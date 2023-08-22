The Sobfest Playlist: 24 Songs That Bring on The Waterworks

Tears have a way of connecting us to the deepest corners of our hearts. Music helps us connect with our deepest emotions when we allow ourselves to feel. Below, we'll list 24 songs that embody shared experiences. This collection is curated not by critics or artists but suggested by music lovers online who have found solace in the harmonies that speak their unspoken pain.

Press play, and let these tunes remind you that crying is okay.

1- “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves

Musgraves' “Rainbow” is a poignant melody that whispers courage through life's trials and teaches us to embrace the storms of life. Beyond its gentle façade lies a profound ocean of emotions. Its verses weave resilience with pain and remind us of the miseries of life. The lyrics cradle your heart as they navigate from despair to a shimmering dawn of hope.

2- “Matilda” by Harry Styles

At the heart of the Harry's House album, “Matilda” emerges as a heartrending gem. This tender acoustic ballad charts one's odyssey from trauma's grip to rebirth. A canvas of scars, it delves into parental shadows and kinship's core. Among the somber melodies, it became the epitome of melancholy in his repertoire, extending solace to souls resonating with its tale.

3- “Fourth of July” by Sufjan Stevens

Within Sufjan Stevens's achingly beautiful track, “Fourth of July,” the American holiday recedes, yielding a far more personal sorrow. This isn't about fireworks but Sufjan's visceral ache for his late mother, Carrie. The song paints their final words, a tender dialogue as she departs.

4- “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish's hushed vocals intertwine with bittersweet chords at the onset of her Barbie film anthem, “What Was I Made For?” The sonic masterpiece crowns the movie, accompanying Barbie's touching evolution from doll to sentient soul. Eilish's lyrical brush paints the character's transition fears, a universal mirror reflecting the delicate dance between lost innocence and uncertain horizons.

5- “Fix You” by Coldplay

Coldplay's “Fix You” emerges as an anthem for the human heart. A blend of love, support, and growth, it marries electric guitar and ethereal synths with a profound sentiment. Chris Martin's voice becomes a vessel of vulnerability, echoing promises of unwavering presence through life's trials. In its notes, we find solace — a reminder that we can mend and rise together even amidst darkness.

6- “Dreaming of You” by Selena

“Dreaming of You” delves into a symphony of yearning, painting the portrait of love's nocturnal dance. Yet, its classic notes are more than romance; they're an emotional sanctuary. It is a timeless anthem resonating deeply with women, capturing the intricacies often unseen by the world.

7- “Mockingbird” by Eminem

Who says hip-hop can't be as heart-wrenching as soul music? “Mockingbird” stands as Eminem‘s pinnacle of emotion — a fusion of lyrics, beat, and visuals that resonate deeply. Beyond its chart-topping status lies a stirring narrative.

Eminem's quest for redemption echoes through every note as he addresses his daughter, Hailie, confessing regrets of missed moments. His struggles, worries, and love converge, forging a symphony riddled with sincerity.

8- “You Are My Sunshine” by Christina Perri

Perri's tender ballad captures her devotion to a partner, her “sunshine.” Through stormy skies, their love prevails, a radiant force even in darkness. Yet, the heartache unfolds as dreams cradle him close, only to awaken alone. The moving sound encapsulates a universal fear — losing the light that brings warmth to life's grayest moments.

9- “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles

This song becomes a refuge for souls weathering storms of heartbreak and torment trapped in emotional abuse. Its verses paint a dance between yearning and escape from the referenced presence. A narrative unfolds, sketching the singer's bond with the subject, ending with the emotional refrain, “Something always brings me back to you; it never takes too long.”

10- “Impossible Soul” by Sufjan Stevens

“Impossible Soul” is a rich tapestry of emotion, delving into love, self-unraveling, fear, and the quest for joy. Its intricate segments thread together a narrative of self and connection. Amidst themes of love's daunting shadows, solitude's specter, and the yearning for purpose, it traverses restlessness, conviction, and introspection.

11- “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell

In the late 1960s music landscape, “Both Sides Now” emerged with unparalleled lyrical grace. Mitchell's verses mirror her, gazing at clouds, love, and life, embracing the dualities: “up and down,” “give and take,” and “win and lose.” The chorus's refrain admits she truly grasps neither clouds, love, nor life. It is a mesmerizing journey that echoes the human journey's intricate layers through shifting perspectives.

12- “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith

With profound vulnerability, Sam Smith unveils an emotional landscape that strikes chords within. The singer yearns for a deep connection from a night's fleeting intimacy in this song. It's not love that binds, but the necessity for a companion — to converse, embrace, and intertwine lives.

13- “Don't Worry About Me” by Frances

“Don't Worry About Me” echoes the bittersweet act of releasing a cherished love despite the ache. Born from Frances' heartbreak, the lyrics mirror the agony and uncertainty of fractured bonds. Yet, they also unveil the glimmer of hope that surfaces when we loosen our grip. A melody that finds a home in hearts shattered by love's departure, a heartbreaking reminder that in pain's wake, letting go can be the first step toward healing.

14- “The Scarlet Tide” by Alison Krauss

“The Scarlet Tide” by Alison Krauss hauntingly portrays the pain of loved ones left behind when sons, fathers, and husbands go to war. The black bell toll and scarlet tide symbolize separation. The lyrics delve into the impact of conflict, revealing the anguish of waiting for those who may never return.

15- “Wind Beneath My Wings” by Bette Midler

Bette Midler's “Wind Beneath My Wings” imprints itself from the very first listen. Her heartfelt tribute elevates the addressee to hero status, a pivotal figure shaping her life. She navigates the intricate tapestry of giving and receiving support through her lyrics.

16- “Black” by Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam's “Black” delves into deep emotions, touching hearts profoundly. It's about longing for what could never be but accepting that things are what they are. The ending lines are absolutely gut-wrenching — the part most people confess brings them to their knees.

17- “Love is a Losing Game” by Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse's “Love is a Losing Game” uses soulful vocals and haunting melodies to capture the pain of love gone astray. Winehouse's lyrics convey the intricacies of a relationship that once held promise but ended in sorrow. It reminds us of our heart's vulnerability and the bittersweet acceptance of the inevitable loss.

18- “I'll Never Love Again” by Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga really touched on the profound ache of losing a loved one. Featured in the movie A Star Is Born, the song's evocative lyrics and Gaga's powerhouse vocals channel a longing and finality. Each note speaks to listeners who bid farewell to a love that will remain a part of them forever.

19- “Slipping Through My Fingers” by ABBA

Fewer songs paint such a vivid portrait of the passage of time and the realization that moments slip away all too quickly. The song's gentle melodies and reflective lyrics capture the sentiment of a parent watching a child grow up and feeling the weight of missed opportunities.

20- “Think Twice” by Celine Dion

Change can be the hardest sometimes, especially when it's for bad, and you watch something or someone slowly become estranged. The power and depth of Dion's vocals infuse this song with a blend of vulnerability and strength as she sings to her lover: If you're going to leave, leave… but think twice before you do because who knows what might become of me if you do so?

21- “Gone Too Soon” by Michael Jackson

Most of us know what it feels like to lose a loved one too soon. MJ brings tears to our eyes with a gentle melody and emotive delivery as he pays homage to those who left the world too soon. Ironically, even though MJ had given us some of the most remarkable years of music, he was still gone too soon.

22- “Ghostin” by Ariana Grande

Even when we have someone by our side, we can still feel like we're drowning in personal struggles. That's what “Ghostin” is all about. Ariana used soulful vocals to capture the internal conflict between past and present relationships. Through its lyrics, “Ghostin” addresses the challenge of moving forward while carrying the weight of past heartbreak.

23- “What Sarah Said” by Death Cab for Cutie

This song speaks of the experience of waiting and coping with the impending loss of a loved one. With somber melodies and introspective lyrics, it creates a haunting atmosphere that encapsulates the vulnerability of watching someone you care about facing their mortality.

24- “I Was Only 19 (A Walk in the Light Green)” by Redgum

We often forget the realities of war and its impact on young soldiers. Redgum does well to remind us of this track. He recounts the experiences of soldiers on the battlefield and the profound psychological and emotional toll of war. Vivid storytelling and emotive melodies pay homage to those who served while shedding light on the lasting scars of conflict.

Source: (Reddit).