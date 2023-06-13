Soar With Superheroes This Summer at This Colorado Hotel

Superheroes have never been more popular. With summer vacation in full swing and the release of comic and game-based movies such as Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse, the Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it's the perfect time to enjoy a vacation with the family's fave characters in mind. The Curtis Hotel, a Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Denver, is the ideal destination for kids and kids at heart—especially those who love comics and video games.

Super Accommodations for Everyone

The Curtis Hotel boasts 13 hyper-themed rooms—including Comic Book Heroes and the Video Game room. The hotel is five miles from America's largest comic dealer megastore, Mile High Comics.

Mile High Comics is America's largest and friendliest comics retailer, boasting an inventory of 10 million comics and 300,000 trade paperbacks. Between stopping over there and staying at the Curtis Hotel, you and your family can make this the summer of superheroes.

Rooms Fit for a Superfamily

One of the reasons to stay at the Curtis is the super-themed rooms. The Video Game suite at The Curtis invites you to be a kid again, with space-themed video game characters, candy, and more. This fun and games-inspired candy land will take you to the next level. It even includes a Donkey Kong arcade game to transport you back to your childhood, reminiscent of days at the arcade.

The Comic Book Heroes room is decorated with pictures of your favorite heroes – from Wonder Woman to Batman to everyone in between. Here, you are transported to the comic book pages where you can decide your hero story.

If comic book heroes and arcade games aren't your thing, you can always stay in any of the other themed rooms the hotel offers. This includes the Star Trek room, the Ghosbusters Room, the disco room, and the I Love Lucy Room. The hotel also has the Barbie room, where you can time your stay perfectly with the Barbie movie premiere. Whatever your interests, there is a room for you at the Curtis Hotel.

Soar to New Sights

The Curtis Hotel is a unique downtown Denver boutique hotel with innovative accommodations, dining, and superior amenities for leisure vacations and business trips to Downtown Denver. Outside of having unique and themed rooms, the hotel has a 24/7 fitness center, a 24/7 business center, a Five & Dime gift shop, and an on-site Starbucks. While never leaving the hotel might be tempting, it's ideally located in downtown Denver so everything you'd want to see is close by.

While humans can't fly just yet, getting to places from the Curtis feels like flying. The Curtis is just two blocks from the celebrated 16th Street Mall, one block from the Colorado Convention Center, and directly across the street from the Denver Performing Arts Complex. At the Denver Performing Arts Complex, you can take in Broadway-caliber musicals, plays, and family-friendly shows, making it a super vacation.

If you're a comic book and video game lover and you don't plan to visit Denver this summer, maybe this is your sign to go for it.