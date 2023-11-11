24 Songs With an Absurd Amount of Emotion

Have you ever listened to a song and felt a tidal wave of emotions rush over you? Songs that, with every note and lyric, seem to unearth feelings you didn't even know you had? Inspired by heartfelt recommendations of music lovers across the internet, these powerful melodies will make your hearts feel.

1. “Hurt” by Nine Inch Nails (1995)

Have you ever listened to Nine Ince Nail’s “Hurt” and felt a punch in the gut? That song is like a deep, heart-wrenching conversation about pain, addiction, and taking a hard look at oneself. It talks about those dark, lonely moments we all face sometimes. And with lines like “I hurt myself today, to see if I still feel” and “The needle tears a hole, the old familiar sting,” it's no surprise that “Hurt” stands out as one of Nine Inch Nails' most unforgettable tunes.

2. “I Can't Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt (1991)

Have you ever felt that sting of heartbreak or the weight of loving someone who doesn't love you? This tune is a mirror to those feelings, raw and unfiltered. Raitt captures it so honestly you'd swear she peeked into your soul.

3. “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” by Nirvana (1994)

Nirvana's “Where Did You Sleep Last Night?” makes you feel like someone ripped your heart out and showed it to you. This song is like the anthem for anyone who's felt the gnawing ache of heartbreak, loss, and love gone sour. Kurt Cobain's voice carries all the hurt and emptiness we've ever felt and lets it all out in a scream of raw emotion.

4. “Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinéad O'Connor (1990)

Sinéad O'Connor singing Prince's “Nothing Compares 2 U” is one of the only cases where someone could match Prince on his song. It's as if Sinéad isn't just singing the song; she IS the song, right down to her core. Losing her mom at 16 makes it even more heart-wrenching. She says singing this song is like having a precious moment with her mom all over again. She feels her mom is right there, listening.

5. Black by Pearl Jam (1991)

“Black” by Pearl Jam is THAT song for many. It's like a rollercoaster of deep emotions, touching those deep-down feelings of sadness, heartbreak, and that yearning we sometimes can't put into words. Eddie Vedder, the voice behind those soulful lyrics, poured his heartbreak from his early 20s into this song. Vedder once told Rolling Stone that crafting this song was his way of healing and understanding his emotions.

6. “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron (2015)

“The Night We Met” isn't just a song; it's a trip down memory lane. It's amazing how one night can change everything. In this song, that night isn't just a backdrop; it's a character, setting the stage for a love that blazes bright before eventually burning out. Whenever you hear the song, it's like opening a book to that first unforgettable chapter. It's about love, found and lost, all orbiting around that pivotal night. The title perfectly captures the song's essence, a love letter to a moment that changed everything.

7. “Whiskey Lullaby” by Brad Paisley & Alison Krauss (2003)

Have you ever heard a song that feels like a movie playing in your head? This one paints a vivid, tragic story of two souls trapped by love, heartbreak, and the chilling grasp of alcohol. It's like watching a love story unfold, only to be tainted by choices that lead to pain. The song doesn't just tell you their story — it makes you feel every twist, turn, and tear shed.

8. “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman (1988)

“Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman is an experience. The moment it starts playing, you're immediately pulled into a world of dreams, despair, and the fierce hunger for a better life. You can almost feel the wind in your hair as the guitar strums and the road stretches ahead. While Chapman's voice might hint at despair, there's this undeniable strength in the story's protagonist.

9. “Wait” by M83 (2011)

“Wait” sneaks up on you. At first, it seems like a simple ballad of lost love, with every note oozing with longing. The mesmerizing, almost otherworldly melody wraps around you, pulling you into its embrace and making you feel every ounce of emotion-packed. And as you dive deeper, “Wait” reveals layers beyond just yearning for a love that's slipped away. It's about the agony and hope that comes with waiting — waiting for a change, for time to heal, or for life to steer in a desired direction. Ultimately, the beauty of this song is its relatability.

10. “Nutshell (Unplugged)” by Alice In Chains (1994)

From the start, “Nutshell” grips you with its raw honesty, shedding light on the daunting experience of a world that often feels overwhelming and deceitful. When they sing, “We chase misprinted lies,” it's about that universal feeling of chasing after things, people, or dreams, only to realize they weren't what they seemed. But it's not just about the darkness. It's also about the spark of hope and the human spirit's resilience.

11. “Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin (1968)

Every time Janis Joplin belts out those lyrics, it's as if she's tearing out pages from her heart and laying them bare for the world to see. Initially crafted by Jerry Ragovoy and Bert Berns for Erma Franklin, the song takes on a new life in Janis's hands. It speaks of a woman who's given it all, only to be tossed aside, and Janis makes you feel every bit of that pain and betrayal.

12. “Jolene” by Dolly Parton (1973)

“Jolene” is an emotional masterpiece, capturing the raw essence of love, jealousy, and vulnerability. With each note, we're pulled into a tale of a woman desperately pleading to a striking rival to spare her love. The song's genius lies in its simplicity; every word is essential, and each repetition of “Jolene” amplifies desperation. This song beautifully and succinctly tells a complex story of love hanging by a thread.

13. “Cat's in the Cradle” by Harry Chapin (1974)

Chapin's song hits right in the feels. Remember those good old childhood memories? He starts with, “My child arrived just the other day,” but life's wild, right? With flights to catch and bills piling up, he can't catch a break to enjoy time with his new baby. And it's not just about being busy. It's that gut-wrenching feeling of juggling work and family and like you're missing out on those precious moments. It's a story many of us know all too well.

14. “Daddy” by Korn (1994)

Jonathan Davis of Korn brings us a haunting tale about a child's painful plea, a cry that was disregarded. The parents, blinded by disbelief, label him a liar, making his torment even more gut-wrenching. But the part that gets you is when, after pouring his heart out, crying out, “Mommy, why?!”, the music seemingly fades… only to pick back up, painting a vivid picture.

15. “Dreams” by The Cranberries (1993)

“Dreams” is like a warm hug for the soul. It's one of those '90s classics that just never gets old. Whether you're young or old, it has this way of touching everyone, making you believe in love, hope, and all the fantastic stuff life has to offer. Dolores O'Riordan, the genius behind the song, said it came from a rocky moment in her love life. And you can feel that vulnerability, but also this unbelievable strength.

16. “Try a Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding (1966)

Otis Redding took a song about the power of male affection boosting a woman's spirits, which legends like Aretha Franklin and Sam Cooke had already covered, and flipped on its head. While those two kept it as a sweet ballad, Redding went all in. He set the scene with this grand intro like you're about to watch a drama unfold on stage. Redding's version is like asking for softness in a hard-hitting way.

17. “Hate Me” by Blue October (2006)

“Hate Me” by Blue October gets honest about the emotions of addiction. Not just what it does to the person fighting it but how it shatters those who love them, too. The lyrics are painfully honest, diving into the messy feelings we get when we watch someone we love spiral. But it's also about loving yourself enough to focus on getting better. The song has become a lifeline for people who feel like they are drowning in their struggles, reminding them they're not alone.

18. “Without You” by Harry Nilsson (1971)

“Without You” is one of those rare gems that never gets old. People have loved it for years, and it still hits just as hard today. But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for Nilsson, the man behind the magic. He was going through a tough time when he sang it, dealing with a heartbreaking breakup. You can hear the pain in every word he sings.

19. “For No One” by The Beatles (1966)

Most of us have experienced that awful moment when we realize the one we love no longer feels the same. Every word The Beatles' Paul McCartney sings is dripping with the pain of unreturned love and the sting of goodbye. And man, the simple sound of that clavichord and the French horn solo adds layers to the heartache. Anyone who's ever felt love slipping through their fingers will get it.

20. “The Living Years” Mike + The Mechanics (1988)

Sung from the viewpoint of a son who had a rocky relationship with his dad, the song takes you on an emotional rollercoaster. When his dad passes away, the son realizes how deep their connection was and regrets not having spoken his heart out when he had the chance. Even today, those powerful lyrics make many of us misty-eyed.

21. “Stay” by Sugarland (2006)

Sugarland's “Stay” is a tearjerker. Written all by Jennifer Nettles, it soared to 1 in the US Country charts. It's about a woman heartbroken by a married man's false promises. She believed he'd leave his wife for her, but by the song's end, she sees through his lies and tells him, “Stay” with his wife. Though Jennifer never lived this tale, she wrote it knowing we all feel betrayal's sting. She gave us a fresh, raw look at this painful emotion.

22. “Forever Young” by Alphaville (1984)

“Forever Young” is a rollercoaster about life and fleeting youth. It's about seizing the moment, dancing, and asking whether we'd rather die young or live forever. With lines like “Heaven can wait” and “We're only watching the skies,” it's a mix of hope and uncertainty. It talks about the contrasts of life — some are fleeting like water, others enduring like heat. Growing old is inevitable, but the song pushes us to chase dreams and feel forever young.

23. “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak (1989)

“Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak is such an emotional whirlwind. It paints a picture of a chaotic world where only love brings solace. But, there's this haunting fear — love can be a cruel trickster. The song dives deep into how love, as intoxicating as it is, can play wicked games. You might find someone special, but the fear of getting hurt is overpowering.

24. “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac (1975)

The song “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac, sung hauntingly by Stevie Nicks, is like a journey into self-reflection and the inevitable passage of time. It starts with this intimate image of seeing one's reflection in the snow-covered hills — an emblem of purity and past. But then, just like life, a landslide changes everything. Stevie asks these deep questions about love, energy, and whether we can navigate its ever-changing tides.

Source: Reddit.