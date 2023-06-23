50 Incredible Songs Fans Voted as Musical Masterpieces

What songs would you declare to be a musical masterpiece? A recent online discussion felt up to the task and listed these 50 as their favorites.

50. Bittersweet Symphony – The Verve

Released in 1997.

49. Schism – Tool

Released in 2001.

48. I Feel Love – Donna Summer

Released in 1977.

47. Purple Rain – Prince

Released in 1984.

46. All Along The Watchtower – Jimi Hendrix

Released in 1967.

45. In the Air Tonight – Phil Collins

Released in 1981.

44. Ave Maria – Franz Schubert

Composed in 1825.

43. Killing in the Name – Rage Against the Machine

Released in 1992.

42. Hurt – Johnny Cash

Released in 2002.

41. Master of Puppets – Metallica

Released in 1986.

40. Let It Be – The Beatles

Released in 1970.

39. Killing Me Softly – Roberta Flack

Released in 1973.

38. Time of the Season – The Zombies

Released in 1968.

37. Into the Mystic – Van Morrison

Released in 1970.

36. Life on Mars – David Bowie

Released in 1973.

35. The Weight – The Band ft. Staples Singers

Released in 1968.

34. Somewhere Over the Rainbow – Israel Kamakawiwoʻole

Released in 1990.

33. Feel Good Inc. – Gorillaz

32. Stairway To Heaven – Led Zeppelin

Released in 1971.

31. Echoes – Pink Floyd

Released in 1971.

30. Tiny Dancer – Elton John

Released in 1972.

29. Zombie – The Cranberries

Released in 1994.

28. Georgia On My Mind – Ray Charles

Released in 1960.

27. Enjoy the Silence – Depeche Mode

Released in 1990.

26. Killer Queen – Queen

Released in 1974.

25. Mr. Blue Sky – Electric Light Orchestra

Released in 1977.

24. Everlong – Foo Fighters

Released in 1997.

23. Wicked Game – Chris Isaak

Released in 1989.

22. Shine On You Crazy Diamond – Pink Floyd

Released in 1975.

21. Welcome To The Black Parade – My Chemical Romance

Released in 2006.

20. Time – Pink Floyd

Released in 1973.

19. Comfortably Numb – Pink Floyd

Released in 1980.

18. Orion – Metallica

Released in 1986.

17. Hallelujah – Leonard Cohen

Released in 1984.

16. I Heard It Through The Grapevine – Marvin Gaye

Released in 1967.

15. Gimme Shelter – The Rolling Stones

Released in 1969.

14. Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding – Elton John

Released in 1973.

13. Kashmir – Led Zeppelin

Released in 1975.

12. Starman – David Bowie

Released in 1972.

11. Exit Music (For a Film) – Radiohead

Released in 1997.

10. Superstition – Stevie Wonder

Released in 1972.

9. Moonlight Sonata – Beethoven

Composed in 1801.

8. Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen

Released in 1975.

7. Swan Lake – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Composed 1875-1876.

6. The Chain – Fleetwood Mac

Released in 1977.

5. Sound of Silence – Simon and Garfunkel

Released in 1966.

4. Golden Slumbers – The Beatles

Released in 1969.

3. 1812 Overture – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Composed in 1880.

2. Wish You Were Here – Pink Floyd

Released in 1975.

1. Clair de Lune – Claude Debussy

Composed in 1905.

Source: Reddit.