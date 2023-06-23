50 Incredible Songs Fans Voted as Musical Masterpieces

What songs would you declare to be a musical masterpiece? A recent online discussion felt up to the task and listed these 50 as their favorites.
50. Bittersweet Symphony – The Verve
Released in 1997.
49. Schism – Tool
Released in 2001.
48. I Feel Love – Donna Summer
Released in 1977.
47. Purple Rain – Prince
Released in 1984.
46. All Along The Watchtower – Jimi Hendrix
Released in 1967.
45. In the Air Tonight – Phil Collins
Released in 1981.
44. Ave Maria – Franz Schubert
Composed in 1825.
43. Killing in the Name – Rage Against the Machine
Released in 1992.
42. Hurt – Johnny Cash
Released in 2002.
41. Master of Puppets – Metallica
Released in 1986.
40. Let It Be – The Beatles
Released in 1970.
39. Killing Me Softly – Roberta Flack
Released in 1973.
38. Time of the Season – The Zombies
Released in 1968.
37. Into the Mystic – Van Morrison
Released in 1970.
36. Life on Mars – David Bowie
Released in 1973.
35. The Weight – The Band ft. Staples Singers
Released in 1968.
34. Somewhere Over the Rainbow – Israel Kamakawiwoʻole
Released in 1990.
33. Feel Good Inc. – Gorillaz
32. Stairway To Heaven – Led Zeppelin
Released in 1971.
31. Echoes – Pink Floyd
Released in 1971.
30. Tiny Dancer – Elton John
Released in 1972.
29. Zombie – The Cranberries
Released in 1994.
28. Georgia On My Mind – Ray Charles
Released in 1960.
27. Enjoy the Silence – Depeche Mode
Released in 1990.
26. Killer Queen – Queen
Released in 1974.
25. Mr. Blue Sky – Electric Light Orchestra
Released in 1977.
24. Everlong – Foo Fighters
Released in 1997.
23. Wicked Game – Chris Isaak
Released in 1989.
22. Shine On You Crazy Diamond – Pink Floyd
Released in 1975.
21. Welcome To The Black Parade – My Chemical Romance
Released in 2006.
20. Time – Pink Floyd
Released in 1973.
19. Comfortably Numb – Pink Floyd
Released in 1980.
18. Orion – Metallica
Released in 1986.
17. Hallelujah – Leonard Cohen
Released in 1984.
16. I Heard It Through The Grapevine – Marvin Gaye
Released in 1967.
15. Gimme Shelter – The Rolling Stones
Released in 1969.
14. Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding – Elton John
Released in 1973.
13. Kashmir – Led Zeppelin
Released in 1975.
12. Starman – David Bowie
Released in 1972.
11. Exit Music (For a Film) – Radiohead
Released in 1997.
10. Superstition – Stevie Wonder
Released in 1972.
9. Moonlight Sonata – Beethoven
Composed in 1801.
8. Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen
Released in 1975.
7. Swan Lake – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Composed 1875-1876.
6. The Chain – Fleetwood Mac
Released in 1977.
5. Sound of Silence – Simon and Garfunkel
Released in 1966.
4. Golden Slumbers – The Beatles
Released in 1969.
3. 1812 Overture – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Composed in 1880.
2. Wish You Were Here – Pink Floyd
Released in 1975.
1. Clair de Lune – Claude Debussy
Composed in 1905.
