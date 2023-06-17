25 Awesome Songs That Aren’t About Love, Break Up, Or Being Rich

Get ready to groove to a different beat! We've compiled a list of fantastic songs that break the mold by steering clear of the clichés of love, breakups, and material wealth. These tunes take us on a wild ride through several themes.

1. “Some Nights” by Fun

The opening lines depict bad luck while expressing a desire for a fresh start. The lyrics portray a longing for something more, as the artist wishes to build castles with their lips, and wishes for the war to end “'cause they could use some friends for a change.” “Some Nights” is the song for those nights when you're unsure what you're living or fighting for.

2. “How to Save a Life” by The Fray

The song struck me on the first listen and stayed with me ever since. We've all been there; those times when we're so lost in bitterness for a friend that we forget they may be fighting their own demons.

This song echoes redemption and reaching out to those in need. Lead singer Isaac Slade's experiences inspired the song's lyrics. He had to work at a camp for troubled youths, where he was paired with a young musician.

3. “Hotel California” by Eagles

This iconic rock classic captivates listeners with its mesmerizing guitar solos and cryptic storytelling. With rich imagery in its lyrics, the song illustrates life's temptations and the struggle to find true freedom while caught up in the thrill.

4. “Level of Concern” by Twenty-One Pilots

“Level of Concern” by Twenty-One Pilots is an uplifting anthem for uncertain times. It was inspired by the pandemic and released during the time when the world was going insane. This song encapsulates the rollercoaster of emotions experienced during anxiety while giving a message of hope.

5. “It's My Life” by Bon Jovi

“It's My Life” is my everyday song because it reminds me that life is short and should be lived on one's terms alone. The music video became one of Bon Jovi's most-watched videos on YouTube — this is your sign to go view it.

6. “One” by Metallica

With its thunderous guitar riffs and raw emotion, this song forces us to confront the devastating consequences of conflict and losing one's humanity. Brace yourself for an intense musical journey that will leave you changed.

7. “Zombie” by The Cranberries

This is a politically charged anthem that tackles the atrocities of war and the struggle for peace. The distinctive sound and poignant lyrics remind us of the ongoing conflicts plaguing our world.

8. “Live For The Kill” by Amon Amarth

Think of a relentless and epic metal masterpiece that takes you on a ferocious journey into Viking mythology. Thunderous drums and brutal guitar riffs showcase the spirit of battle and the warrior's unwavering determination.

9. “Carmina Burana” by Carl Orff

Experience the grandeur of Carl Orff's monumental choral composition that captures the essence of life's joys and sorrows. Let yourself be swept away by the sheer majesty of this symphonic Opus.

10. “Shia LaBeouf” by Rob Cantor

The lyrics depict a suspenseful encounter with Shia LaBeouf in the woods. It describes a scenario where the listener is alone in the woods, only to spot Shia LaBeouf following them. The song builds suspense as it portrays Shia LaBeouf as a menacing figure.

11. “The Blackest Incarnation” by The Black Dahlia Murder

This energetic track stands out from the crowd with brutal riffs and thunderous drums. The song dares to explore the darker side of life. It is one of The Black Dahlia Murder's most emotional releases to date.

12. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

The song is called “Bohemian Rhapsody” because it shows who a ‘bohemian' is. Queen's Opus is a masterpiece that flaunts the lead singer's out-of-this-world vocals. This iconic song takes you on an epic musical journey by blending various genres and themes.

13. “Lateralus” by Tool

The crazy thing about this song is that it is based on the Fibonacci sequence. This rock sound by Tool is a sonic exploration of human consciousness and self-discovery. “Lateralus” invites you to dive deep into the depths of your mind.

14. “Kashmir” by Led Zeppelin

This legendary song combines rock, folk, and Middle Eastern influences to create great music. The song is from Led Zeppelin's album Physical Graffiti and contains soaring orchestration, mesmerizing guitar riffs, and soulful vocals.

15. “Snoopy's Christmas” by The Royal Guardsmen

Join Snoopy and his friends in a heartwarming and festive adventure with this song. This delightful tune tells the tale of Snoopy, the lovable beagle, as he spreads holiday cheer during wartime.

16. “A Boy Named Sue” by Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash's “A Boy Named Sue” is a classic country song with a twist. This humorous and storytelling masterpiece follows the life of Sue, who seeks revenge on his absent father. Trust me, this unconventional tale will have you hooked from the first note.

17. “The Planets” by Gustav Holst

This song will take you on a cosmic journey through our solar system. The Planets capture the awe-inspiring beauty of the universe and leave you in awe of Holst's compositional genius.

18. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver

This song celebrates the beauty of nature's simple life. The opening lines, “Country roads take me home to the place I belong,” evoke a strong yearning for a familiar and cherished place. “Take Me Home” resonates with anyone that wants a sense of belonging.

19. “Surfin' Bird” by The Trashmen

This groovy tune takes us back to a time of surf culture. The song is an ode to the joy of surfing and the exhilaration of waves. It is one of those songs that have been covered one too many times by different artists.

20. “Enter Sandman” by Metallica

You've probably heard this song if you're a heavy metal fan. This song is about nightmares and the fear of falling asleep. So crank up the volume, let the music consume you, and embrace the darkness within.

21. “Dare to Be Stupid” by Weird Al Yankovic

This hilarious song is a satirical take on the absurdities of modern life. It encourages us to embrace our silly side and not take everything too seriously. After all, sometimes it's liberating to let go and just be downright ridiculous.

22. “I Don't Like Mondays” by The Boomtown Rats

Who likes Mondays? This song takes the crown for songs that tackle unconventional topics. This hit is about the true story of a school shooting and the impact of violence on society. The group released this lead single in 1979 from their third album, The Fine Art of Surfacing.

23. “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” by Gordon Lightfoot

This song pays tribute to the USS Edmund Fitzgerald and shipwrecked crew members in Lake Superior. This freighter sank in a fierce Lake Superior storm in November 1975, taking 29 men and a 26,000-ton payload of iron ore to the bottom. The lyrics of this song remind us of the unpredictability of life.

24. “Zero Sum” by Nine Inch Nails

This song challenges us to question the nature of reality and our place within it. So, put on your thinking cap and let Trent Reznor's powerful vocals guide you through life's uncertainties.

25. “Famous Last Words” by My Chemical Romance

How can we not mention My Chemical Romance's “Famous Last Words?” Like every other piece by the iconic band, this song is a powerful track that resonates with its uplifting message. This song urges us to never give up, even in adversity.

Source: Reddit.