Social Media Shake-Up: The Apps Users Are Ditching

Social media can be a double-edged sword. On one side, you have connections, friends, and family you enjoy communicating with. Or you're an influencer who posts updates for your audience. And on the other side, you have all the easy-access hate that people love throwing around for no reason other than they can. It's also time-consuming, snatching up nearly three hours (151 minutes) of the average user's day as of 2022.

As usage trends increase each year, people ask how they can limit or even deactivate their social media accounts, trimming back their reliance on constant communication and the urge to log every moment of their lives.

States Shedding Social Media

Thanks to the B2B (business-to-business) marketplace DesignRush, we can better see which states are leading the charge as individuals continue to cut social media out of their daily activities.

Using Google Keyword Planner, DesignRush analyzed over 3,000 search terms to remove social media accounts and limit time on social platforms. Phrases like “Delete Facebook” and “Turn off TikTok” were popular options and helped the marketplace rank terms by state to better understand where people are shedding social media the most.

1. Nevada

Nevada is leading the way by a large margin, with 185.95 searches per 100,000 people. As the Silver State looks to turn away from social media, they're setting the bar for other states to do the same.

2. Hawaii

In the number two slot is the beautiful state of Hawaii. Known as the “Aloha State,” Hawaiians are searching for ways to delete their social accounts at 177.75 searches per 100,000 residents.

3. New York

Quitting social media in a place like New York might be easier said than done, but that has kept the Empire State from sliding into third place. Searches in the state stand at 175.73 for every 100,000 New Yorkers.

4. California

The Golden State is in fourth place as Californians try to slash their social platform addictions. With 174.33 searches per every 100,000 citizens, California is in fourth place.

5. New Mexico

Feeling the social media pinch, netizens in New Mexico are searching 170.94 per 100,000 inhabitants of New Mexico. Denizens of New Mexico are in fifth place as states purge their social platform accounts.

6. Texas

Continuing the trend, Texans are doing 170.21 searches as of 2023. With that number in mind, the Lone Star State sits in sixth place.

7. Georgia

Georgians are sitting in seventh place with 167.42 per 100,000 individuals. As the Peach State struggles to curb its social media usage, searches for pertinent information will continue.

8. Colorado

The Centennial State is seeing search terms at a rate of 166.31 per 100,000 in population. Voters in “Colorful-Colorado” want to curtail their social media presence and sit comfortably in eighth place for their efforts.

9. Illinois

Continuing the trend of trimming social platform use, the Prairie State is hitting searches at 162.12 per 100,000 humans. As Illinoisans work to cut back their social media usage, they sit in ninth place.

10. Arizona



The Grand Canyon State skips its way into tenth place as Arizonans look for ways to reduce their dependence on the instant gratification of online social interactions. With 160.35 searches for every 100,000 residents, Arizona is keeping the trend of trimming social media usage going strong.

11. North Carolina

As people from the Tar-Heel State strive to snip back their online social communication, they drove North Carolina into 11th place. Snapping up 155.14 searches for every 100,000 citizens, Tarheels are looking to improve the time they spend on the internet daily.

12. Virginia

You can get ready for incoming searches from the Old Dominion State. With 154.52 inquiries out of every 100,000 people, Virginia is standing firm in 12th place.

13. Massachusetts

The thirteenth place goes to the state of Massachusetts. With 154.30 searches for 100,000 locals, the Bay State consistently tries to lessen its need for social media interactions.

14. Maryland

Maryland, the Old Line State, comes in fourteenth place with 152.24 searches per 100,000 taxpayers. As Marylanders seek to prune their need for social media, they'll keep those search terms going.

15. Connecticut

Fifteenth place goes to Connecticut as natives attempt to cut social media from their daily lives. With 146.85 searches for each of its 100,000 residents, the Constitution State solidifies its effort to reduce its social media consumption.

Time Out

When you're constantly looking out, it becomes hard to look inward. Forbes reports that 39% of users admit to being addicted to social media. For teens and adolescents, there is a correlation between their social media use and depression, with 67% saying they feel worse about their lives. On the flip side, however, 73% of users polled said they find support and inclusion in social media. The delicate balance between enough time and too much time on social media outlets is one we all fight to maintain.

Source: (DesignRush), (Statista), (Forbes).