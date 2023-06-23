50 Incredible Songs Fans Voted as Musical Masterpieces

by
Pink Floyd Roger Waters
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

What songs would you declare to be a musical masterpiece? A recent online discussion felt up to the task and listed these 50 as their favorites.

50. Bittersweet Symphony – The Verve

The Verve
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1997.

49. Schism – Tool

Tool band
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 2001.

48. I Feel Love – Donna Summer

Donna Summer
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1977.

47. Purple Rain – Prince

Prince
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1984.

46. All Along The Watchtower – Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1967.

45. In the Air Tonight – Phil Collins

Phil Collins
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1981.

44. Ave Maria – Franz Schubert

Franz Schubert
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Composed in 1825. 

43. Killing in the Name – Rage Against the Machine

Rage Against the Machine
Image Credit: IMDB.

Released in 1992.

42. Hurt – Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 2002.

41. Master of Puppets – Metallica

Master of Puppets - Metallica
Image Credit: Elektra.

Released in 1986.

40. Let It Be – The Beatles

The Beatles
Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios.

Released in 1970.

39. Killing Me Softly – Roberta Flack

Roberta Flack
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1973.

38. Time of the Season – The Zombies

The Zombies
Image Credit: Public Domain.

Released in 1968.

37. Into the Mystic – Van Morrison

Van Morrison
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1970.

36. Life on Mars – David Bowie

David Bowie
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1973.

35. The Weight – The Band ft. Staples Singers 

The Band
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1968.

34. Somewhere Over the Rainbow – Israel Kamakawiwoʻole

Israel Kamakawiwoʻole
Image Credit: Discos Tropical.

Released in 1990.

33. Feel Good Inc. – Gorillaz

Gorillaz
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

32. Stairway To Heaven – Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1971.

31. Echoes – Pink Floyd

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd for his 'Us + Them Tour' at Rogers Arena
Photo Credit: James Jeffrey Taylor/Shutterstock.

Released in 1971.

30. Tiny Dancer – Elton John

Elton John
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Released in 1972.

29. Zombie – The Cranberries

The Cranberries
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1994.

28. Georgia On My Mind – Ray Charles

Ray Charles
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1960.

27. Enjoy the Silence – Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1990.

26. Killer Queen – Queen

Queen
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1974.

25. Mr. Blue Sky – Electric Light Orchestra

Electric Light Orchestra Mr. Blue Sky
Image Credit: Jet Records.

Released in 1977.

24. Everlong – Foo Fighters 

Foo Fighters
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1997.

23. Wicked Game – Chris Isaak

Chris Isaak
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1989.

22. Shine On You Crazy Diamond – Pink Floyd 

Pink Floyd: The Story of Wish You Were Here David Gilmour
Image Credit: Eagle Rock Entertainment.

Released in 1975.

21. Welcome To The Black Parade – My Chemical Romance

Welcome to the Black Parade by My Chemical Romance
Image Credit: Reprise.

Released in 2006.

20. Time – Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd
Image Credit: AXS TV.

Released in 1973.

19. Comfortably Numb – Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd
Image Credit: AXS TV.

Released in 1980.

18. Orion – Metallica

Metallica
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1986.

17. Hallelujah – Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1984.

16. I Heard It Through The Grapevine – Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1967.

15. Gimme Shelter – The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Released in 1969.

14. Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding – Elton John

Elton John
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1973.

13. Kashmir – Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Released in 1975.

12. Starman – David Bowie

David Bowie
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1972.

11. Exit Music (For a Film) – Radiohead

Radiohead
Image Credit: Northfoto / Shutterstock.

Released in 1997.

10. Superstition – Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1972.

9. Moonlight Sonata – Beethoven

Beethoven Statue
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Composed in 1801.

8. Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen

Queen
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1975.

7. Swan Lake – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Composed 1875-1876.

6. The Chain – Fleetwood Mac

 
Fleetwood Mac
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Released in 1977.

5. Sound of Silence – Simon and Garfunkel 

Simon and Garfunkel
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Released in 1966.

4. Golden Slumbers – The Beatles

 
MV5BZjFhOTMxOWQtM2NkMy00NWEyLTkzMmEtYjA0OGI0ZDQyN2UwXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyODY2Njk4ODk@. V1 FMjpg UX1276
Image Credit: Disney+

Released in 1969.

3. 1812 Overture – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Composed in 1880.

2. Wish You Were Here – Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd
Image Credit: BBC.

Released in 1975.

1. Clair de Lune – Claude Debussy

Claude Debussy
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Composed in 1905.

Source: Reddit

+ posts
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

50 Albums Where Every Song Is Good