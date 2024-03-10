The Best SNES Platforming Games for That Nostalgic Fix

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System, or SNES, has a strong argument for the greatest console of all time in terms of platformers. The best SNES platforming games often rank among some of our most beloved video games of all time. The best part about the situation remains how they still hold up well even today.

The best SNES platforming games feel like must-own titles for the console. Games across beloved series like Mario and Donkey Kong made their mark here. These picks for the best SNES platforming games come from the level design, how well the platforming mechanics work, how deep the gameplay goes, and how well they hold up today. They even include some games of other similar genres with light platforming elements, such as Metroid and Castlevania.

1. Super Mario World

Super Mario World reigns as one of the kings of platformers. Players who want a game that is masterful from start to finish should check out this game.

Mario’s classic run and jump mechanics feel tighter than ever across some of the most varied worlds in his lengthy career. The addition of welcome power-ups like the cape and Yoshi as a rideable companion cemented this as the one platformer every SNES fan needs to play.

2. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island

Yoshi took center stage in this beloved 1995 platformer. Its whimsical and almost watercolor art style looks stunning even now. The gameplay and movement feel a bit slow compared to other platformers, but we appreciate Yoshi’s unique style of using eggs to fight enemies.

3. Mega Man X

Fans might argue the Mega Man X series may stick out in their minds more than the original Capcom action platformer saga. The protagonist X has even better movement, including running, jumping, and even sliding down walls. The non-linear level nature of defeating the eight bosses in whatever order the player wants returns from the past series and has bosses like Storm Eagle, whose aerial nature keeps players on their toes.

4. Donkey Kong Country

This 2.5D side-scrolling platformer features Donkey Kong and his nephew on an adventure to stop the villain King K. Rool. The unique graphical style provided a 3D-like experience for players on the almost exclusively 2D SNES. The unbelievable amount of collectibles and secrets kept us busy with this game for hours throughout its 40 levels.

5. Super Metroid

Nintendo offered a stunning level of detail on the planet Zebes in Samus Aran’s third adventure. It holds up the strongest out of the earlier Metroid games due to the intense amount of variation in the movement. Players wall jump, roll, and blast their way across this alien world. Its exploration and non-linear style beat out most action platformers on the system.

6. Super Castlevania IV

Simon Belmont takes over for this action-platformer adventure to defeat Dracula. This game fits in well as a mix of the older, more platforming-centric games and the Metroidvania-style experiences that would come after this. The 11 levels feel swift in design, with the smooth movement of running, attacking, and even swinging with Simon’s signature whip.

7. ActRaiser

This intriguing, experimental RPG from developer Quintet has the most variation in its gameplay out of any platformer on this list. Its core remains an RPG, but each area includes at least two action-packed side-scrolling platforming sectors. If players want platforming but other genres in the same experience, check this out. It also contains some impressive city-building elements and great lore.

8. Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest

This sequel puts Diddy Kong and pal Dixie in the hero seat after King K. Rool captures Donkey Kong. Sorry, Donkey Kong, but we like this sequel a bit more than the original SNES platformer classic. The pseudo-3D style graphics look a bit better, especially with the beautiful water effects and the agile movement both Diddy and Dixie have.

9. Super Mario All-Stars

Players who want to experience some of the strongest Nintendo platformers of all time and also get some nice bang for their buck should check out this incredible collection. It comes with the first three Super Mario Bros. NES titles with enhanced graphics, plus The Lost Levels in its international debut. Players have the start of the series in the original game, plus the unforgettable third entry, which stands among some of the greatest platformers of all time.

10. Kirby Super Star

This collection offers some impressive value for fans of the pink fluff ball Nintendo mascot. It comes with about seven different modes, each almost equal to a single game in its own right. This includes remakes of the original Kirby’s Dream Land (in full color this time) but also some experimental minigames with up to two players.

11. Mega Man X2

The addition of the Cx4 enhancement chip into the cartridge for this game allowed it to have some visual improvements over its already great predecessor. We also enjoyed the vehicles in this second game in the Mega Man X series, which shook up the usual run-and-gun gameplay.

12. Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

This action platformer puts players in the boots of the knight Arthur as he battles against the spooky and supernatural enemies in the world. The movement feels a bit awkward to go back to these days, but the new double jump feature helps this feel like the definitive version of this Capcom experience.

13. Earthworm Jim

This fascinating action platformer has elements of sci-fi thrown in for a game, unlike others on this list. The main character goes on a basic but often funny journey to save a princess, with elements of satire throughout. The addition of ranged weaponry gives the player more flexibility in tackling each hand-crafted level.

14. Demon's Crest

The six areas in this Capcom action platformer have elements of Metroidvania games in how players get new powers, revisit old areas, and unlock new secrets and locations. It has a stronger emphasis on combat and flying due to Firebrand’s ability to hover and breathe fire, which helps this game stand out.

15. Earthworm Jim 2

The final action platformer game from this series’ original creators, Doug TenNapel, David Perry, and developer Shiny Entertainment, contains the spirit of the first game but with some vast improvements. Many different weapons show up throughout the levels, such as the auto gun, overpowered Barn Blaster, and more. The sheer variation between the levels, such as a quiz show one and a top-down shooter level, keeps players on their toes.

16. Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble!

While the previous Donkey Kong Country games often received a lot of attention, we love the new additions to Dixie Kong’s spotlight adventure. The levels feel much larger at times, and the ability to explore between areas in the overworld gives it a more non-linear vibe full of secrets. Plus, the vehicles like the hovercraft give some hilarious and fun ways to move throughout locations.

17. Mega Man X3

The Mega Man X series continued with a brilliant third-action platformer, which might be our favorite in the series. Players once again take on the role of X, but with all of the skills from the past two games, like running, dashing, jumping, and more. The addition of Zero as a playable character in a limited fashion makes this even better.

18. The Magical Quest Starring Mickey Mouse

This Mickey Mouse platformer has only six levels in it, but it makes up for that with the four different outfits Mickey has. Each outfit has upgrades and unique powers, such as the magician outfit, which lets Mickey use magic and breathe underwater. This gives an almost Mario power-up style to this underrated Mickey Mouse game.

19. Disney's Aladdin

The beloved Aladdin animated film has a stunning vibe to it, which this 2D platformer captures well. Developer Capcom has such visual depth to the otherwise 2D levels, such as buildings and locations in the background. The stunning visuals help alleviate some of the bland difficulty.

20. The Lion King

This video game adaptation of the popular Disney animated film has a pretty close adherence to the style of the movie but in a 2D side-scrolling platformer format. The progression from Simba’s cub form with limited abilities to his more powerful adult version provides a neat level of depth and challenge to the levels.

21. The Lost Vikings

Silicon & Synapse, who would later become the renowned Blizzard Entertainment, had some intriguing and forgotten earlier titles like this action platformer. Players control three different Vikings, each with their own abilities, like Olaf’s hang glider shield. The constant switch between the three keeps the gameplay and level progression fresh.

22. Kirby's Dream Land 3

This third iteration of the beloved mascot platformer series brings Kirby back with some new and returning faces. The various transformations Kirby has already add a lot of depth to the otherwise basic gameplay, but our favorite part comes from Kirby’s friends like Gooey, who help in battle. It also has a wild final boss that is so much gorier than it should be.

23. Tiny Toon Adventures: Buster Busts Loose!

This goofy adaptation of the classic Tiny Toon Adventures cartoon features Buster Bunny as the lead character. It has a pretty breezy difficulty, but don’t play on the easiest difficulty setting, which removes some of the levels. Its relaxing nature makes its levels fun to explore before the nice boss battles like against Duck Vader.

24. Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

This hilarious caveman platforming game stars not one but two Neanderthal protagonists. Players explore exotic prehistoric levels with dinosaurs and other intriguing creatures to defeat. We love the diversity in the gameplay and progression, such as being able to fall in love, marry, and have kids back in the village.