Soundtrack Flashback: 25 Hit Songs That Immediately Make You Think of a Movie

Have you ever heard a song that you connect to a movie because it was featured in the film? Someone in a popular online forum asked, “What's a song that immediately makes you think of a movie?” Here are the top 25 responses.

1 – “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins

One can't hear “Danger Zone” and not immediately remember the film Top Gun. From the opening guitar riff, this song ignites an adrenaline rush that matches the heart-pounding action of the film.

2 – “Stayin' Alive” by Bee Gees

Travolta's swagger in Saturday Night Fever is forever associated with this impressive track. This song remains one of Bee Gees' most iconic songs, one of the records that would forever ensure their legacy stays alive.

3 – “Eye of The Tiger” by Survivor

“Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor always reminds me of Rocky. “You know, when Rocky's chasing the chicken around the yard trying to catch it,” one movie fan noted. One thing is for sure: this song produced an adrenaline rush, as it unleashes images of Rocky Balboa training hard and taking on his opponents.

4 – “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston

One of the most popular classics of our time, Houston's “I Will Always Love You” reminds many of the movie The Bodyguard, for which she sang this powerful rendition. This heartfelt ballad, a cover of the Dolly Parton original, would become one of Houston's signature songs.

5 – “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion

This beautiful melody reminds us of the eternal love shared between Jack and Rose in the epic romance Titanic. How can you even hear the track and not recognize the movie? As one person noted, “If you don't know the name of the movie, you must have been born under a rock.”

6 – “Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

The lines “Now I've had the time of my life / No, I never felt like this before / Yes I swear, it's the truth / And I owe it all to you…” stayed with most of us years after we watched the credits of Dirty Dancing roll. You can't help but think of Dirty Dancing when this song starts playing.

7 – “I'm a Believer” by Smash Mouth

Then there's this gem of a song by Smash Mouth. Once it starts to play, the song transports you to the enchanting world of the animated classic Shrek. Interestingly, this song has so many covers, but our favorite is Donkey's rendition.

8 – “You've Got a Friend in Me” by Randy Newman

Pixar's Toy Story series taught us the value of friendship, and Newman's charming tune still warms our hearts. After its first use in the 1995 animated film Toy Story, “You've Got a Friend in Me” has become a major musical score for the other Toy Story sequels.

9 – “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr

So, if there's something strange in your neighborhood (worst assumptions possible), who you gonna call? This catchy tune immediately conjures images of the Ghostbusters crew fighting off paranormal activity.

10 – “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins

This animated track perfectly captures the themes of Footloose, a film directed by Herbert Ross. “Footloose” topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1985 and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Music (Original Song) in the same year. It also received a 1985 Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Original Song.

11 – “Kiss From a Rose” by Seal

Batman and his brooding heroics in Batman Forever come to life whenever this enchanting song fills the airwaves. A contributor shared, “Even though I don't remember hearing the song in the movie, scenes from Batman Forever were used in the music video.”

12 – “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

The powerful anthem from Wayne's World transforms us into Wayne and Garth, headbanging in the car like nobody's watching. Queen did justice to the song, and there's no way you're singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” without making reference to the movie Wayne's World.

13 – “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison

Picture Julia Roberts strutting down the street in Pretty Woman as this classic tune adds a touch of sass to the scene. Pretty Woman remains one of my favorite movies, and each time it comes to mind, I remember the first line of this song, “Pretty woman, walkin' down the street…”

14 – “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News

Great Scott! We can't help but think of Marty McFly time-traveling in the DeLorean whenever this song hits our ears. “‘The Power of Love' by Huey Lewis and the News immediately makes me think of the classic 80s movie Back to the Future,” one movie fan said. It's impossible not to hear that iconic opening riff and not think of Marty McFly riding his skateboard down the street.

15 – “Mrs Robinson” by Simon and Garfunkel

And here's to you, “Mrs. Robinson.” Welcome to The Graduate, where Dustin Hoffman's coming-of-age story unfolds, accompanied by this iconic Simon & Garfunkel hit. No other song could have done the movie justice.

16 – “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” by Israel Kamakawiwo'ole

This ukulele rendition takes us to the magical land of Oz from the 1939 movie, The Wizard of Oz, the film that had everyone glued to the edge of their seats. The film's soundtrack was equally as captivating as the movie itself.

17 – “You're The One That I Want” by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

This timeless duet reminds fans of the cult classic Grease, where Danny and Sandy's love story unfolds in a whirlwind of poodle skirts and summer nights. The lively banter between Travolta and Newton-John brings the characters to life; their voices perfectly complimenting each other.

18 – “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton

Grab your keyboards and get ready to recreate that iconic scene from White Chicks where Terry Crews jams out to this song. A fan gushed, “‘A Thousand Miles' by Vanessa Carlton never fails to remind me of White Chicks.” Carlton's lovely voice makes the essence of this movie a reality.

19 – “Stuck in The Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel

“Stuck in the Middle With You” is forever linked to one of the most memorable scenes in Quentin Tarantino's masterpiece, Reservoir Dogs. This catchy tune brings to mind that intense and chilling moment when Mr. Blonde, played by Michael Madsen, dances and tortures his captive with the track playing in the background.

20 – “Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers

Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze's pottery scene in the 1999 film Ghost still gives me chills every time this song starts playing. “Unchained Melody” is one of the greatest love songs ever written. Featured alongside the poignant tale of love like the one the protagonists share, it's hard not to hear the song and remember the ill-fated love.

21 – “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John

This song paints a vivid picture of a bygone era and is forever linked to a memorable scene in Cameron Crowe's film Almost Famous. This classic ballad takes us on a nostalgic journey, transporting us to a time when rock ‘n' roll ruled the airwaves and dreams of stardom were within reach.

22 – “Twist and Shout” by The Beatles

You cannot hear “Twist and Shout” by The Beatles and not think about the movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Many fans love to reflect on the parade scene in Ferris Bueller's Day Off to date. This classic from The Beatles was the cherry on top.

23 – “Can't Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake

You truly can't stop the feeling once this song comes on. Best believe, if it's Justin Timberlake, it's some phenomenal music. This infectious tune brings back memories of the colorful world of Trolls.

24 – “Old Time Rock and Roll” by Bob Seger

After being featured in the iconic movie Risky Business, Bob Seeger's “Old Time Rock and Roll” gained renewed popularity in 1983. Tom Cruise's memorable dance routine in his undergarments in Risky Business instantly comes to mind when this song plays.

25 – “I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown

The essence of Good Morning, Vietnam is perfectly captured by James Brown's soulful vocals in this song. However, many movies may also come to mind when one thinks of this song, given that it's been features in numerous films, including Home Alone 4, Mr. Jones, It Takes Two, Dr. Dolittle, Boat Trip, Astérix & Obélix: Mission Cléopâtre, Garfield: The Movie, Exit Wounds, and Transformers.

Source: Reddit.