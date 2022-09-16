50 Top Songs With the Most Recognizable Beginnings

Are there any songs you can immediately identify by the intro?
Redditor u/huasgaaua asked Reddit, “What song has the most recognizable beginning?” Incredibly, 9.5k commented with their nominations.
However, there is a clear winner for the number one most recognizable song with 12.1k votes.
Rhomagus voted, “Queen ‘We Will Rock You Two stomps of the feet and a clap. No words, no guitar, no instruments.”
They continued, “You don't even need to repeat it; everyone knows what it is and how to do it. So even if you're too young to know the band name or the song, you know you can do that, and not only that but that it wasn't you that came up with it on your own.”
Of course, other Queen classics, including “Radio Gaga,” “Under Pressure,” and “Bicycle Race,” were all shouted out as equally having the most recognizable beginnings of songs.
Top 20 Songs With the Most Recognizable Beginnings
Here are the top twenty songs that people recognize immediately.
Song / Artist / Votes
1. We Will Rock You / Queen / 12.1K
2. Never Gonna Give You Up / Rick Astley / 5.6K
3. 5th Symphony / Beethoven / 5.4K
4. Seven Nation Army / The White Stripes / 3.5K
5. Smells Like Teen Spirit / Nirvana / 3.1K
6. All-Star / Smash Mouth / 3.1K
7. Eye of the Tiger / Survivor / 2.9K
8. Thunderstruck / AC/DC / 2.1K
9. The Final Countdown / Europe / 2.0K
10. Another One Bites the Dust / Queen / 1.7K
11. Billie Jean / Michael Jackson / 1.7K
12. Sweet Child O'Mine / Guns N' Roses / 1.5K
13. Für Elise / Beethoven / 1.3K
14. Hooked on a Feeling / Blue Swede / 969
15. Carry On My Wayward Son / Kansas / 923
16. Baba o'Riley / The Who / 808
17. Jump / Van Halen / 743
18. Sweet Home Alabama / Lynyrd Skynyrd / 685
19. Smoke on the Water / Deep Purple / 654
20. Bohemian Rhapsody / Queen / 612
Top 20 – 40 Songs With the Most Recognizable Beginnings
Here are the following twenty songs voted with the most recognizable beginnings.
21. The Jaws Theme / John Williams / 587
22. Fortunate Son / Creedence Clearwater Revival / 583
23. Lose Yourself / Eminem / 527
24. Hotel California / The Eagles / 479
25. Kashmir / Led Zeppelin / 422
26. A Hard Day's Night / The Beatles / 388
27. Wannabe / Spice Girls / 388
28. I Feel Love / Donna Summer / 388
29. Crazy Train / Ozzy Osborne / 388
30. Enter Sandman / Metallica / 388
31. Baby One More Time / Britney Spears / 388
32. Who Are You / The Who / 388
33. Welcome to the Black Parade / My Chemical Romance / 304
34. The Star Wars Theme / John Williams / 291
35. Hungry Like a Wolf / Duran Duran / 291
36. In the End / Linkin Park / 268
37. Careless Whisper / George Michael / 266
38. Imperial March / John Williams / 253
39. Somebody to Love / Queen / 231
40. In the Air Tonight / Phil Collins / 228
Top 40 – 50 Songs With the Most Recognizable Beginnings
Here are the final ten songs voted with the most recognizable beginnings.
41. Mr. Brightside / The Killers / 228
42. American Idiot / Green Day / 215
43. Blue / Eiffel 65 / 208
44. Take a Chance on Me / ABBA / 179
45. I Like Big Butts / Sir Mixalot / 172
46. Money / Pink Floyd / 164
47. Closing Time / Semisonic / 158
48. Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) / C+C Music Factory / 144
49. Money for Nothing / Dire Straits / 137
50. Don't Stop Believin' / Journey / 134
