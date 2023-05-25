Sony Unveils The Future of PlayStation

With nearly 35 million PlayStation 5s sold since launch, it's never been a better time to be a PlayStation fan. That trend will likely continue with the announcement of new games like the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. There's even a new way to play your favorite PlayStation games later this year.

A New Way To Play Your PlayStation

Thanks to hit games like God of War Ragnarök and Marvel's Spider-Man, PS5 owners have had plenty of good games over the past few years. Sony announced a new way to play these classic games and the highly anticipated upcoming titles.

Sony's new Q handheld lets gamers stream PS5 titles straight to the device's 8-inch screen. It's not quite a Steam Deck killer, as you need to be near your PlayStation 5 to play games remotely, but it's a way to play your favorite Sony games while someone else is using the TV.

Project Q is set to release later this year, but a price and release are currently unavailable. A set of earbuds is also being produced with PS5 and PC.

The Return of Legendary Developers and Franchises

The creator of the famed PlayStation 3 breakout Journey is back. Giant Squid, known for Abzû and The Pathless, announced their newest PlayStation 5 title: Neva, from Nomada Studio and Develolver Digital, will make its way to PlayStation 5 in 2024. Neva comes from the creators of Gris, the highly-acclaimed and cult-classic platform adventure game title initially released in 2018.

Nearly 20 years after its release on PlayStation 2, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is being remade for the PlayStation 5 in one of the event's biggest surprises. The surprise reveals continue with news of the first three Metal Gear Solid games coming to PlayStation 5.

The stealth-action titles are part of “Volume 1,” with “Volume 2” reportedly featuring Peace Walker and Metal Gear Solid 5. While fans would love to see Metal Gear Solid 4 see a release outside of PlayStation 3, it doesn't look likely. While no official announcement was made, the games are also expected to release on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

After its announcement during The Game Awards, Alan Wake II gets gameplay teases and a release date of October 17th. The original Xbox 360 classic merges the horror and mystery genres together. The sequel, however, vows to be more of a pure horror game.

Also getting a release date is the latest Assassin's Creed title: Mirage is coming October 12th and promises to return the series to its roots after recent releases focused on combining Assassin's Creed gameplay with open-world RPG elements.

Ending the 2023 PlayStation Showcase is an extended gameplay demonstration of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Players can control Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they deal with the threat of Kraven the Hunter. Developed by Insomniac Games, fans were treated to the game's cinematic action set pieces and saw how Parker and Morales will cooperate.

Gameplay also reveals that Parker has a brand-new suit. Enhanced by an alien symbiote, Peter Parker has a suite of new powers and abilities, but we also see teases of the creature Venom affecting his usual demeanor.

PlayStation VR2 Also Sees Some Love

Fresh off the Resident Evil 4 Remake release, Capcom is bringing the game to PlayStation VR2, as announced in a new trailer.

In total, five games were announced for PlayStation VR2. In addition to Resident Evil 4 Remake, you can expect the open-world zombie game Arizona Sunshine II, the first-person shooter Crossfire Sierra Squad, and a narrative-focused first-person title Synapse. In addition, the popular virtual reality game Beat Saber is also coming to PlayStation VR2.

Releasing in February 2023, PlayStation VR2 sold over 600,000 units in its first six weeks. Sony's company projections indicate that the newest virtual reality unit will outsell its predecessor.

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.