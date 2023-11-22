Is Social Media A Major Reason Kids Quit Sports?

An alarming number of young teens are quitting sports, and It isn't a recent phenomenon. A decade ago, the National Alliance For Youth Sports reported that 70% of young athletes stopped playing organized sports by age 13, and this rate doubled among young girls. Researchers at Nemours Children's Health have set out to determine the factors motivating youth to pack up their sports equipment for good.

A 2023 study presented at the American Academy of Pediatrics by Nemours Health says young athletes are abandoning sports because of coaching issues, social media-based body image issues, and the overall competitive pressure of sports.

As for parents, it can be confusing to see a child’s passion for playing a game unexpectedly end. Cassidy M. Foley-Davelaar (D.O., FAAP, CAQSM), the lead author of the Nemours Children's Health study, suggests parents should investigate the root cause of their children leaving activities they once enjoyed. “Parents need to know what drives kids to quit sports so they can support their children's physical and mental health,” Foley-Davelaar says.

The Benefits Of Sports

Engaging in sports provides kids with several benefits. Foley-Davelaar explains, “Youth sports participation prepares children for a lifetime of healthy habits. Kids who participate in youth sports have improved cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength and endurance, and a healthy weight.”

Sports can also develop teamwork, communication skills, and self-esteem. Many parents are motivated to invest time in their children’s sports activities since the games provide an alternative to playing in the streets or spending hours in front of a screen.

So what's causing children to suddenly drop out of sports despite parental support?

Nemours Health surveyed current and past athletes, ages 8-18, through local athletic organizations and sports medicine clinics. Their research indicated a number of factors behind youth sports attrition rates.

Coaches Have A Major Impact On Confidence

Casandra Karpiak, a former elite athlete and parent of two athletic boys, discusses her experience with coaching and how it affects kids in sports. “Overly competitive coaches with impossibly high expectations make kids fearful of making mistakes and therefore don't provide a safe environment where failure is a necessary part of their development.”

Karpiak says that one of the biggest reasons kids quit sports is having coaches who prioritize winning over maximizing potential. “Instead of encouraging development in the long run, coaches who go after short-term wins come at the cost of kids choosing not to continue in the sport. When coaches encourage individual leadership and support all kids on a team instead of a chosen few who excel early, kids will continue having fun regardless of the adversity they face in the sporting world.”

Researchers in the study note that parents need to ensure coaches have proper training and foster a positive environment for participation.

Social Media Can Negatively Affect Body Image

The Nemours Children's Health Study also found a significant correlation between screen time, physical activity, and body image. Many respondents said they quit sports because they felt their skill levels didn't match those of athletes they saw repeatedly on television or social media.

Respondents with confidence issues considered themselves “less fit” on the body image silhouette scale than they perceived an athlete would be. There appears to be a correlation between the average age of sports attrition and the age at which many adolescents start using social media.

Approximately 38% of children between the ages of 8 and 12 and 84% of teenagers between the ages of 13 and 18 are using social media, according to The Common Sense Census: Media Use by Tweens and Teens, published in 2021. Social media often exposes children to lifestyle and beauty standards that are unrealistic. As a result, more children are suffering from low self-esteem and body image issues at a young age.

Competitive Pressures

The study also revealed that “competitive pressure” made young female athletes particularly prone to quitting organized sports.

Harman Awal witnessed this when her niece left swimming after three years in the sport. Awal says, “She felt extreme pressure because her coach constantly compared her to other swimmers. Eventually, her performance began to suffer.”

What Can Be Done to Combat This Trend?

Nike and Dove brands have teamed up to launch Body Confident Sport, a first-of-its-kind online coaching program, after recognizing the rapid decline in female participation in sports. Their own research revealed that 45% of teenage girls globally drop out of sports, with low body confidence being the most significant issue.

With the help of tennis star Venus Williams in partnership with Dove and gymnast Laurie Hernandez representing Nike, the companies plan to raise awareness of the program, which uses specialized coaching tools to build body confidence in 11 to 17-year-old girls.

Body Confident Sport provides coaches with the resources to inspire body confidence and discourage girls from dropping out of organized sports. The program includes input from girls and coaches from 6 countries, including France, India, Japan, Mexico, the U.K., and the U.S. The curriculum consists of scientifically proven techniques to improve self-esteem and body confidence.

Coaches And Parents Hold the Key

Foley-Davelaar emphasizes the need for coaches and parents to foster a supportive environment for vulnerable young athletes. “Coaches and parents need to know that their words and actions can influence kids' participation in sports. By being mindful to not place any importance on looking a certain way, adults can encourage a more supportive, inclusive, and welcoming sports environment among children of all abilities.”

With gaming devices and social media platforms offering the allure of passive screen time, the importance of getting kids to stay physically active through sports has become even greater. Foley-Davelaar says finding the root causes of sports attrition will help adults and children bring joy and participation back to the game.

