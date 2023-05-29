Cleveland Welcomes Astronomy Enthusiasts for 2024 Solar Eclipse Viewing Experience

The official countdown to the 2024 total solar eclipse has begun, and organizations nationwide are announcing plans to celebrate the momentous astronomical event.

Cleveland, Ohio, has been named an official sunspot by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the path of eclipse totality, with nearly four minutes of total darkness expected.

However, after 2024, the path of totality won't cross the United States again during a solar eclipse until 2044.

What Is a Total Solar Eclipse?

According to the experts at NASA, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth. Further, a total solar eclipse occurs when the moon blocks all of the sun's light and casts a shadow on the Earth.

This shadow creates a trail as it moves due to the planet's rotation, and that trail is called the path of totality, or an area where the eclipse causes total darkness.

While the moon blocks the sun's light, it will look dark as night in the middle of the day, and you may see a ring of light around the moon. This ring is the sun's corona or its atmosphere, and it isn't ordinarily detectable due to the light.

Total solar eclipses occur every 18 months but are only visible in any given place approximately once every 400 years in the path of totality.

The American Astronomical Society said the total solar eclipse in 2017 was the first to pass over the lower 48 United States since 1979 and the first to span from coast to coast since 1918.

For example, Ohio hasn't seen the total darkness of an eclipse since 1806, so having another solar eclipse path of totality crossing the US a mere seven years later is remarkable.

2024 Solar Eclipse Path of Totality

Dallas, Texas: 12:23 p.m. CDT to 3:02 p.m. CDT

Idabel, Oklahoma: 12:28 p.m. CDT to 3:06 p.m. CDT

Little Rock, Arkansas: 12:33 p.m. CDT to 3:11 p.m. CDT

Poplar Bluff, Missouri: 12:39 p.m. CDT to 3:15 p.m. CDT

Paducah, Kentucky: 12:42 p.m. CDT to 3:18 p.m. CDT

Evansville, Indiana: 12:45 p.m. CDT to 3:20 p.m. CDT

Cleveland, Ohio: 1:59 p.m. EDT to 4:29 p.m. EDT

Erie, Pennsylvania: 2:02 p.m. EDT to 4:30 p.m. EDT

Buffalo, New York: 2:04 p.m. EDT to 4:32 p.m. EDT

Burlington, Vermont: 2:14 p.m. EDT to 4:37 p.m. EDT

Lancaster, New Hampshire: 2:16 p.m. EDT to 4:38 p.m. EDT

Caribou, Maine: 2:22 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. EDT

Cleveland Named a NASA Sunspot

NASA has named Cleveland and other locations along the path of totality as sunspots for optimized eclipse viewing. The space organization will participate in eclipse-themed public events and educational opportunities with NASA experts on-site.

In addition, NASA will broadcast live from sunspot locations during the eclipse.

Unobstructed Views and Unexpected Sights

While eclipse viewers can expect to find some of the most prolonged darkness durations in Cleveland (3 minutes and 50 seconds), the city also offers miles of lakeshore and acres of green space for unobstructed views accessible to everyone. Approximately 20 miles west of Cleveland sits Avon Lake, with multiple lakefront parks open to the public and a perfect spot for families to view this historic event together.

Prime Cleveland Eclipse Viewing Locations

Lake Erie's shore: Edgewater Park has over 9,000 feet of shoreline.

Euclid Beach Park: East of the city, this park features a 650-foot beach and scenic observation pier.

Avon Lake: West of the city, Avon Lake sits directly in the path of totality and has many public parks.

Cleveland Metroparks: Over 23,000 acres of parks.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park: This area features over 100 hiking trails with elevated ledges and expansive views.

Explore The Science

Learn about the eclipse and much more with the various science sites, attractions, and activities in and around Cleveland. The Great Lakes Science Center offers more than 340 interactive exhibits. Explore the redesigned facility at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, including an immersive planetarium journey and hands-on learning for children at the Discovery Center.

Delve into women's scientific achievements in space exploration at the International Women's Air and Space Museum. Astronomers wishing for an unobstructed view of the night sky can visit Observatory Park, about 30 miles west of Cleveland, for a Silver Tier Dark Sky Park experience.

Planning for The Eclipse Viewing Experience

The city expects to welcome multitudes of astronomy enthusiasts for the 2024 eclipse, so it may be helpful to plan your trip early. Cleveland offers various accommodations, from luxury rentals to standard hotel rooms.

Take in the sky-high views at ROOST Apartment Hotels, enjoy the city and lakefront views at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown, or relax with a drink at the city's elevated Bar 32.

Multiple Cities Celebrating The 2024 Eclipse

Those wishing to celebrate the 2024 solar eclipse can visit National Eclipse to explore the many eclipse events and best places to travel in and outside the path of totality.

Rochester, New York, is also in the path of totality, expecting 3 minutes and 48 seconds of darkness during the eclipse. It is the largest city near major metropolitan areas like NYC and Boston.

“Visit Rochester,” NY, representatives said the city is planning many eclipse-related events. “We are, to put it lightly, eclipse-obsessed here,” Visit Rochester, NY, VP of Communications Rachel Laber said.

“Events will be taking place throughout the Rochester community in the days leading up to and on the day of the eclipse. A four-day festival at the RMSC Museum & Planetarium is being planned, along with many other events at Rochester area attractions,” Laber continued.

Visit Cleveland for “A Blackout to Remember”

Cleveland plans to host numerous events related to the eclipse. Plan trips ahead of time to experience a blackout to remember on April 8, 2024, among your other getaways.

Astronaut Message

NASA astronauts Frank Rubio and Stephen Bowen shared a message for Cleveland from the International Space Station to commemorate the one-year countdown to the eclipse.

NASA Sunspot Events

NASA's Glenn Visitor Center, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, and the Great Lake Science Center will all host special eclipse-themed events featuring hands-on activities, demonstrations on safe viewing and scientific processes, and even a giant pinhole camera visitors can walk through.

Online Racing Game and Contest

Destination Cleveland launched an online racing game to help build excitement and awareness for the eclipse. Players race through Cleveland to get downtown before the eclipse plunges the city into darkness. Those who share their scores are entered to win an Ultimate Solar Eclipse Giveaway, with prizes including an overnight stay in Cleveland to view the eclipse.

Extend The Stay With Cleveland's Entertainment Opportunities

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

NCAA Women's Final Four Events

Karamu House

Cleveland Museum of Art

Diverse dining options representing more than 100 ethnicities: New additions include Cordelia, Amba, Juneberry Table, and The Judith. Come for the eclipse; stay for the culture.

The Sun Still Shines on Cleveland

During the solar eclipse next year, Cleveland will go dark for nearly four minutes, but the sun will shine again. Discover the Cleveland area events and plan a trip to explore them firsthand among your other trips. With everything organizers have arranged to celebrate, April 8, 2024, will undoubtedly be a blackout to remember. In the meantime, you can explore other vacation ideas for a memorable year.

