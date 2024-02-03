Solar Energy: Beyond Rooftop Solar Panels 

When discussing the topic of solar energy, the first thing that probably comes to mind is rooftop or field-based solar panel systems. However, there is so much more to solar energy than solar panels.

Solar energy consists of different tools and technologies that support clean, ecologically sustainable, and renewable practices that can help protect the environment and save money. Today's leading solar energy technologies include photovoltaics, concentrating solar power, solar heating and cooling, passive solar, and solar water heating.

It is no exaggeration to say that these technologies do not come cheap despite the ethical, environmental, and economic benefits. Fortunately, there are options consumers can rely on to go greener while saving money and the planet simultaneously.

Solar Energy Technologies

Photovoltaics

Photovoltaic or PV technologies are the ones most think of when hearing the words solar energy. PV technologies generally take the form of home rooftop or field-based solar panels.

Embedded in the cells of each solar panel are semiconductors similar to the ones found in computer chips, temperature sensors, and sound amplifiers. These semiconductors help PVs create electrical power by converting direct sunlight into solar energy.

When the sun is at its point during the middle of the day, semiconductors assist the solar panels in generating the most solar energy. This output of solar energy can neutralize the higher costs associated with high demands for electricity.

Concentrating Solar Power

Also called CSP, these large-scale projects are mass solar panel facilities. CSPs employ mirrors that use solar energy to make electricity by running a conventional steam turbine. The solar energy at a CSP facility is then concentrated and stored for use whenever needed.

In addition to delivering heat, CSPs process food, chemicals, and minerals, desalinate water, and enhance natural oil recovery. There are approximately 1,815 megawatts of CSP facilities in the United States today, with more expected to open in the coming years.

Solar Heating and Cooling

Solar heating and cooling (SHC) systems collect large quantities of solar energy. This energy converts to heat for air heat, hot water, and air conditioning in residential, industrial, and commercial buildings.

An SHC system that is well-designed and correctly installed can meet up to 80 percent of a building's hot water requirements while also providing air conditioning or heat without relying on or using utility-based electricity.

Passive Solar

A passive solar design system can provide heating and cooling to a building. It employs windows facing in a southern direction to collect heat from the sun. It then stores the accumulated heat in receptacles located around the building. This process is called thermal mass.

Passive Solar Heating

With passive solar heating systems, the south-facing windows and receptacles throughout the building absorb and retain the harnessed heat. When there is no sun, such as at night or on an overcast day, the collected heat disperses from the thermal mass and the south-facing windows, providing heat as needed.

Passive Solar Cooling

Passive solar cooling systems use thermal mass like passive solar heating systems. However, they also use natural ventilation and shading to harness colder air at night, reducing the heat inside the building to make it optimally cool and comfortable.

Solar Water Heating

An alternative way to provide hot water for homes and commercial and residential buildings is to use solar water heating systems. They harness the sun's solar energy to heat the water as needed.

Solar water heating systems are either active or passive. Active systems depend on electric pumps to circulate hot water throughout the home or building. These systems are more common than the less efficient and cheaper passive systems, which rely on the laws of thermodynamics to convert solar energy into a mechanism that heats water.

Solar Energy Fundamentals

The Solar Industry in the United States

Solar energy systems are on homes, commercial, and industrial properties. These systems come in various forms and sizes to meet the precise energy needs of the respective property. Even utility companies are constructing massive solar power plants to keep electrical grids working and provide reliable service.

While the U.S. solar industry continues to bounce back from the supply chain issues that plagued nearly every sector in 2022, projections show that it will continue to show gains in the future. In the second quarter of 2023, the number of installed gigawatts fell 8 percent from the first quarter of 2023, but it still was a 20 percent gain from the same quarter in 2022.

In addition, in the first quarter of 2023, 54 percent of all new electricity generation sources were from photovoltaic (PV) solar systems. This impressive growth demonstrates that solar energy is not just a mere fad but a wave of the present and future.

Benefits of Using Solar Energy

If addressing concerns about climate change, the effects of pollution and the world left to future generations is a priority, there are many reasons to adopt a solar energy approach for the home or business.

Solar energy:

makes existing electrical grids stronger

lowers the consumer costs of utility-based electricity

harnesses and stores backup power for use during electrical power outages and when there is little to no sun

is scalable

benefits the economy

is clean, sustainable, and renewable

creates new jobs in a growing industry

Integration of Solar and Traditional Systems

Deciding to implement a solar energy system at a residential, commercial, or industrial property does not mean traditional electrical energy is no longer needed.

On the contrary, solar energy systems consolidate with other renewable and sustainable energy methods and the currently existing power arrangements found in electrical grids, residences, and business properties.

Cost of a Solar Energy System and Installation

The cost to purchase and install a solar energy system for a residential property varies because of factors such as the size of the project and geographical location. Homeowners looking to purchase and install a solar energy system should expect to pay between $15,000 and $25,000, according to 2023 data from the Center for Sustainable Energy.

Additional Solar Energy Costs

People considering the admirable choice of switching to a solar energy system may be surprised by unexpected expenses. These unplanned, likely unknown costs regarding solar energy systems are known as soft costs because they do not involve hardware like equipment.

Some examples of solar energy soft costs include finance charges, permits, equipment installations, and the overhead solar energy businesses have to cover to turn a profit, land new customers, and pay their vendors. For companies installing rooftop solar energy systems, most of their expenses come from soft costs.

Financing Solar Energy Systems

The cost of solar energy installation gives legitimate pause to even the most earnest potential buyers, which is understandable. Spending tens of thousands of dollars in equipment and soft costs to save money over time and protect the environment is enough to make anyone think twice about making such an investment.

However, those concerns should not be a deterrent because several solar energy financing options can allow buyers to meet their solar energy goals without breaking the bank in the process.

Cash Buyers

Buyers who can comfortably pay cash for a solar energy system can save a lot of money by not having to pay finance charges from loans or monthly lease payments for those opting to take the solar energy equipment leasing route.

Solar Loans

Buyers who take out a loan to pay for their solar energy system can obtain a solar loan if offered at their local bank or other lending institution. These subsidized loans offer borrowers below-market rates, which can save money over time compared to different types of loans.

Federal Housing Administration and Fannie Mae

New homebuyers obtaining mortgage loans from the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) or Fannie Mae can add the cost of solar energy projects to their mortgage loan, as the agencies view them as a home improvement.

Power Purchase Agreements

In a power purchase agreement (PPA), a solar energy business owns the installed solar energy system. Customers lease the solar energy equipment from the company and purchase solar-generated electricity, agreeing to pay a specific price for each kilowatt hour.

The customer agreement with the solar energy company provides them with lower monthly electric bills in exchange for not having to make monthly payments on the leased solar equipment. These leasing arrangements often do not require a down payment from the customer, helping them realize additional upfront savings.

Solar Lease Plan

Like a PPA, in a solar lease plan, a solar energy company also owns the solar energy equipment. However, the set price customers pay for electricity is an estimation of how much power the solar energy system generates. Lessees are ineligible for tax benefits under federal and state programs because the solar energy business owns the solar energy system, and the tax benefits are specifically for owners only.

Financial Incentives

Before committing to any solar energy project, knowing the money-saving financial incentives for installing solar energy in the home is crucial. The U.S. Department of Energy has information about the federal Solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for homeowners installing residential solar energy systems. Unless Congress extends the program, the ITC expires in 2024. The program provides a 22% credit for new solar energy system installation.

Homeowners can locate state-based and local information regarding available financial incentives from the Database of State Incentives for Renewables & Efficiency® or DSIRE®. The online database has financial incentives and policy information arranged by state and zip codes.

Solar Energy Is Here To Stay

The growth of the solar energy industry indicates its popularity among consumers and the widespread recognition that to reverse the damaging effects of climate change and pollution, people must do more. Going green is not cheap, but the cost to the earth and the upcoming generations is much higher.