Sonic Haunts: 16 Eerie Songs That’ll Immerse You in Spooky Season

What better way to engross yourself in the spooky season than with bone-chilling melodies that send shivers down your spine? Here are 15 haunting songs orchestrated to perfection to jumpstart your frightful festivities.

1. Humanity – Part Two by Ennio Morricone

Apart from being arguably one of the greatest horror movies ever made, The Thing blessed us with a blood-curdling soundtrack. “Humanity- Part Two” starts slow and builds terror as the tempo increases. Listening to this song made me hyperaware of my surroundings, as if I would catch something in the corner of my eye.

2. Entwined by Lustmord

Lustmord is well known for producing music every bit as long as it is terrifying. “Entwined” is no different and encapsulates pure terror in its almost ten-minute runtime. Do yourself a favor, put your best headphones on, close your eyes, and let your mind wander into chaos while listening to this song.

3. Awakening by Lustmord

“Awakening” is another masterpiece by Lustmord, this time being a core track from the movie First Reformed. I felt nervousness, confusion, and worry when listening to this song. It builds up what feels like a singular, heavy tone throughout and ensures the listener isn't at peace for even a second.

4. Gemini by Boards of Canada

“Gemini“ is a song that many would describe as horrifying, with a hint of science fiction in between. It begins with an individual tune and then crashes into you at full speed with layers of menacing beats. “Gemini“ almost feels unnatural to the human ear, and I love every second of it for this reason alone.

5. Are You Shivering by Coil

“Are You Shivering“ is a love letter to classic horror movies from the nineties. It implements danger and mystery much like the soundtracks from those movies, albeit with a modern feel.

6. Broccoli by Coil

The unnerving static you can hear in the background of “Broccoli” made me feel like I had creepy crawlers all over my body. Add in the disturbing singing, and you have a song that strikes extreme fear throughout its nine-minute runtime.

7. The Shining by Rachel Elkind

Few movies have been as influential to horror as The Shining, partly due to its superb soundtrack. The central theme is ominous and nostalgic to almost every horror fanatic. Be warned; listening to this song in the dark will lead to uneasiness.

8. The Alligator by Ben Salisbury

Most people would expect “The Alligator“ to be mildly scary or not at all based on its short one-minute runtime. In reality, “The Alligator“ is pure nightmare fuel and would even give seasoned horror fanatics a tough time.

9. Not Human by Marc Streitenfeld

“Not Human“ is another nerve-wracking song incorporating science fiction elements into its rhythm. I never thought I'd get jump-scared by songs until I listened to this one. Limit your volume because “Not Human“ gets thunderous when you least expect it.

10. Drift by Mica Levi

“Drift” hooked me and gave me goosebumps from the first second it started playing. It's a song with both distressing periods of silence and fast-paced sequences. The experience of listening to “Drift” can only be described as the exact opposite of a calming bedtime lullaby.

11. Front Running by Raime

“Front Running“ has the type of tunes you'd imagine would buzz in your ears if you were being hunted in a dark forest. The rhythm is unorthodox and unlike other entries on this list, but just as unsettling, if not more.

12. Vanished by Erik K Skodvin

“Vanished” has a Silent Hill-esque foggy feel and mixes horror with melancholy beats. Rather than relying on unnatural tunes, “Vanished” starts slow and maintains that speed throughout. It shouldn't work, but it does, leaving the listener feeling lost and afraid by the end.

13. That Lake Is Wrong by Samuel Laflamme

“That Lake Is Wrong“ is one of the many fearsome songs featured in the critically acclaimed horror video game Outlast Two. This particular sequence implements the best of Outlast Two's soundtrack. Whether it's the unpleasant themes you hear while wandering or the upbeat chase music, “That Lake Is Wrong“ has it.

14. Tape of Vincent by James Newton Howard

“Tape of Vincent” is the complete package for spooky season songs. The entirety of this song conveys a tale of terror that gets scarier by the second. It starts with simple tunes that progressively get louder and overwhelm the senses by the end. Being that this song was featured in The Sixth Sense makes me wonder whether it was by design or a coincidence.

15. River Chase by Benjamin Wallfisch

“River Chase” will make you jump no matter where or how prepared you are. Halfway through the song, the pace quickens, and the beats get louder. Listening to this song in the dark is guaranteed to give you a sense of thrill accompanied by anxiety.

16. Rebirth by Jerry Goldsmith

Featured in the cult classing Poltergeist, “Rebirth” will make you feel terror in several ways and all at once. It's over eight minutes long but manages to slow down time and trap you in a state of dread throughout. Say goodbye to any sleep if you listen to this song near midnight.

