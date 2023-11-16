Snoop Dogg Asks for ‘Privacy’ After Deciding to ‘Give Up Smoke’

Snoop Dogg has fans wondering if his Instagram and X got hacked after a post surfaced with the words “I'm giving up smoke.” In 2015, the rapper-actor known for his affinity for herb launched a line of cannabis products called Leafs by Snoop.

The full text of Snoop Dogg‘s post on both Twitter and Instagram reads, “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Entertainment Weekly reports, “The announcement came as a shock to fans of Snoop, a longtime kush enthusiast and ambassador of the herb who once claimed to smoke 81 blunts a day. Stories about smoking with the undisputed King of Weed have become a celebrity staple, with everyone from Ed Sheeran to Russell Crowe recounting fond memories of taking hits with him.”

Snoop Dogg Has Sworn Off the Sweet Leaf Before

Today is not the first time that Snoop Dogg — maker of songs such as “Vapors,” “We Just Wanna Party with You,” “Let's Get Blown,” “Life of da Party,” “My Medicine,” “Lighters Up,” “Ashtrays and Heartbreaks,” and “Kush Ups” — has sworn off smoking marijuana. In 2002 just before he turned 30, Snoop told Access Hollywood that he “didn't need it anymore.” The 2004 Adam Sandler movie 50 First Dates famously pokes fun at Snoop Dogg's statement with a video caption that reads “April: Snoop quits weed” followed by the caption “May: Snoop back on weed.”

Earlier this year, however, Snoop Dogg talked to Daily Mail about slowing his roll with regard to his THC intake. “Being a grandfather has changed me in multiple ways,” said Snoop. “The main way is being concerned with how I live, how I move, the kind of people I’m associated with, because I want to see my grandkids grow old. The only way I can do that is to take precautionary steps as far as how I move, who I hang out with, where I go out, my intake… I just don’t want to do this to my body anymore. I want to survive.”

For those allergic to math, 81 blunts per day comes out to 29,565 blunts per year. No word yet from Snoop Dogg about whether he intends to switch to edibles or vaping… or just quit cold turkey. If Snoop is serious this time, he may have to rethink about associating his name with his own popular line of cannabis products.