If you’re into cruise travel, you’ve probably heard Royal Caribbean is launching the world’s largest cruise ship next year. Icon of the Seas is currently under construction in Turku, Finland, and is set to make its first voyage in January 2024. I had the privilege of traveling to Turku with Royal Caribbean International to be one of the first to step onto Icon. Here’s a sneak peek inside Icon of the Seas.

Editor's note: The images are a combination of renderings courtesy of Royal Caribbean and our writer's behind-the-scenes tour of the ship under construction in Finland in May 2023.

Sneak Peek Inside Icon of the Seas – The World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Has there ever been a cruise ship whose arrival was so eagerly awaited? Icon of the Seas will hit the waters in January 2024 and Royal Caribbean has slowly rolled out the details of what it will be like to sail on this mega-ship. The buzz and excitement within the community of cruise enthusiasts grows with each new nugget of information.

Behind the Scenes Look = Big Excitement for Cruise Enthusiasts

I started my journey with Icon of the Seas in October 2022 with a virtual look at the onboard amenities in Royal Caribbean’s headquarters in Miami. I donned a pair of special slippers and a set of 3D goggles and stepped into the CAVE, a place inside Royal Caribbean’s Innovation Lab where ideas on what makes up a dream vacation take shape. The virtual look allowed me to see what passengers will experience when they step on board. I also got to take a virtual look at the new Surfside Family Suites.

Seven months later, I got to walk on Icon for real, although the ship was still very much a construction site, this time wearing steel-toed shoes and a hard hat. Renderings and experiences of Royal Caribbean’s engineers and senior staff helped bring the vision for what CEO of Royal Caribbean International, Michael Bayley, assures us will be the “World’s best family vacation” alive.

Unprecedented Interest

The buzz of excitement around the ship’s first sailing is unprecedented amongst travel planners and cruise enthusiasts. Jenn Greene, a travel planner with MEI/Mouse Fan Travel, says she’s never had so many requests for an inaugural cruise.

“We have and continue to see record demand for Icon of the Seas. As Royal Caribbean reveals details, we continue to see an increase in bookings,” Greene shared with Wealth of Geeks. “My clients are eager to set sail on the biggest and most innovative cruise ship in the world.”

What’s New on Icon of the Seas

There are five new neighborhoods on Icon of the Seas: Thrill Island, Chill Island, Surfside, The Hideaway, and AquaDome. There are sixteen new restaurants and bars and seven new places to experience thrills and chills, such as the first-ever full water park at sea, Category 6, and an infinity pool. Whether you prefer to be thrilled, just chill, or a little bit of both, there’s much to choose from here.

New Dining Venues

Icon of the Seas has ten new dining venues, including the recently revealed Empire Supper Club and Celebration Table. There are also fun additions, such as a dueling piano bar and a champagne bar in Central Park named Bubbles.

The Empire Supper Club was announced after I arrived home from Turku, but I got to see the space when I was on board the Icon of the Seas. Royal Caribbean was tight-lipped on what the space was going to be until the official reveal, but I can tell you it’s going to be intimate and, I’m sure, fabulous.

“Food and beverage experiences are one of the top reasons people go on vacations,” says Linken D’Souza, the Global Head – Vice President, Food & Beverage, Royal Caribbean Group. We got a sneak peek of the space where Bubbles will sit, in the ship’s Central Park neighborhood, along with a sample of a nonalcoholic, bubbly sip – nonalcoholic due to the ship being an active construction zone. If you’re a foodie or really crave that unique, elevated dining experience, Icon of the Seas won’t disappoint.

New Neighborhood for Young Families

The new Surfside Neighborhood is a place designed for families with kids under six, which Royal Caribbean dubbed as “free agents.” Families with younger children who aren’t in school may have more flexibility with when they take vacations because they don’t have to schedule around the school calendar. To give this demographic the incentive to book a cruise on Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean has created a space on Deck 7 that is all about young families.

Highlights of Surfside include the Water’s Edge pool, where grownups can relax and still be able to keep an eye on the kids at Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay, which are water play areas designed for small children. Also in the Surfside Neighborhood are the beach-themed carousel, arcade, and Adventure Ocean, Royal Caribbean’s kid’s club. Surfside has four dedicated eateries, including a buffet and a spot that serves brunch all day.

Millennial parents don’t want to compromise on family vacations. Royal Caribbean has heard that loud and clear and checked all the boxes.

Thrill Island

Royal Caribbean hasn’t forgotten about older kids and anyone who needs that element of high-energy adventure on their vacation. Thrill Island, located on Decks 16 and 17, features a full waterpark. Thrill Island lives up to its name with the tallest drop slide at sea, the Frightening Bolt, and other attractions such as a family raft slide and mat-racing duo slides.

Crown’s Edge is an adrenaline-packed ropes course that allows the most adventurous guests to navigate a climbing course that hangs 154 feet above the ocean. The first-of-its-kind attraction is called Crown’s Edge because it is located on the edge of Royal Caribbean’s signature Crown and Anchor logo. The Crown and Anchor logo for the largest cruise ship ever is Royal Caribbean’s largest Crown and Anchor ever, which is only fitting. Returning favorites include a rock climbing wall and the FlowRider surf simulator.

The coolest part? All of these attractions are included in the price of your cruise.

Chill Island

If you are more of a chill than a thrill person or want to seamlessly divide your time between relaxation and high-energy fun, Chill Island, located on Decks 15-17, is the place for ultimate relaxation at sea. You’ll find a pool for every mood, each with prime ocean views. One of the overarching themes of Icon of the Seas is “Water, Water, Everywhere,” and while you might not have known you were missing ocean views while enjoying the pool on board a cruise ship, Royal Caribbean is stepping it up to immerse passengers in those sweet ocean views.

If you want to enjoy pool time without the kids, check out Cloud 17, Icon of the Seas’ adult-only space. There are tons of options for food and drinks on Chill Island, including Swim & Tonic, Royal Caribbean’s first swim-up bar, and a dedicated frozen drink bar at returning favorite Lime & Coconut.

The AquaDome

The AquaDome is Icon’s transformational space. During the day, guests can grab food and drinks and enjoy wraparound ocean views and a 55-foot-tall waterfall. At night, the AquaDome is a vibrant hotspot with more dining choices, and marquee shows at a next-level AquaTheater.

I was fortunate enough to be present for the first performance in Icon of the Seas’ AquaTheater. Watching the mini-performance while wearing a hardhat and listening to the construction sounds humming in the background was surreal, and I can’t wait to see a show in the finished venue in a few months. Sorry – no images were allowed, but I promise it is going to be spectacular.

Entertainment on Icon of the Seas Fully Revealed

The spectacular AquaDome will feature two shows. The signature show will be AquaNation! A second, more kid-focused show will be Pirates vs. Mermaids. There will be two shows in the Absolute Zero ice rink theater, Starburst and Once Upon a Time.

The Royal Theater will feature Royal Caribbean’s branded superhero show, The Effectors, and a 90-minute production of The Wizard of Oz, with what Nick Weir, Royal Caribbean International’s Senior Vice President of Entertainment, promised would be dazzling special effects that showcase the latest technology. Think epic, digitally created tornado on larger-than-life entertainment screens.

More About Icon of The Seas

Icon of the Seas will measure 1,198 feet long, have 20 decks and seven pools, and hold 7,600 people, making this the world’s largest cruise ship. The current title belongs to Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas.

Interior staterooms for a seven-night cruise start at $1,099 per person, which includes most meals, activities, and entertainment.

Icon of the Seas will also be Royal Caribbean’s most sustainable cruise ship. Icon is the line’s first ship with fuel cell technology, and it’s powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), the cleanest burning marine fuel.

The Latest News From Royal Caribbean

In addition to “Water, Water, Everywhere,” Royal Caribbean has built Icon of the Seas on the principles of Familiar, Evolutionary, and Revolutionary. Fans of the brand will find their favorite spaces on board, such as Central Park and the beloved Schooner Bar, but these familiar spaces are designed to have a new and fresh twist and make use of the latest technology and sustainability practices. Whether bigger is better is a topic up for debate, but Royal Caribbean has also equally embraced the concept of a better, richer experience for passengers in addition to building a bigger ship.

It’s not just about bigger, and getting an inside view of the building of this ship has solidified the cruise line’s consistent commitment to being the best.

Connectivity is also a big element of the Icon of the Seas. The ship is designed to be easy to navigate, which is important when you’re finding your way around the world’s largest cruise ship, and it will be easy to flow from one area of the ship to another.

Up Next

In addition to the much-anticipated first sailing of Icon of the Seas, the brand is also looking forward to introducing a new Oasis Class ship, Utopia of the Seas, next year. Royal Caribbean is also opening an adults-only space at their private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay, later this year and looks forward to announcing more information about a new beach club in Nassau. There will also be two additional ships in the Icon Class.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, firmly says Icon of the Seas will be the world’s best family vacation. “Now more than ever, families are prioritizing experiences where they can bond and enjoy their own adventures. We set out to create a vacation that makes that possible, all in one place.”