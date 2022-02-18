5 Sony Live Service Games We Want to See

In the wake of a crazy month full of significant acquisitions and console sales being revealed, Sony has decided to look ahead to the future of what their offerings could be over the next few years. In the company's recent earnings report, Sony's CFO Hiroki Totoki announced that the company plans to launch more than ten live service games by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

Live service games are games that receive a constant flow of updates and new content throughout the game's life cycle. Sony now owns a major live service game in Destiny 2, and the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 is sure to be one as well.

However, what other games will fit that mold for Sony? Today, we will look at five games that Sony could release that could be live service games.

The Last of Us Factions

When Naughty Dog was still developing The Last of Us Part II before its 2020 release, they announced their decision to forego releasing a Factions multiplayer mode as part of the game's release. However, it was stated that the mode had grown beyond just being an additional mode and that fans would get to experience their efforts eventually. It's now been almost two years since The Last of Us Part II releases, and Naughty Dog still hasn't shown off what Factions has become.

However, if the game is a standalone release, it will be a multiplayer-only game. Thus, multiplayer games need massive amounts of content and updates and would be a perfect fit to be a live service game in the vein of Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode, which is separate from the main game. It would also give one of PlayStation's premier studios a chance to branch out from what they've been known for.

Ghost of Tsushima Legends

After releasing Ghost of Tsushima in the Summer of 2020, developer Sucker Punch surprised fans with a free multiplayer mode called Ghost of Tsushima Legends. The multiplayer mode took the main game's combat and abilities to multiplayer almost seamlessly, and it was received well by fans and critics alike. Then, last Summer, Sucker Punch announced the Ghost of Tsushima Legends would be released as a standalone game.

With that now being the case, along with the massive sales of Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch is sure to stay in the world of the game for years to come. Thus, it seems that whenever the inevitable sequel to Ghost of Tsushima is released that a new version of Legends will come along with it. If Legends gets its own release, then it will be one of the live service games that Sony includes in their list of 10 games they have planned to release by 2026.

Bungie's Next IP

Sony just recently announced their biggest studio acquisition ever in the form of Bungie. Bungie is one of the best live service games studios out there with their work on the Destiny franchise over the last decade. They're even set to help PlayStation bring these planned live service games to fruition. Destiny 2 still has some major expansions coming up, like The Witch Queen coming out later this month. Following that, the next expansion, Lightfall, is set to release at some point. That's probably another year or 2 of content coming to Destiny 2.

After that, who knows? That's 6-7 years of content and work just on one game. It'd be no surprise if the studio is already working on their next project following the conclusion of Destiny 2's road map. Whatever they decide to make, rumors point to a hero shooter of some sort; it will be sure to be a live service game that the studio will support for years to come.

While 2026 will only be a few short years following the possible conclusion of Destiny 2, which isn't much time for a major AAA game to be developed, Bungie's next IP is sure to be included in Sony's planned list of 10 live service games.

SOCOM

SOCOM is one of PlayStation's most beloved and important franchises from the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 eras. The third-person tactical shooter series was the franchise that brought online play on the PlayStation 2 in a big way.

It's been over a decade now since the last release in the franchise. Now, the series could return, and it would be a perfect fit for a major live service game that PlayStation fans would flock to as it would be a return of a long-missed franchise.

As for which studio could handle the development of the game? Guerilla Games could be likely. Guerilla Games' next big game, Horizon Forbidden West, releases soon. After that, it isn't known what the studio is working on. However, back in 2018, one of the former directors of the hit tactical squad-based shooter Rainbow Six Siege joined the studio. Rainbow Six Siege has been a massive success for Ubisoft since its release in 2015, and Horizon Forbidden West shows no signs of multiplayer functionality. Thus, the studio could be working on a multiplayer game headed by this former director, and the game could be SOCOM.

Deviation Games' First Game

The final game on the list is sure to be one of the ten live service games Sony has planned. Deviation Games was formed and announced as a studio last year during the Summer Games Fest Kickoff Live show. Along with the studio's formation, heads of the studio, Jason Blundell Dave Anthony, announced that they had partnered with Sony for their first IP. Why is this game for sure one of the ten live service games? Because of Blundell's and Anthony's pedigree.

Both are formerly of Treyarch, and both were the directors of 2 Call of Duty Black Ops games. Anthony directed the original Black Ops and Black Ops II, while Blundell directed Black Ops III and 4. Thus, it is sure the studio is working on some sort of military shooter that will be a live service game as that is what the minds behind the studio are known for.

More from Wealth of Geeks

This post was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Image Credit: Bungie Games.