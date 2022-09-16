50 Top Songs With the Most Recognizable Beginnings

Are there any songs you can immediately identify by the intro?

Redditor u/huasgaaua asked Reddit, “What song has the most recognizable beginning?” Incredibly, 9.5k commented with their nominations.

However, there is a clear winner for the number one most recognizable song with 12.1k votes.

Rhomagus voted, “Queen ‘We Will Rock You Two stomps of the feet and a clap. No words, no guitar, no instruments.”

They continued, “You don't even need to repeat it; everyone knows what it is and how to do it. So even if you're too young to know the band name or the song, you know you can do that, and not only that but that it wasn't you that came up with it on your own.”

Of course, other Queen classics, including “Radio Gaga,” “Under Pressure,” and “Bicycle Race,” were all shouted out as equally having the most recognizable beginnings of songs.

Top 20 Songs With the Most Recognizable Beginnings

Here are the top twenty songs that people recognize immediately.

Song / Artist / Votes

1. We Will Rock You / Queen / 12.1K

2. Never Gonna Give You Up / Rick Astley / 5.6K

3. 5th Symphony / Beethoven / 5.4K

4. Seven Nation Army / The White Stripes / 3.5K

5. Smells Like Teen Spirit / Nirvana / 3.1K

6. All-Star / Smash Mouth / 3.1K

7. Eye of the Tiger / Survivor / 2.9K

8. Thunderstruck / AC/DC / 2.1K

9. The Final Countdown / Europe / 2.0K

10. Another One Bites the Dust / Queen / 1.7K

11. Billie Jean / Michael Jackson / 1.7K

12. Sweet Child O'Mine / Guns N' Roses / 1.5K

13. Für Elise / Beethoven / 1.3K

14. Hooked on a Feeling / Blue Swede / 969

15. Carry On My Wayward Son / Kansas / 923

16. Baba o'Riley / The Who / 808

17. Jump / Van Halen / 743

18. Sweet Home Alabama / Lynyrd Skynyrd / 685

19. Smoke on the Water / Deep Purple / 654

20. Bohemian Rhapsody / Queen / 612

Top 20 – 40 Songs With the Most Recognizable Beginnings

Here are the following twenty songs voted with the most recognizable beginnings.

21. The Jaws Theme / John Williams / 587

22. Fortunate Son / Creedence Clearwater Revival / 583

23. Lose Yourself / Eminem / 527

24. Hotel California / The Eagles / 479

25. Kashmir / Led Zeppelin / 422

26. A Hard Day's Night / The Beatles / 388

27. Wannabe / Spice Girls / 388

28. I Feel Love / Donna Summer / 388

29. Crazy Train / Ozzy Osborne / 388

30. Enter Sandman / Metallica / 388

31. Baby One More Time / Britney Spears / 388

32. Who Are You / The Who / 388

33. Welcome to the Black Parade / My Chemical Romance / 304

34. The Star Wars Theme / John Williams / 291

35. Hungry Like a Wolf / Duran Duran / 291

36. In the End / Linkin Park / 268

37. Careless Whisper / George Michael / 266

38. Imperial March / John Williams / 253

39. Somebody to Love / Queen / 231

40. In the Air Tonight / Phil Collins / 228

Top 40 – 50 Songs With the Most Recognizable Beginnings

Here are the final ten songs voted with the most recognizable beginnings.

41. Mr. Brightside / The Killers / 228

42. American Idiot / Green Day / 215

43. Blue / Eiffel 65 / 208

44. Take a Chance on Me / ABBA / 179

45. I Like Big Butts / Sir Mixalot / 172

46. Money / Pink Floyd / 164

47. Closing Time / Semisonic / 158

48. Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) / C+C Music Factory / 144

49. Money for Nothing / Dire Straits / 137

50. Don't Stop Believin' / Journey / 134

