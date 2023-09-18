10 Natural Ways to Banish Sour Car Odors for Good

As the mom of two toddlers, opening my car door is always an adventure. What types of smells will jump into my face today? Spoiled milk? Wet clothes from the pool that I forgot about? That 4-day old grilled cheese that the kids threw on the floor?

The options are endless. Time on the road can be an enjoyable experience when you have a clean car that smells great. And while I can certainly invest in some commercial air fresheners, sometimes those give me a headache, and I end up in the same situation.

Sometimes, I just want to skip the chemicals and use a natural, eco-friendly method to refresh my car's smell, and here are ten ways that I can do that:

Ventilation Is Key

This is one thing that I forget to do. But if you park in a garage, like me, you can let your car interior ventilate by leaving the windows cracked. When you allow fresh air to circulate, it pushes the gross smells out. You can also ventilate your car while driving and let the outside air quickly circulate and refresh the air.

Baking Soda Magic

Baking soda is a game-changer if you have cloth seats. Odors can get trapped in your seats and carpet, and baking soda is a deodorizer. Sprinkle baking soda on your car's upholstery and carpets. Let it sit for at least 15 minutes, then vacuum thoroughly to remove odors. You can also place an open container of baking soda in your car to absorb ongoing odors, just like people do with their refrigerators!

Citrus Freshness

Citrus is one of my favorite scents, and it's also a natural deodorizer. You can place a cut lemon, lime, or orange in your car, making everything smell great as it dries out. You could also try citrus-scented essential oils on a cotton ball and leave it in your cup holders. Some essential oils are dangerous for kids and animals, so be careful which oils you use.

Activated Charcoal Absorption

This one sounds weird, but it works. My mom is a fanatic about activated charcoal for multiple uses, and it's also an excellent odor absorber. It works similar to baking soda. You can buy small pouches filled with powdered activated charcoal and leave them in discreet places, like under your seats or in the glove compartment.

Herbal Bouquets

Fresh herbs and flowers are fantastic for car odors. Obviously, you can't put a glass vase filled with water in your car. I'm talking about making a small herb bouquet or sachet and hanging it from your rearview mirror. It's pretty, and it's effective.

Coffee Grounds

I think coffee is secretly magical. Not only does it fuel my life, but coffee is also known for absorbing odors. To neutralize smells, you can place dried coffee grounds in an open container or sachet in your car. I would love to smell like a pumpkin-spiced latte everywhere I go.

Vinegar Deodorizing Spray

Vinegar is a great, multi-purpose agent. You can mix equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle and lightly mist your car's seats, carpets, and interior surfaces. It will smell awful at first, but as the vinegar dries, it will neutralize odors, and the smells will dissipate.

Essential Oil Diffusers

I have oil diffusers in my house, but now they also make them for your cars. These devices connect to your air vents and push the good smells through your car interior. Refreshing scents like peppermint, eucalyptus, or lavender create a calming atmosphere. Just remember to do your research on which oils are safe for you.

DIY Potpourri Pouches

Like my herbal bouquet idea, you can create your car-friendly potpourri by combining dried flowers, herbs, and spices in a breathable fabric pouch. Dry your herbs and flowers, then place these pouches strategically in your car for a delightful aroma.

Regular Cleaning Routine

And remember, the easiest way to prevent odors in your car is to keep your car cleaned out. This is hard for me in my current season of life with babies, but if you can regularly vacuum, clean up spills quickly, and throw the trash away each time you get out of the car, your car will thank you. And so will your nose.