can double tap and hold on the second tap to zoom in and out of the map easily.

14 – Calculator Hack

On your calculator app, you can backspace by swiping to the left or right. One commenter adds, “You can also turn your phone sideways while in the calculator app and get a scientific calculator.” We know calculations are about to become even easier for some folks.

Source: Reddit.