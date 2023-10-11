15 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Censored

Pushing the envelope of creativity, musicians often tread into explicit and controversial territory. As such, their songs find themselves on the censor's chopping block. Listeners may be aware of some of these censored songs, but they probably miss these 15 songs whose censored pasts may catch listeners unaware.

1. Like a Prayer – Madonna

Due to its contentious religious topics and provoking music video, this song is prohibited. Some people found the song's lyrics disturbing, and the video depicts things that could have been controversial at the time of release, including religious imagery. These factors sparked considerable criticism and censorship demands, especially from religious groups. Madonna's audacious aesthetic decisions in the song and video triggered a substantial cultural debate over the distinctions between art and religion in popular culture.

2. Walk This Way – Run DMC & Aerosmith

This song was edited because its original lyrics were pornographic. It was reviewed to make a more radio-friendly version because of its explicit content. The music was changed to be more accessible to a broader audience due to the collaboration between these legendary ensembles – Run DMC & Aerosmith.

3. Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds – The Beatles

The acronym for the song—which, by taking the first letter of each word in the title, spells “LSD”—was the leading cause of the controversy surrounding it. Lysergic acid diethylamide, a hallucinogen made famous in the counterculture of the 1960s, is also referred to as “LSD.” Due to this connection, many people—including some radio stations and government officials—thought that the song encouraged drug usage.

4. Radioactive – Imagine Dragons

The song was a massive success because many listeners connected with its grim, post-apocalyptic ideas. Because of the song's alleged violent and apocalyptic overtones, some radio stations and media outlets decided to suppress or modify it. Questions have been raised regarding the song's suitability for some audiences due to its lyrics and the references to breathing in chemicals as well.

5. Money for Nothing – Dire Straits

Its censorship resulted from a particular song line that used a variant of a bad slur. The character singing the song refers to the musicians he sees on MTV in unflattering terms, calling them “that little ‘f' with the earring and the makeup.” According to the band, this line was written to portray the viewpoint of a character with a limited perspective, but others have issue with the use of the word in the song and the sometimes censoring of it.

6. Imagine – John Lennon

Some lines in this song by former Beatles singer, paint a picture of a world devoid of religious notions of heaven and the Underworld, where people focus more on the here and now than on the promise of eternity. Some religious groups and people found this message controversial, even though it was meant to encourage world peace and harmony. As a result, the song has encountered opposition or censorship from some radio stations and religious groups over time.

7. Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke

The song's racy and suggestive lyrics drew criticism from some listeners who thought they objectified and disrespected women. Many believed that phrases like ‘I know you want it,' ‘You're a good girl,' and ‘Must wanna get nasty' encouraged non-consensual sexual approaches. Critics contended that the lyrics supported a society where sexual boundaries and definitions of consent were ambiguous.

8. Mickey – Toni Basil

Some radio stations and parents took notice of the song because of the phrase “So come on and give it to me, any way you can,” which they perceived as subtly provocative. Some versions of the track were modified or sanitized for radio play to allay concerns about the song's suitability for a younger audience and to make it more family-friendly.

9. Rock Lobster – B-52s

“Tin roof, rusted,” was a line that frequently aroused attention and censorship. Some people believed this expression to be a hidden allusion to female anatomy, with “tin roof” standing in for a woman's chest and ‘rusted' denoting excitement, while others took it to mean an unwanted pregnancy. Because of this, several radio stations decided to suppress or modify this line when they broadcast the song to make it more appropriate for their listeners.

10. Sugar Sugar – The Archies

Even though the song was meant to communicate a message of innocent romance and affection, several radio stations and conservative organizations claimed that it had a suggestive undertone, insinuating sexual material. Some radio stations choose to censor or edit the song in response to the issue, either by bleeping or removing the offensive lyric or by simply deciding not to play it in more conservative cities.

11. In the Air Tonight – Phil Collins

For years, there was an urban tale in which the song's words were based on a true story in which Phil Collins saw someone drowning but another man refused to help them. The story is that someone observed someone drowning, made eye contact with them, and then composed the song without trying to keep them. Really this is just an urban legend, but a few people still think this is true and refuse to play the song.

12. Whistle – Flo Rida

This song's racy and suggestive lyrics are the leading cause of its censorship. Flo Rida references a perverse form of sensuality in the song using metaphors and wordplay. A censored version of the song was made to make it more radio-friendly and suitable for play on stations with stricter content policies. The explicit lyrics were frequently changed to safer or less carnally suggestive phrases or noises in the edited version. This allowed the song to be played on popular radio stations, especially during the day when explicit material is usually avoided.

13. Semi-Charmed Life – Third Eye Blind

Even though the tune seems upbeat, the words tell a darker, more unsettling scenario. Substance use, notably methamphetamine, and its effects on interpersonal relationships and personal well-being are covered in the song's verses. As a result of some of the original lyrics' explicit references to drug usage and its effects, radio stations and other media outlets started to censor them.

14. Love Stinks – J. Geils Band

This song's catchy tune and the passionate, almost bitter way it depicts the harmful elements of love and relationships helped it become popular. The song's lyrics show romantic love as a complex and terrible experience, expressing irritation and disillusionment. The lyrics and title of “Love Stinks” sparked much debate since some radio stations thought they were unpleasant or disrespectful.

15. Hey Ya – Outkast

The lyrical content of this piece is the primary cause of its censorship. Love, relationships, and the fleeting nature of happiness are topics covered in the song's lyrics. The song's appealing chorus tempts listeners to shake it like a Polaroid photo. However, other passages delve into more explicit topics, such as sensual allure and infidelity in a relationship. Some radio stations thought the lyrics, which imply a carefree attitude toward love and relationships, may be offensive to their listeners, especially younger ones.

Source: Reddit