13 Songs Could Save Your Life During an Alien Invasion

Imagine aliens are about to take over the planet, and the world as we know it is about to be wiped out of existence, but you have one chance to be the superhero that saves humanity. All you have to do is play one song that decides if we all live or die. What music are you betting on?

One music buff in an online forum asks, “Aliens are here. They ask for the best song(s) we have, or we all die. What song are you giving them?”

I'll bet on Prince's Purple Rain and When Doves Cry. Here are the songs people online will bet humanity on.

1 – Tribute by Tenacious D

One music fan says it is the best song in the world, while another person declares it is not the greatest in the world but just a tribute. A contributor comments that Tribute is a song everyone knows and loves that you can start singing at a campfire, and everyone will know all the words. Also, you only need a guitar to sing this song, not piano or drums like other songs. According to the contributor, that makes it the world's greatest song.

2 – Poker Face by Eric Cartman

No way the aliens aren't grooving to that! Someone asks, “Can we hear him do “heat of the moment” if there's still time? Pretty please?”. Someone else quoted a line from the song: “… I don't give a crap about whales, so go and hug a tree!”

3 – Pets by P for Pyros

One user questions if the aliens can understand English, then they may take the song literally. He says he would be happy if higher lifeforms took him in, fed him, and kept him healthy and happy. He's hoping he will get a TV or video games. Another person chimes in that they would only want to be taken in by aliens if they have inter-dimensional cable.

4 – Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Someone says this song is perfect, and they can picture the UFO slowly descending with the lights rotating while this song gracefully plays. Can you?

5 – The Ode to Joy by Beethoven

A forum member claims this is a good song because if the aliens are made to listen to the whole symphony, there would be time to find someone with Covid to make the aliens sick and wipe them out. Another person advises showing them the music video because there's hope for survival if the aliens have a sense of humor. Wow, some people are really sinister.

6 – Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

While this seemed to be the obvious choice for many people, one music fan says the song is overrated and overplayed.

It's a good thing the aliens would be hearing it for the first time.

7 – Piano Man by Brandy

After someone suggests this song, another person believes the aliens would be confused by all of the harmonicas since it's a song about pianos. A music fan agrees with the choice but wonders why the piano man has to sing, questioning that it should be enough for the piano man just to play the piano. The music fan says they disliked the song because of the ambiguity.

Whether or not this song would save humanity depends on how heartbroken the aliens are.

8 – It’s the End of the World as We Know It (and I Feel Fine), by R.E.M.

A respondent explains that if the aliens don't like this song, the world can end while it plays, making it a win/win.

9 – Aliens Exist by Blink 182

They do. That's the whole point of this.

One forum user asks how the aliens would know this isn't our best song.

Great question. If they knew, they wouldn't ask.

Another user replies that it depends on how the aliens feel that day.

10 – Indian Love Call by Slim Whitman

A film fan says if anyone disagrees with this choice, they clearly want to see the end of the world and certainly didn't watch the movie Mars Attack!

11 – Helplessly Hoping by Crosby, Stills, and Nash

In response to this song selection, someone comments that Crosby passed on that day (Jan 19) at 81.

12 – Dance Monkey by Tones and I

Someone replies to the forum member that suggests this song by saying, “You've killed us all.” A person comments that the plot twist is that aliens love it.

Believe the commenter.

13 – Running up That Hill by Kate Bush

A respondent acknowledges that this song is the only true answer since it defeated Vecna. The respondent says they will take their chances with the aliens.

Another contributor proposes that if there is a new composition, they should put Eminem and JoJo Siwa in a studio with a 90's electric keyboard and let them riff.

Source: Reddit.