From Headlines to Hit Songs: How Real Crimes Inspired These Tracks

Songwriters draw their inspiration from many sources. Life experiences often form the basis of hit tunes, while other artists showcase important historical events.

Others like to follow news stories, and many bands have released tracks reporting on real-life crimes. It’s a topic that can add a sinister and enduring edge to the song, and there have been some classic examples across music history.

1. “Riders on the Storm” by The Doors

If you weren’t listening to the lyrics of this 1971 release, you might think it’s another song about a trip on a lonely highway – kind of a more subdued Route 66. Instead, “Riders on the Storm” relates to the horrific tale of serial killer Billy Cook, who lured his victims by pretending to be a hitchhiker. The line, “If you give this man a ride, your sweet family will die,” best explains the subject.

2. “What’s the Frequency, Kenneth?” by R.E.M.

One of the most bizarre crimes to be immortalized in song appears on R.E.M.’s 1994 album, Monster. It relates to a 1986 attack on the journalist Dan Rather by two assailants. One man punched Rather, shouting, “Kenneth, what’s the frequency?”

The crime was still unsolved when R.E.M’s release hit the charts, but it was later revealed that one attacker, William Tager, was convinced that TV networks had beamed signals into his brain.

3. “Polly” by Nirvana

Kurt Cobain wrote this song in 1989 after reading the story of a young girl’s abduction two years earlier. “Polly” was released on the 1991 album Nevermind, and even by Nirvana’s standards, this is a bleak track with haunting lyrics to match it.

4. “Suffer Little Children” by The Smiths

Manchester indie giants The Smiths liked a grim tale, and this was their best example. “Suffer Little Children” is based on the horrific Moors Murders and the shocking crimes of Myra Hindley and Ian Brady.

I’m a massive fan of the band, but I always skip this track. It’s excellent songwriting, but the child’s laugh at the end is too much.

5. “I Don’t Like Mondays” by Boomtown Rats

Few of us like Mondays, but this 1979 release isn’t referring to the boredom and dread associated with the start of another working week. “I Don’t Like Mondays” tells the grisly story of Brenda Spencer, who was responsible for the Cleveland Elementary School shooting of 1979. When asked why she did it. Spencer replied, “I don’t like Mondays.”

6. “Been Caught Stealing” by Jane’s Addiction

Not every song based on true crime has to involve a horrific slaying. In “Been Caught Stealing,” Jane’s Addiction touches on something relatively wholesome compared to some of the stories on this list. The humorous video features singer Perry Farrell, who admitted to petty theft in his younger days.

7. “Angel of Death” by Slayer

Bands must choose their subject matter carefully, as Slayer found in the aftermath of this 1986 release. It refers to the infamous German “Doctor of Death,” Josef Mengele, and “Angel of Death,” which left many fans wondering if the group sympathized with the World War II regime.

8. “Death Valley '69” by Sonic Youth

There are so many references in music to the crimes of Charles Manson and his gang. It’s challenging to pick one in isolation, but this track is the best – or worst, depending on your point of view. “Death Valley '69” is a collaboration between Sonic Youth and Lydia Lunch, with Lunch’s vocals providing a haunting backdrop to the tune.

9. “Zombie” by The Cranberries

The Troubles in Northern Ireland have also been immortalized in many songs, but this 1994 track hits hard. “Zombie” relates specifically to the bombings in Warrington in 1993, which claimed the lives of two young boys. Dolores O’Riordan’s mournful vocals provide a brilliant backdrop to the story.

10. “Gary Gilmore’s Eyes” by The Adverts

Most readers in the US will be aware of the crimes of double murderer Gary Gilmore, but they may be less familiar with this 1978 track. UK punk band The Adverts picked up on the story, and this tune focuses on the fact that some of Gilmore’s body parts, including his corneas, were removed for transplants or medical study.

11. “The Ripper” by Judas Priest

Before Judas Priest made it big, this 1976 track from the album Sad Wings of Destiny was a favorite among their early fans. It focuses on the public’s fascination with Jack the Ripper and his series of murders in London between 1888 and 1891. Lines relating to darkness, fog, and shadows will resonate with Ripper enthusiasts.

12. “Jenny Was a Friend of Mine” by The Killers

I guess it was inevitable that a band named The Killers would touch on a true crime subject at some stage. “Jenny Was a Friend of Mine” is a 2004 release from the album Hot Fuss, which is based on the killing of Jennifer Levin by Robert Chambers.

Chambers would become known as the “Preppy Killer” and, after changing his story multiple times, eventually admitted to first-degree manslaughter.

13. “Jeremy” by Pearl Jam

This is arguably Pearl Jam’s most infamous song, and I know at least one tribute band that uses the name “Jeremy” in their title. Released in 1991, it’s about Jeremy Wade Delle, who took his life in front of his English class in the same year. It’s sometimes confused with a tale about a school shooting, which is unfortunate, considering its true, tragic story.

14. “Annie Christian” by Prince

Prince always had to be different. His take on true crime examines the broader human condition, as this song references three notable incidents. “Annie Christian” is based on the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan, the killing of John Lennon, and the Atlanta murders of 1979 – 1981.

15. “1913 Massacre” by Woody Guthrie

American folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie based many of his tunes on real-life events. “1913 Massacre” touches on the Italian Hall Disaster, where 73 people lost their lives in a stampede at a Christmas Eve party. Many striking miners and their families were caught up in the tragedy at Calumet, Michigan, caused by a hoax fire alarm.

16. “The Night Chicago Died” by Paper Lace

Most songs relating to February 14 refer to everlasting love and adoration, but not this 1974 release. The Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre is the most notorious crime carried out by Al Capone, and “The Night Chicago Died” covers a grim subject. The strangely catchy tune reached number one on the US Billboard chart.

17. “Evil” by Interpol

If you have yet to hear the tale of Fred and Rosemary West, it may be best to remain ignorant. It was a horrendous spree of torture and murder, which is reflected brilliantly by this 2004 track. An alarming video is the perfect accompaniment to this awful story.

18. “Wiener Blut” by Rammstein

Another artist who seems to take pride in covering true crime stories, German rockers Rammstein cover the disturbing tale of Josef Fritzl, who held his daughter captive for 24 years. The lyrics to “Wiener Blut” are as grisly as the subject matter itself.

19. “King Park” by La Dispute

A drive-by shooting that hit the wrong target is relayed in this 2011 recording. “King Park” is haunting in that it touches on an all-too-common crime that would have likely been forgotten had the track not been released.

20. “Sadie” by Alkaline Trio

This release from 2004 touches on one of the most notorious members of the Manson family. Susan Atkins, AKA Sadie Glutz, even contributes to the recording, as the Alkaline Trio uses spoken lyrics, some of which are Glutz’s words. This adds an eerie effect to the track.

21. “Have You Seen Bruce Richard Reynolds” by Nigel Denver

Nigel Denver trumped Alkaline Trio when he featured the actual criminal on this track. Bruce Reynolds was the criminal mastermind behind the Great Train Robbery, and he makes a vocal appearance on this recording. Later, “Have You Seen Bruce Richard Reynolds” was covered by Alabama 3, who include Nick Reynolds, son of Bruce, in their lineup.

22. “John Wayne Gacy Jr.” by Sufjan Stevens

On his 2005 album Illinois, Sufjan Stevens seeks to cover moments in history that have taken place here. The tracklist includes a story of events that Illinois would rather forget. John Wayne Gacy was one of the world’s most prolific serial killers, claiming 33 victims, and clearly, Stevens felt that the album wouldn’t be complete without reference to his atrocities.

23. “Hurricane” by Bob Dylan

This 1976 song from the album Desire showcases a case of wrongful arrest. Middleweight boxer Rubin ‘Hurricane’ Carter spent almost 19 years in jail for a triple homicide. One of many Bob Dylan protest songs supported him at the time of a retrial, but it wasn’t until 1985 that the Hurricane was finally set free.

24. “Boston Tea Party” by The Sensational Alex Harvey Band

I don’t want to get into a debate with my American friends over the rights and wrongs of the original Boston Tea Party from 1773. The criminal element is debatable, but one person was imprisoned, so this is a valid entry. I just want us to unite over a cup of tea – or coffee – and agree that “Boston Tea Party” by The Sensational Alex Harvey Band is a great tune.