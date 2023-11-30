Soundtrack Surprises: 15 Epic Song Covers You Need To Hear

Listening to a familiar melody rendered in a new or unique manner provides a delightful twist of pleasure. Reimagined musical works breathe vitality into beloved classics, offering fresh perspectives, emotions, and aesthetics that sometimes leave listeners in awe. Cover songs, exemplified by artists like Westlife, showcase the brilliance and boundless creativity of musicians who have ventured to reinterpret timeless classics. An online conversation reveals fifteen such epics.

1. Jolene – The White Stripes

This version of Dolly Parton's original song is a feast for the ears. The song's filthy, unpolished rendition gives the traditional country tune a contemporary garage-rock spin. A gripping and passionate version of the song is produced by Meg White's forceful drumming and Jack White's impassioned vocals, which pays tribute to the original while giving the well-known song a new, rougher feel.

2. Hurt – Johnny Cash

On paper, it doesn't fit. Still, as soon as you hear Johnny Cash's rendition of the incredibly depressing song originally by Nine Inch Nails, everything makes sense. Sung near the end of his life, Cash's version is infused with personal history and calm defiance, giving it new meaning.

3. Bridge Over Troubled Waters – Aretha Franklin

This timeless song is elevated by Franklin's strong, soulful voice, which gives it a touch of heart and gospel-inspired brilliance. Her performance is evidence of her incredible vocal skill and ability to transform a well-known tune completely. This must-hear cover fully displays her ageless ability, leaving an enduring impression. It was originally by Simon & Garfunkel.

4. I Will Always Love You – Whitney Houston

Listening to this song makes you want to fling open your heart's windows and risk breaking it again, hoping to find a lasting relationship. Whitney Houston's performance of the cover song evokes a sense of emotional release or cleansing related to the feeling of heartbreak. This performance steals the night in contrast to Dolly Parton's original, which is moving in its pensive sensitivity. Although Parton seemed to be singing it just for you, Houston may have been singing it for the entire globe, and both renditions are flawless.

5. Killing Me Softly – The Fugees

The Fugees gave this classic a new and soulful interpretation by uniquely mixing hip-hop and R&B. The piece was made into a classic by Lauryn Hill's dynamic vocals and the band's distinctive production, which vibrates with emotion and depth. It's a tribute to the original song, a noteworthy musical accomplishment.

6. Make You Feel My Love – Adele

Adele gives this Bob Dylan classic a subdued performance to provide it with her personality. Her soulful and strong vocals give the song new emotional depth, resulting in a hauntingly lovely and heartfelt experience. Music enthusiasts must listen to her affection for the song as it displays her extraordinary talent and ability to personalize a timeless tune.

7. We Can Work It Out – Stevie Wonder

Wonder had little need to cover the Beatles unless he could make it particularly memorable after releasing two masterpiece songs. He accomplishes this by making it groovy, delivering a superb vocal performance, and altering the song's tone. The clavinet's then-novel tone, which gives the song the hope it needs, immediately draws you in during the beginning.

8. You Are So Beautiful – Joe Cocker

The most well-known and acclaimed cover of Billy Preston's song is by Cocker. It is a spare, soulful song that brings out the unfiltered emotion in his voice, with his vocals being the main focus of the straightforward composition, which also features a soft piano melody and understated orchestration. This understated style allows his emotive delivery to take center stage. It is a well-liked option for weddings and romantic gatherings, which has connected with audiences worldwide.

9. Georgia on My Mind – Ray Charles

Since he was born in Albany, Georgia, Ray Charles had a personal connection to the song's lyrics. He pays genuine homage to his home state with his rendition of Hoagy Carmichael's original, and his passion for the music is evident in every note. He sings of his own Georgia with a deep longing and nostalgia in his warm, rich voice, earning him two Grammy Awards, contributing to the song's enduring importance as a regional cultural landmark.

10. Valerie – Amy Winehouse

The British indie rock band The Zutons initially recorded the song, and Amy Winehouse's cover is a memorable performance of it. She adds her distinctive soulful flavor to the catchy indie rock song. Her strong and unique voice significantly changes the song's mood compared to the original. The song sounds like a genuine confession thanks to her sultry, smoky tone and passionate delivery. The song's success helped Winehouse establish herself as a rising music icon.

11. Nothing Compares 2 U – Sinead O'Connor

The song is performed in a raw and intensely passionate manner by O'Connor. Many listeners could relate to the pain and longing conveyed by her exquisite vocals and open delivery. The song was not only exposed to a new generation through the cover. Still, it was also given more exposure than Prince's original recording. According to reports, Prince was thrilled by her performance.

12. Respect – Aretha Franklin

Otis Redding's song was covered by Aretha Franklin, who sped up the beat, added a catchy “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” spelling and a call-and-response chorus, and changed the lyrics to make it a potent statement of a woman's demand for respect, both in her intimate relationships and in society at large. In addition to showcasing her exceptional singing abilities, it established equality and empowerment as cultural norms. The 1960s saw women expressing their rights and battling for gender equality, making the song's call for respect for women particularly pertinent and powerful.

13. Feeling Good – Muse

Muse's cover of Nina Simone's “Feeling Good” is a prime example of how they can inject their dramatic, rock-oriented approach into a timeless jazz and blues staple. The cover opens with a melancholy piano intro that gradually intensifies, creating a gloomy and dismal mood. As the song proceeds, the band adds layers of instruments, such as solid guitar and pounding drumming, to give it its distinctive spin on the classic by creating a sense of urgency and drama.

14. The Man Who Sold the World – Nirvana

Kurt Cobain's iconic grunge band, Nirvana, covered this song in 1993 during their illustrious MTV Unplugged performance. Their Unplugged in New York CD, released later that year, included this acoustic version in its raw form. The cover took Bowie's song in a new perspective, turning it into a visceral and intense performance. The end product was a melancholy and eerie version that struck a chord with people.

15. I'm Every Woman – Whitney Houston

Whitney's cover was altered to match the musical styles of the early 1990s, in contrast to Chaka Khan's original version, which was first released in 1978 and had a disco and funk vibe typical of the time. It appealed to a new generation of listeners by including more modern R&B and pop components. At numerous gatherings, including tribute concerts in her honor, her song rendition is still cherished and performed. It continues to be a cherished classic in her lengthy collection.

