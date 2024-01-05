Eerie Echoes: 23 Songs with Unbelievable Origins

Musicians and songwriters draw inspiration from countless sources ranging from real-life experiences to whimsical feelings flitting through novels. From the creepy to the heartbreaking, here are the origins of several popular songs.

1. American Pie, Don McLean (1971)

Don McLean’s iconic testament to music’s culture doesn’t allegorize the existence of music. “The day the music died” doesn’t refer to a future destruction of the sonic universe entertaining so many individuals, but rather a literal death of one of music’s greatest names (Buddy Holly) and a jab at three other infamous sobriquets: Elvis Presley as the King, Bob Dylan as the Jester, and Mick Jagger as Satan.

2. Wake Me Up When September Ends, Green Day (2004)

Green Day enthusiasts might already know this tragic backstory supporting their solemn song. If not, “Wake Me Up When September Ends” refers to the words from singer Billie Joe Armstrong following his father’s death. Billie’s father passed from cancer early on in the rockstar’s life. Before cementing himself as an outspoken political music critic, he told his mom to wake him up when September ended, as his father passed in September of 1982.

3. Loser, Beck (1994)

Have you ever submitted to difficulty and belted – in the face of your enemies, of course – “I’m a loser, baby, so why don’t you kill me?” Beck's folk romp situates himself as the target of the self-chiding tune, as a commentary on his lack of rapping skills and the dead-end jobs and unpaid musical gigs he accepted to catapult toward the stardom he faces today.

4. Champagne Supernova, Oasis (1995)

Arguing with psychedelic rock fans will get you one of two places: confused, or confused with a newfound discovery about the universe. Oasis’ 7.5-minute psychedelic tune, fusing two unrelated ideas, meditates on the failure imparted to youth by once-promising adults. Basically, aging betrays everyone. Thanks, Oasis!

5. Waterfalls, TLC (1994)

“Don’t go chasing waterfalls, please stick to the rivers and the lakes that you’re used to,” translates into a plea to youth to stay safe and out of drugs, illness, and harm's way. The women behind TLC dazzled the song with a smooth rhythm while layering on hard-hitting lyrics in an effort to reach the right people.

6. Spiderwebs, No Doubt (1995)

In the 90s, screening phone calls required much more effort than an automated system reflecting the name and number on a screen. A popular number on No Doubt’s 1995 album Tragic Kingdom expresses Stefani’s reaction to a stalker who hunted her, resulting in her screening every phone call for precaution.

7. Jump, Van Halen (1984)

“Go ahead and jump” presents a more sinister image when you know the literal meaning backing the 1984 track. Inspiration rose from a news story about a man looking to end his life. Whether dark humor or mere curiosity overtook Dave Lee Roth, he pondered the idea of a passerby shouting at the man, telling him “might as well jump.”

8. Barracuda, Heart (1977)

Ann and Nancy Wilson, the vocals and leading ladies behind the band Heart, explain the concept behind their 1977 rock revenge anthem, “Barracuda.” The sisters’ debut album, Dreamboat Annie, introduced their image to the world with a snapshot of the siblings standing back to back, shoulders peeking into the frame.

According to Nancy Wilson, a higher-up in the music industry joked with the sisters, questioning their romantic affair. A few lines of half-witted dialogue spurred a timeless feminist anthem.

9. Gimme Shelter, The Rolling Stones (1969)

The female singer, Merry Clayton, behind “Gimme Shelter's” verberating soprano chorus, suffered an unfortunate occurrence following the recording of her notable vocals. Clayton underwent a miscarriage right after she stepped foot in the studio. While pregnant, the studio asked her to skip out on sleep and commit to the project. Nothing is proven, but rumors suggest the miscarriage resulted from a combination of lack of sleep and the nosedive into intense emotions for the song.

10. Mama Said, Metallica (1996)

Metallica ventured away from their traditional heavy metal sound with “Mama Said.” The song's explanation leaps back to James Hetfield's coming-of-age arc without the presence of his mother, as she passed on during his 16th year from cancer.

11. I Can't Make You Love Me, Bonnie Raitt (1991)

Can you make someone love you if they don't feel the reciprocal pang of affection at every hour of every day? According to Bonnie Raitt's excruciating soar into an unrequited love affair, no. But where did Raitt find the inspiration for the generational hit? Her songwriters, Mike Reid and Allen Shamblin, read a newspaper article detailing a drunken man firing a gun toward his girlfriend's vehicle. While in court, he confessed to the judge, “You can't make a woman love you if she don't.”

12. Born in the USA, Bruce Springsteen (1994)

Bruce Springsteen's “Born in the USA” echoes through patriotic playlists and encapsulates every 4th of July party, yet it isn't as patriotic as most think. The song criticizes America's involvement in the Vietnam War. “Got in a little hometown jam, so they put a rifle in my hands,” Springsteen pipes, questioning what it meant to be American during the war.

13. Skylines and Turnstiles, My Chemical Romance (2002)

The emo-punk rock band My Chemical Romance's first song revealed lead singer Gerard Way's experience watching 9/11 unfold on his commute to work in The Big Apple. “This broken city sky like butane on my skin. Stolen from my eyes, hello angel, tell me where you are,” refers to the bleakness covering NYC following 9/11 and the country's newfound sense of community with the lost lives.

14. Tears in Heaven, Eric Clapton (1992)

Eric Clapton has generated outrage within the music scene, starting with a racist rant in 1976, yet he penned a tragic song surrounding the death of his young child. Conor Clapton stumbled out of a NYC window 53 stories above ground. The fall took his life and led to Clapton's heartwrenching ode to Conor, “Tears in Heaven.”

15. You Learn, Alanis Morissette (1995)

Anyone experiencing the human condition in any sense of the phrase can relate to Alanis Morissette's lyrics. Her songs follow a simplistic formula but beg the listener to search for deeper meaning hidden between the sweet-sounding guitar and drum beat. She wrote “You Learn” (and several other numbers of Jagged Little Pill) after intense bouts of trauma, including a robbery, hospitalization, and a breakup.

16. …Baby One More Time, Britney Spears (1999)

English slang gets muddied when other countries peer in. For Britney's smash hit, “…Baby One More Time,” two Swedish songwriters lent their lyrical skills to the superstar's unique nasal-tinted mezzo-soprano vocals, but they made a slight mistake in the drafting process. The line we all know goes, “hit me, baby, one more time,” and if you haven't heard the song, you might think it propagates violence.

That wasn't the intention. The songwriters misunderstood the American vernacular for calling someone back was hit me, not me hit me up.

17. Polly, Nirvana (1991)

Kurt Cobain was no stranger to voicing his opinions on subjects celebrities hush up about. Cobain wrote the haunting song after learning that a kidnapper near his hometown abducted and tortured an unnamed 14-year-old girl. The song relays the story from the abductor's perspective, which didn't sit right with many listeners.

18. Hurt, Nine Inch Nails (1995)

Far Out Magazine reports Trent Reznor composed “Hurt” based on swarming feelings of dissociation and abandonment relating to his life. “I’ve always had a sadness and a sense of abandonment haunting me, and I never feel like I fit in anywhere. Always feeling like an outsider, it’s not rational, but it just happens often,” he mentioned on Netflix's Song Exploder.

19. Jeremy, Pearl Jam (1991)

Eddie Vedder donated a backstory to a news article he read about a tragic event. Jeremy Delle recently moved from Dallas, Texas, to Richardson, Texas, which required him to start anew in a school filled with strangers. One authority figure asked him to venture to the office for an absence slip. He reacted by ending his life before his class of around 30 pupils.

20. Fire and Rain, James Taylor (1970)

“Fire and Rain” amalgamated numerous heavy subjects into a gorgeous folksy jaunt from James Taylor. The first lyrics pay respect to his friend Suzanne, who took her life during Taylor's debut album recording, setting the song off with a heart-punch. Taylor also calls out to his band that failed to find a catalyst, and he crafted the song throughout his struggles with substance abuse.

21. Never Learn Not To Love, the Beach Boys (1969)

The easy-going surf rock group has a strange connection to Charles Manson. The lead singer of the laid-back troupe, Dennis Wilson, met Manson in the 60s, and the two formulated a friendship. Manson wanted to contribute to the musical universe, so he drafted a song and gifted it to Wilson with one request: don't touch the lyrics.

Not only did the band edit the lyrics, they changed the title from “Cease to Exist” to “Never Learn Not to Love.” Speculations state Manson jotted down two Beach Boys members on his hit list.

22. Supermarket Flowers, Ed Sheeran (2017)

English hitmaker Ed Sheeran performed “Supermarket Flowers” at his maternal grandmother's funeral. Sheeran wrote the song as a love letter to his own mother, who, at the time of its creation, watched her mother grow sicker in the hospital. The song narrated his mother's perspective and was never meant to be released publicly. When his immediate family heard the track, they asked him to share it with the world.

23. Cloudbusting, Kate Bush (1985)

Kate Bush has a knack for unleashing universal emotions through ethereal sounds and affecting lyrics. The story behind her 1985 song “Cloudbusting” derives from Peter Reich's relationship with his father, Wilhelm Reich, a psychoanalyst and author. Willhelm spent his final years in prison for his work, and his son noted his thoughts about his situation with the researcher in his novel, A Book of Dreams. Bush devoured the book, transforming the hurt between page flips into a five-minute baroque pop medley.