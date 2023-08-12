24 Songs With The Greatest First 20 Seconds

When you hear a song for the first time, it doesn't take long for the tune to grip you. A popular online forum recently discussed the songs with the best 20-second intros, and their findings will be music to your ears.

1- “Baker Street” by Gerry Rafferty

The most iconic saxophone riff enjoyed plenty of votes. People love a good sax solo! Technically, the sax kicks in at 24 seconds, but we'll let this one slide.

2- “Baba O'Riley” by The Who

Music can take us back in time; nostalgia is essential in this song. One individual stated that the keys at the start of Baba O'Riley reminded them of video games from the 80s.

3- “Under Cover of Darkness” by The Strokes

One commenter put forward a case for this tune, but they were finding it tough to make a decision, stating that there were too many amazing songs to pick from.

4- “Don't Be Late” by Saga

Some songs start strongly but fail to live up to their early promise. Don't Be Late begins with swirling keyboards that lead into some haunting vocals.

5- “Hotel California” by The Eagles

Many forum members mentioned this song without providing any reasons. It may have become so iconic that you know what's coming as soon as you hear the first few bars. It is a classic guitar piece, and Hotel California would have stood up on its own as an instrumental.

6- “You Only Live Twice” by Nancy Sinatra

There may be more obvious choices, but one commenter enthusiastically backed this Nancy Sinatra tune. They especially appreciated the strings.

7- “Take Me Out” by Franz Ferdinand

Unlike some other candidates, Take Me Out by Franz Ferdinand builds on a solid opening to become a memorable song right the way through.

8- “God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys

How can you choose between so many classic songs by this group? There were many options, but God Only Knows ended with the deciding vote.

9- “Money” by Pink Floyd

An enduring hit by Pink Floyd with a theme that resonates through the ages, Money was mentioned in isolation. It's surprising that there weren't more supporters for this classic.

10- “Paranoid” by Black Sabbath

There's nothing subtle about the introduction to this song which showcases the definitive rock band Black Sabbath at its absolute best. Tony Iommi's grinding guitar gives way to Ozzy Osbourne's piercing voice in this haunting tune of despair.

11- “Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie

One of the earliest and best-ever collaborations earns plenty of support. Maybe it's due to the fact that Bowie and Freddie Mercury have passed, but, as one respondent pointed out, the song gives them chills.

12- “Movin on Up” by Primal Scream

This song is an multi-instrumental beginning that showcases the best of every member of Primal Scream. After around 10 seconds of Moving On Up, Bobby Gillespie's vocals kick in, and you know you're in for a treat.

13- “She Sells Sanctuary” by The Cult

I may be biased here, as I think this is one of the most outstanding records of all time. It can genuinely send shivers down the spine as soon as the mystic guitar intro counts us in. The forum agreed, and if you have yet to check out She Sells Sanctuary, you must do so without further delay.

14- “Fade to Black” by Metallica

One commenter on the forum put the intro to Fade to Black to good use. As they rightly state, there is a great range of frequencies in the opening to this Metallica song.

15- “Sweet Child O' Mine” by Guns N'Roses

This band had several mentions within the discussion. Another strong contender was Welcome to the Jungle, but Sweet Child O' Mine eventually won the day. How could it not be included with that incredible guitar riff, leading into an unforgettable classic?

16- “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane

If any song sums up the 1960s, it's this trippy number from Jefferson Airplane. It's a song that transports you back to the summer of love from the beginning.

17- “The Final Countdown” by Europe

From the 60s, we come to the 80s with one of the most iconic tracks of the decade. The Scandinavian band Europe could also be filed away on the list of one-hit wonders, but what a hit it was.

18- “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac

While this track is better known for the bassline that comes towards the end, it has a pretty memorable intro too. A lone acoustic guitar, accompanied by a drum, gives way to sublime vocal harmonies.

19- “Bridge Burning” by The Foo Fighters

The rock world sadly lost Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, but he was remembered on the forum via this tune. Bridge Burning may be a lesser-known number from this band, but it certainly has one of the best intros.

20- “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley

It may be a surprise to see this cheesy number included, but more than one forum contributor made a case for Rick Astley. As one respondent correctly argued, it's immediately recognizable, and you know from the first few bars that Never Gonna Give You Up is on its way.

21- “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin

There was a whole lotta love for Led Zeppelin, who also had a number of mentions. Among the tracks that were listed on the forum, this is their best-known song, and it deserves to be included. It's an unforgettable opening which one person described as ‘cathartic.'

22- “Spirit in the Sky” by Norman Greenbaum

This early 1970s classic is another song that meets with a mixed reaction. Everyone agreed that the opening twenty seconds was great, but one respondent could have been more impressed with the follow-up.

23- “Ace of Spades” by Motorhead

As with Paranoid by Black Sabbath, this is Motorhead's most memorable tune. It also took them into the mainstream, giving them their first major hit single. Ace of Spades begins with bass, drums, and then guitar, which combine to create a noisy platform for Lemmy's voice.

24- “London Calling” by The Clash

This round-up signs off with a personal favorite. London Calling represents the finest few minutes for a band who worked so hard to break America. Those chiming, dueling guitars backed by a memorable baseline tell us we're in for an unforgettable classic.

