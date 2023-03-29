He Had To Lie to His Father About Resizing Fiancée’s Engagement Ring

Sometimes, people do not understand the level of hurt and pain they cause when they lie, even when it’s just a “little white lie.” In this story, a man wanted to propose to his girlfriend, and his dad suggested a jewelry shop where his “friend” works so they could get the ring at a discount.

But there was more to it.

The Proposal

So, the story goes like this. Our OP told his dad his plans to propose to his girlfriend, and his dad suggested a place he could get the ring at a discounted price. Naturally, he agreed to go there. Fast forward to a few weeks later, he went to get the ring. He met his own surprise in a quite shocking and confusing scene.

When he got to the shop, his father was already there, talking to the woman behind the sales counter. They were talking and trying out rings in a way that made it seem like they weren't strangers, but OP had more pressing matters on his mind.

It wasn't until after he proposed and he was looking at the receipt that he thought about it again. The whole exchange, the saleswoman's name, was all very familiar, and he couldn't figure out why. So, he turned to his brother, who was equally confused and suspicious.

It’s one thing to have a bad suspicion, it’s one thing to have it confirmed. The two men seemed pretty determined to find out something they knew their father was hiding. It turned out to be the worst kind of secret. The woman behind the counter — who sold OP the ring he proposed to his girlfriend with — was the woman their father had had an affair with when they were younger.

But it doesn't stop there. She and her two children are in their father's will. Congratulations on your siblings?

The affair drama happened about two years ago, so they thought it was past. But discovering she was still in his life, all hell was ready to let loose.

Ring Needs a Resize

OP needed to resize his fiancée's ring, so a week after he proposed, he and his fiancée returned to the shop. On their way there, his dad called and requested they hold on and wait to get the ring resized the following week so his “friend” would get her bonus.

When OP and his fiancée got to the shop, the person working told them they'd not just resize, but remake the ring, complete with new paperwork. His father's “friend” wouldn't be involved anymore.

But in the aftermath, he feels bad for lying to his father about having the woman do the re-sizing for them. He knows it wasn't malicious, but it seemed unreasonable to make his fiancée wait to wear her ring just so the sales woman his father had an affair with could get a bonus. Naturally, he's turning to the internet to figure out whether he was wrong.

OP’s Dad Takes The Burn

People don’t think that OP is wrong. They believe his dad is to blame… for everything.

u/ColdstreamCapple agrees that OP is NTA and wonders how he can be calm about his dad's stunt with the jewelry store.

“NTA. You want your fiancée to wear a ring that fits, so it’s perfectly reasonable to be resized. However, I don’t understand how you’re so calm over this. If my father had pulled that kind of stunt on me, I would have canceled the sale, Put him in his place for being disrespectful, and found the same or similar ring at another jewelry store. Best of luck OP, Hope everything else runs smoothly.”

One person thinks that OP’s only fault was lying.

“NTA. Usually, I'd think it's pretty s—y to lie and just do it anyway, but there are clearly some wounds regarding this woman which haven't healed yet, and I think, in the grand scheme of things, this is pretty minor. I am curious; how exactly can someone force the family to accept this woman and her kids in a will? I understand him leaving her money, but I'd love to know who the emotional component is phrased in a legal document. Or is it just a request?”

OP has to decide how he feels about this and how he would want to handle the issue, but as far as everyone else is concerned, his father is the major baddie.

What are your opinions?

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.