License to Chill Snow Island Returns to Margaritaville

Snow in the South hardly ever happens, but winter fun is only a ticket away near Atlanta, Georgia! Returning for the 2023-2024 season, License To Chill Snow Island brings all the wintertime fun to Margaritaville at Lake Lanier Islands. It's back and better than ever, with more ways to play in the snow and the return of magical holiday lights. So, if you're dreaming of a White Christmas, check out all of the fun happening at Snow Island.

License to Chill Snow Island at Margaritaville

A fresh blanket of snow is ready for guests every day at Snow Island. During the summer, Margaritaville at Lake Lanier Islands is a water park. It transforms during winter to offer magical snow-covered attractions, carnival rides, and the Margaritaville's Lakeside Lights Spectacular.

There are three main snow attractions that guests line up for. Blizzard Mountain, which towers eight stories high and drops brave tubers down a 575-foot-long path in the snow, is the biggest thrill at Snow Island. Guests fly down a snow-covered hill in individual tubes. Next, Snowball Alley is fun for all ages. It's a big pile of fresh snow ready to be played in that's perfect for the whole family. Lastly, Frosty's Ice Rink will get you into the holiday spirit as you skate around the rink listening to holiday tunes.

More Attractions Beyond the Snow

If snow isn't your thing, there's even more to enjoy at Snow Island. Kids will love the carnival rides located around the park. Classic carousels, Ferris wheels, and coasters provide extra thrills in addition to the snow attractions. It's all included with your Snow Island at Margaritaville ticket price.

Adults can chill at the pop-up holiday bars. All of the summertime Margaritaville bars get a holiday transformation with festive decor as they whip up tasty concoctions. These are some of our favorite festive drinks:

Hot Chocolate blended with Bailey's Peppermint Schnapps garnished with whipped cream and peppermint pieces. Smokey Mountain Christmas: Hot Chocolate blended with Old Smokey Mountain Salted Caramel Tennessee Whiskey and smoked Marshmellow Whisky, garnished with whipped cream and drizzled with caramel.

Margaritaville's Lakeside Lights Spectacular

Visitors can enjoy Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular in the evenings, a walk-through light show. Guests walk along a paved path in the park, which is stroller-friendly, and there are light displays all around. Be in awe of ginormous beach-themed lights on Lake Lanier's banks, or take selfies with some of the photo op light displays. Enjoy the holiday music and roaring open fire at one of the firepits. The Lakeside Lights Spectacular is the perfect ending to a day of fun playing in the snow.

Snow Island and Lakeside Lights Spectacular 2023-24 Dates

License to Chill Snow Island is open on select dates from November 4, 2023, through February 25, 2024. Hours vary by date. Snow Island is available on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day!

Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular is open nightly from November 22-26, 2023, and December 1, 2023, to January 3, 2024, and then weekends only through January 15, 2023. It opens at 5 p.m. (after sunset).