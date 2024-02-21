End of an Era: Millenia Old Festival Ending Over This Reason

Japan's Somin-sai festival was held for the last time on February 17th, 2024.

Also known as the Naked Man Festival, Somin-sai was a tradition spanning thousands of years. Despite its longevity, festival organizers decided that the annual 2024 celebration would be the last, thanks partly to an aging Japanese population.

Origins

The first traces of Somin-sai appeared around 1200 years ago. The festival was originally held to combat disease and famine, though, over time, its intentions evolved to invite luck, prosperity, and fertility.

While other temples around Japan hold similar Hadaka Matsuri, or “Naked Man” festivals, Somin-sai is among the most ancient. It became known as the Naked Man festival thanks to the garments worn by participants- a simple loincloth and socks that do little to protect against the chill of the Yamauchigawa River.

Prosperity and Fortune

Somin-sai occurred on the 7th day of the Lunar New Year, with tourists and locals alike gathering at the Kokusekiji Temple to engage in the celebrations.

After stripping down to the aforementioned loincloth and socks, participants jumped into the Yamauchigawa River to cleanse themselves. They then spent time praying in local temples for prosperity, health, and a bountiful harvest. After spending time in prayer, festival participants fought to chase down and catch a collection of talismans blessed by the high priest. It was believed that anyone who caught a talisman, or the bag that contained them, would experience extra prosperity in the coming year.

Depending on the festival's location, the talismans could be as complex as wooden carvings or as simple as sticks.

Aging Participants

Festival organizers cited an aging population as their main reason for canceling future Somin-sai events. An overwhelming number of elderly people can no longer assist in festival organization, much less participate in its rigorous activities.

Japan's population has steadily declined for 14 years, losing 800,000 people in 2022. The amount of foreign residents is also on the rise, with an almost 11% increase in 2022 compared to previous years.

Lack of Volunteers

In addition to the aging population, the temple did not receive enough younger participants to help take over the burden from aging participants and organizers.

“This decision is due to the aging of individuals involved in the festival and a shortage of successors,” Chief Priest Daigo Fujinami said of the Somin-sai cancellation in a statement.

A separate event was held for younger boys, hoping to spark interest in the festival so it could continue down the line. “We hope they will be able to keep the tradition alive in the future,” Mieko Itano, a spokeswoman from the Okayama Tourism Board, told CNN Travel.

Other Festivals

Other Kaduka Matsuri festivals are expected to go on as scheduled, including those at the Saidaiji Kannonin Temple and the Kuronuma Shrine. The events are similar to the Somin-sai celebration, with slight changes to reflect the local population.

The Final Winner

Kikuchi Toshiaki won the bag of talismans this year, guaranteeing him a year of good fortune. Toshiaki is local to the Kokusekiji Temple and is a member of the Somin-sai preservation team.