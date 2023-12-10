Jet-Set and Snack: A Guide to Holiday Foods You Can (and Can’t) Fly With

Few meals are worth traveling with, but holiday meals tend to be the exception. If you need to travel with ingredients or leftovers this holiday season, prepare for the gauntlet of airport security. Knowledge is power when aiming for headache-free (and patdown-minimal) travel, and we have the information you need.

1. Carry It On: The Meats

A press release issued by TSA serves as a cheat code for holiday travelers who will be bringing food along with them. You have the answers to the test, and the first question is: Can I bring my holiday ham, turkey, Christmas sausage, or Impossible Burgers on the plane with me?

TSA says yes. However, the poor soul who has to sit alongside or underneath your meat bag might be far less approving.

2. Stow It Away: Your Homemade Gravy

Gravy takes many forms, and none of those forms are permitted to go through security. If you freeze the gravy in a block, maybe you could circumvent the “no liquids” security rule. However, that decision would enter you into a dangerous game, as any delay could leave your carry-on sopping with melted gravy.

3. Carry It On: Pecan Pie, Christmas Cookies, and Other Baked Goods

Don't expect a TSA agent to confiscate your homemade peanut butter pie or sugar cookies. You are good to bring your baked goods through security. If you face any pushback, print out this list and show it to the agent. That should suffice.

4. Stow It Away: Cranberry Sauce

A staple holiday side dish (and ingredient), cranberry sauce is prohibited by TSA. Even if it's canned, there's a chance the TSA agent will cry foul about potential liquid within the can.

Cranberry sauce and national security — two things you never thought would go in the same sentence.

5. Carry It On: Casseroles

A good casserole can be the difference between holiday cheer and Festivus fistfights. Whether your casserole is made of corn pudding, cheesy potatoes, green beans, or any other ingredient, you can casse-roll with it through the security line.

6. Stow It Away: Wine and Other Adult Beverages

TSA's vendetta against liquids will, unfortunately, rule out the Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon you're bringing your in-laws as a Christmas gift. Toss the bottle in your checked baggage and settle for the in-flight beverage tray if you're craving a nip.

7. Carry It On: Fresh Fruit

When a relative from Florida visits their family in Wisconsin, why not bring any fresh fruit that has survived the winter season? What are Florida-based relatives good for?

If you're so inclined, TSA has granted the green light to bring your fruit through its checkpoints.

8. Stow It Away: Canned Goods

Whether it's pineapple chunks, Campbell's Chunky, or any other canned item, TSA advises that you check it. Airport security hates liquid more than Garfield hates Mondays, and cans tend to be full of liquid.

9. Carry It On: Candy

Don't fill up your checked baggage with candy canes. Instead, utilize the nooks and crannies in your carry-on. That way, if you get a hankering for something sweet during your flight to the North Pole, you'll be well-stocked with a TSA-approved trove of ‘canes.

10. Stow It Away: Jams and Jellies

Christmas is a time to show off your sweet, homemade strawberry jelly and orange marmalade. Just don't plan on showing off your jams or jellies to the stranger sitting next to you in row 16. These semi-liquid concoctions are relegated to the cargo hold.

11. Carry It On: Your Proprietary Spice Blend

The right spice blend can make or break your holiday dishes. You may have loads of time to mix your blend before flying to your holiday destination, and that's totally fine. TSA allows you to bring spices onto your flight, but you should be very clear about labeling before taking spices through security.

12. Stow It Away: Maple Syrup

This one goes out to all the Canadians flying this holiday season. Drink a double helping of maple syrup before leaving for the airport. You can't take your flask of maple through security. Pack a fat stash in your Tumi luggage and prepare to chug when you pick up your stuff from the baggage belt.

13. Carry It On: Mac and Cheese

The TSA press release specifically names macaroni and cheese as a food you're permitted to bring through security. Whether it's a box of Kraft or a tin-foil-wrapped baking tray of your homemade mac, flight day is mac and cheese day.