Solar Panels: A Cost-Effective Solution to High Electricity and Heating Costs

Cost-minded and environmentally conscious consumers increasingly use renewable and sustainable energy sources such as solar panels. Fortunately, the surge in popularity of solar panels over the last 15 years has lowered their price, making them a much more affordable option than ever before.

Solar panels have come a long way from being the source of ridicule that they were a few decades ago. Along with the reduced prices, another positive change to the solar panel industry in recent years is that there are various options available to use energy generated by solar panels, even for those who are not homeowners.

How Do Solar Panels Work?

Two types of solar panels are currently in use: photovoltaics and concentrating solar power. Photovoltaics, or PV, are the solar panels commonly seen on the roofs of houses and in open fields. With PV solar panels, particles from the sun seep into the panel’s cells, which creates electricity.

Concentrating solar power, or CSP, is the second kind of solar panel. CSP systems are at industrial sites such as those involved in chemical production, processing minerals, water treatment, food processing, and oil development.

How Do Solar Panels Save Consumers Money?

Consumers are tired of paying electric bills that seem to be getting higher each month, and those looking for more environmentally friendly electricity and heating are finding savings after using solar panels to meet their electrical and heating needs.

Since 2009, the cost of solar energy has experienced a steady reduction, and researchers predict that the decline will continue. The savings realized from employing solar panels depend on different factors, such as the amount of electricity used, whether the solar panel system is leased or bought, how large or small the solar panels are, the amount of power the panels are capable of generating, and how much direct sunlight they receive.

The amount saved using solar panels can also depend on the electricity rates the local utility provider sets and how much the utility reimburses customers for the surplus energy returned to the grid. The National Utility Rate Database tracks the most current data on the electricity rates set throughout the world.

Reduced Solar Panel Equipment and Installation Costs

Solar panels have become so inexpensive that for some cities in the U.S., the cost of solar power is comparable to the cost of electricity offered by local utility providers. The lower prices related to solar energy also include cheaper rates for solar panel equipment and its installation and related expenses, such as permits and inspections.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has created the Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to help facilitate the expansion of solar power and the use of solar panels by investing in projects that support the use of solar energy and make solar panels and their installation more affordable.

For consumers interested in purchasing or leasing solar panels or who already have a solar panel system, using Energy Star-rated products and appliances, such as TVs or deep freezers, in conjunction with solar power means using less solar energy in their homes, which means increased savings.

Solar Co-Ops and Community Solar Programs

If pursuing a solar panel system alone is less than appealing, a couple of group options, such as solar co-ops and communities, can simplify the process. At first glance, they may seem similar, but they are very different in their respective approaches.

A solar co-op is a partnership between individuals, companies, or both who receive bulk discounts on solar panel installation expenses, including the equipment, permits, inspection, and installation costs. Solar co-ops are available to install solar panels in businesses and private homes.

Solar co-op groups can choose a solar panel system installer, negotiate energy rates, and expand membership in their collective. The costs of solar panel installation decrease as more members participate in the solar co-op.

Community solar programs are solar energy purchasing plans or projects in which an installed solar panel system benefits several users, who receive credit on their electric bills in exchange for the amount of solar power produced.

This arrangement mainly benefits house and apartment renters, individuals and businesses with roofs unsuitable for installing solar panels, and low-to-moderate income consumers interested in utilizing solar energy.

How Much Energy Is Generated by Solar Panels?

The amount of kilowatts generated by a solar panel system depends on several variables, such as rooftop size, the type of installed solar panels, and the degree of tilt. To help consumers estimate the amount of solar energy produced and its cost, The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) created the PVWatts calculator.

The PVWatts calculator lets individuals, owners of small buildings, and solar panel manufacturers and sellers estimate how solar panel installations will perform at a specific location and can compare the cost of utility-provided electricity to the cost of solar power.

The NREL uses an average solar panel system that measures 7.15 kilowatts of direct current with a 3-11 kilowatt range. For context, those are enough kilowatts to fulfill the energy requirements of a typical residential property in Austin, Texas. The city is known to have high demands for energy due to the hot conditions experienced throughout several months of the year.

What Are the Ecological Benefits of Solar Panels?

Solar panels are a helpful tool for sustainable and renewable energy. Sustainable energy comes from sources that can manage its current use without causing harm to the climate of the future or endangering future energy requirements. Renewable energy is the time needed to refill an energy source compared to the speed of use.

Solar-powered devices like solar panels help lessen the impact of climate change and enhance air and water quality by lowering the amount of pollutants in the environment, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and lowering the amount of water used in energy production. Installing residential and commercial solar panels is a critical component of the push to help the U.S. have an electrical grid utterly free of harmful carbons by 2035.

How To Buy Solar Panels

Obtaining solar panels for the home may seem daunting at first. Still, resources are available to help potential buyers decide which solar panel system best fits their needs and specifications.

Recipients of SETO funding have created a series of mapping services to help potential buyers determine if their roof supports a solar panel system. They can also offer pricing quotes from vetted local solar energy providers.

Anyone interested in more information about solar panels can start with an online search for solar panel installation companies in their local area. Prospective buyers and lessees should thoroughly review solar panel installers to ensure they choose the right vendor.

What Are the Financial Incentives for Going Solar?

For individuals considering an investment in a residential solar project, there are financial incentives for using solar panels. The U.S. Department of Energy has information regarding the federal tax credit, known as the Solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), for installing home solar panel systems. The ITC offers a 22% credit for systems established this year. However, the ITC will expire in 2024 unless Congress extends it.

The Database of State Incentives for Renewables & Efficiency® or DSIRE® is a wide-ranging source of information on sustainable energy policies and incentives for every state based on zip code. Solar panel installers may also be familiar with these programs and can provide additional guidance.

Paying for Solar Panels

Solar panels are not just for the rich. Prospective buyers from different income levels have several payment options at their disposal. While paying cash for a solar panel system is cheaper than leasing, financing, or a power purchase agreement, homeowners who take out a loan to pay for them can reduce the installation costs.

These loans, usually called solar loans, operate similarly to home improvement loans. Solar energy loans have special, below-market interest rates in some areas, making solar panel projects more affordable and appealing to buyers. The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and Fannie Mae permit new homebuyers to add solar panel costs to their mortgage loan, as they are a home improvement.

With power purchase agreements (PPAs), a solar vendor owns the solar panel system. Customers lease the solar panels from the vendor and buy the generated electricity, paying a set price per kilowatt hour. They have an agreement with the vendor that grants them reduced electric bills without having to make monthly payments on the lease. Frequently, these arrangements do not require a down payment from the customer.

With a solar lease plan, a solar vendor also owns the solar panel system. However, the set price customers pay for electricity is calculated based on an estimate of how much electricity the solar panel system generates. The primary downside to a PPA or solar lease plan is that the end user is not eligible to receive any tax benefits because the vendor owns the solar panel system.

Solar panels are rapidly becoming more popular and viable to traditional electrical utility services. In addition to increased reductions in the prices of solar panels and installation services, solar panels are a sustainable, renewable form of energy critical in preserving the environment, now and in the future.