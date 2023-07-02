True Tales of Mystery: Relax and Unwind with These Fascinating Crime Podcasts

If you’re a part of the population that resorts to true crime stories for comfort, this list is for you. Despite conversation circulating grisly murder and gruesome crime scenes, some true crime podcast hosts have soothing voices, the type to lull you to sleep. In a good way.

A user on a popular online forum recently asked for recommendations on podcast hosts with comforting voices, and it wasn't long before people started to chime in with their favorite calming speakers.

1. Casefile

No one knows the host of this Australian true crime podcast. His identity remains anonymous, but he delivers chilling crime stories. Casefile leads our list and for good reason. Listeners praised the host's accent, with one fan saying she found it comforting. Another person called his voice “exquisite” and said he was among the best in true crime podcasting.

2. Criminal

A close second, Criminal garnered attention from multiple users. Criminal focuses on the justice system and how it works, and in some cases, doesn’t.

One user said Criminal had to be on the list because, after realizing her appeal, the host created a whole second podcast of herself just reading audiobooks. The lack of ads on both shows makes this podcast nap-worthy.

3. One Strange Thing

Launching off of the previous recommendation, a commenter declared a similar, calming podcast, One Strange Thing, to be his favorite.

One Strange Thing is for the newspaper geeks. It revolves around stories pulled from newspaper archives of the unexplained.

4. Music City 911

This podcast presents an interesting concept perfect for anyone looking to branch out into true crime territory. Based in Nashville, a 911 dispatcher covers notorious or anonymous 911 calls and how they’re received and processed. Some cases are very famous, and some are less so. The host has a lovely Southern accent.

5. DNA ID

If you want closure and satisfaction from closed cases, check out DNA ID. The endings aren't as stressful as other podcasts, and the show is full of twists and turns.

6. Deathbed Confessions

The title of this podcast lays it all out. This podcast focuses on the tight-lipped secrets individuals kept until the final moments of their lives. If you like storytelling, you can find Deathbed Confessions on Spotify.

7. Obsolete Oddity

Check out Obsolete Oddity for a more historical, research kind of storytelling. The host has a soothing voice and prefers to cover historical rather than modern crime.

8. Southern Fried True Crime

A band of people raved over Southern Fried True Crime. Tennessean Erica Kelly devotes her spare time to unveiling interesting details about shocking Southern crime. Her calming voice is just a bonus.

9. Dark Histories

A true crime enthusiast reported Dark Histories as one of their favorite shows. The host shares information about historical crime and legends and his voice is as intriguing as the stories.

This podcast focuses on eerie history, unsolved murders, unresolved cases, and everything supernatural and otherworldly.

10. Murderish

If you favor true crime that delves into murder, motive, and gives an outlet for the victim, Murderish is your go-to podcast. While interesting, users reported falling asleep due to the calm demeanor and relaxing voice of the host.

Source: (Reddit)