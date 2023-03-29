The Ultimate Airport Lounge Hack: Can You Still Pull It Off in 2023?

An airport lounge is a haven for travelers away from the often heavily trafficked main areas in the terminals. Airport lounges allow passengers to wait for their flights with more privacy and comfort and most offer some type of amenities, such as food and beverages (usually free alcohol), decent Wi-Fi, power outlets, workspaces, and more. Some even have showers.

Some lounges are operated by the airlines (American Airlines has the Admiral’s Club, Delta has the SkyClub, and so on), and some are independently operated. Entrance criteria vary, from having a certain class of ticket to hitting a certain tier in an airline’s loyalty program. I’m a veteran traveler and I’ve never tried to sneak into an airport lounge myself but a traveler on the sub Reddit r/travelerhacks posed the question: “Have any of you snuck into airport lounges?” Although a few passengers share tactics that worked, successful unauthorized access to an airport lounge today is probably not likely to happen. Here's what Reddit had to say about this.

1. Most Lounges Electronically Scan The Boarding Passes

I’m a frequent traveler, and I don’t recall my boarding pass not being scanned upon entry to the lounge. The scanners are usually paired with real people doing visual checks to make sure anyone wishing to gain entry belongs there. One commenter quipped, “It’s not like sneaking into the back door at the movie theater.”

2. An Airport Lounge Has Tighter Security Than TSA

While this isn’t exactly true, the lounges have put people and processes in place to make sure just anyone doesn’t walk in. The commenter who said this was likely joking or being sarcastic, but there’s some accuracy in the comparison.

3. Look Confident and Don’t Make Eye Contact

A small handful of people on this Reddit thread reported bypassing the entry screening process when staff was busy helping other passengers. I can buy how this is possible. Although I’ve never tried to be shady, I’ve noticed lounge employees not paying attention to me while I’m doing my self-check-in at the Delta SkyClub. I’m sure I’m giving off “I belong here” vibes, so if you can fake that, maybe you have a shot.

“I had a 12-hour layover and was so tired,” said one passenger. “I just went to the lounge and entered through the door. I didn’t make eye contact…no one asked me anything (but) to be fair, two receptionists were talking with a family, and no security guard by the door.”

4. Play The Bereavement Card

One traveler reports trying to gain lounge access after missing a flight. She was traveling home to be with her dying mother and was a self-proclaimed emotional wreck as she tried to make her way home. She was trying to buy a day pass, but the person working at the lounge entrance desk took pity on her and let her in gratis.

Was she tempted to fib to gain sympathy and a complimentary mimosa? Karma will eventually catch up to you.

5. You Have To Know Someone

A few travelers reported getting lounge access because they knew someone that worked for the airline or someone at the airport lounge who let them in. One traveler shared that his airline employee friend saw his Facebook check-in, granted him lounge access, and upgraded his seat. Other airline employees on the thread chimed in and said helping a friend like this wasn’t worth risking their job, so knowing someone might not get you very far.

6. A Nice Stranger on The Plane Doesn’t Count as Sneaking

One commenter reported someone she had a conversation with on the plane taking her into the lounge as his guest. Some lounges allow passengers to bring guests in, so this is legit lounge access and not sneaking. Other travelers reported getting a friend without lounge access in for free, which falls closer to the “I snuck in” category, but maybe that’s more of a case of the gatekeeper choosing to bend some rules.

7. Buy a First-class Ticket and Then Cancel

One stranded passenger bought a refundable first-class ticket with lounge access, checked in for the flight, accessed the lounge, and canceled her flight on the app from the lounge. The passenger admitted to being desperate and asked for no judgment from Reddit.

While some might find this admirable, use caution when doing something similar. Not all first-class tickets offer lounge access, and there might be something in the fine print about timing. A last-minute first-class seat probably isn’t bargain-priced, so be very sure you’ll recoup that money when you hit cancel.

8. Being in a Part of The Airport You’re Not Supposed To Be In Is Risky Business

Considering everything we have to do to get inside the terminal, do we want to find out what happens when you’re in an area you’re not supposed to be in? There’s enough room for things to go wrong on an ordinary travel day, and trying to access an unauthorized space could be the wrinkle you don’t need.

9. The Juice Might Not Be Worth The Squeeze

Many passengers report the offerings inside the airport lounge being not-so-great. “If you want a couple of drinks and some trail mix,” says one traveler, “You’re better off just going to a restaurant or buying some snacks in the terminal.”

One passenger claims the American Express Lounge in the Philadelphia airport has one of the city's best chefs, but that doesn’t mean you can – or should – try to get access to the lounge if you haven’t paid for it.

10. Airport Lounge Is Pretty Easy To Get, so Why Would You Sneak Anyway?

Many lounges offer day passes for a fee. Many premium credit cards offer lounge access. Priority Pass is a network of independent lounges in airports all over the world. It’s not too hard to get into a lounge legitimately, especially if you do a bit of research and prep in advance.

