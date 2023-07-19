Off-Key Science: The Top 15 Songs That Got The Facts Wrong

by
Fleetwood Mac
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Music is sometimes able to to explain our emotions better than we can. But that's not always the case when it comes to being scientifically correct. Here we found some of the funniest and most scientifically incorrect songs of all time. Have fun reading this.

1. “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac Christine McVie, John McVie
Image Credit: IMDB.

“Thunder only happens when it's raining” are lyrics in this hit song. However, dry thunder storms are pretty common in areas of the western United States capable of producing lightning and thunder.

2. “It's Raining Men” by The Weather Girls

Martha Wash from The Weather Girls
Image Credit: IMDB.

“It's raining men,” belt The Weather Girls. Thankfully, men cannot rain from the sky.

3. “We Didn't Start The Fire” by Billy Joel

Billy Joel
Image Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

If you take the lyrics literally, it might seem like some of the lyrics about fire are scientifically incorrect. But the song is actually about how the current state of the world is less about the people living in it now and more about the bad choices made by previous generations.

4. “Set Fire to The Rain” by Adele

Adele: Live in London
Image Credit: BBC One.

In order for water to catch on fire, the atmosphere would have to be pure fluorine. And, as we all know, our atmosphere is made up of nitrogen, oxygen, and argon.

5. “Water Me” by Lizzo

The Mandalorian Jack Black, Lizzo
Image Credit: Disney+.

“I don't get dehydrated, I moisturize daily.”

Hydrating and moisturizing are two very different processes. Hydrating brings water to a spot, and moisturizing means preventing water from escaping. Humans do not hydrate via skin osmosis.

6. “Fireflies” by Owl City

Owl City
Image Credit: IMDb.

“And I’ll get 1,000 hugs from 10,000 lightning bugs,” sing the lyrics.

Lightning bugs do not, in fact, hug.

7. “Save The Best for Last” by Vanessa Williams

Queen of the Universe Vanessa Williams
Image Credit: Paramount+.

“Sometimes the sun goes around the moon,” sings Williams.

Well, technically, the moon revolves around the sun, and the sun around Earth.

8. “Burning Down The House” by Talking Heads

Stop Making Sense David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Jerry Harrison, Tina Weymouth
Image Credit: Cinecom International Films and Island Alive Releasing.

In the hit song “Burning Down the House,” the Talking Heads say, “365 degrees burning down the house.”

In case you were wondering, house fires range in temperatures of 100 – 2000 degrees F.

9. “Rainbow in The Dark” by Dio

Rainbow in the Dark by Dio
Image Credit: IMDB.

Rainbows can't exist in the dark because they are caused by light reflection through water droplets.

10. “Pride (In The Name of Love)” by U2

U2 Bono
Image Credit: IMDB.

“Early morning, April four, shot rings out in the Memphis sky,” go the lyrics to U2's famous song written in memory of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination and the civil rights movement.

However, Dr. King's assassination occurred around 6:00 pm – not in the morning.

11. “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison

Poison Bobby Dall, Bret Michaels, Rikki Rockett, C.C. DeVille
Image Credit: IMDB.

Roses actually don't have thorns, but “prickles.” Both thorns and prickles protect plants, though they differ in origin and strength. Thorns are modifications of the actual stem or branch, so are stronger than prickles, which are modifications of the epidermis. In case you were wondering, roses have prickles – not thorns.

12. “All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles

All You Need Is Love Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr
Image Credit: Parlophone Records Limited and Capitol Records.

“All you need is love,” go the famous lyrics to one of many hit songs by the legendary band. Contrary to the song, we also need food, water, air, and shelter to live.

13. “Right Down The Line” by Gerry Rafferty

Gerry Rafferty
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

“You've been as constant as a Northern Star/The brightest light that shines.”

The Northern star, Polaris, is pretty far down on the list of brightest stars. Polaris is the 46th brightest star.

14. “Hotel California” by The Eagles

David Crosby
Image Credit: IMDB.

“Please bring me my wine/He said, we haven't had that spirit here since 1969.”

Wine is not considered a spirit. Spirits are distilled and wine is fermented.

15. “Diamonds” by Rihanna

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Rihanaa
Image Credit: STXfilms.

Everyone has heard the lyrics “Shine bright like a diamond” by Rihanna, one of the richest celebrities in America. However, diamonds don't actually shine, they reflect light. The verb shine means to emit rays of light.

Source: (Reddit).

+ posts
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

15 Mysteries Revealed About Supreme Leader Snoke