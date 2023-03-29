Sources of Finance for Small Businesses

There are many options for small businesses looking for external finance to support their operations. Finding the perfect choice for you depends on several factors and considerations.

This handy guide offers an overview of some funding options and the type of business situations where they may be appropriate.

Debt or Equity

Finance for business usually takes the form of either debt or equity. When a business borrows a sum of money or an asset and pays it back with interest over an agreed time, it's referred to as debt financing, the most common form of finance for UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Equity finance is when an investor, or group of investors, lends money in return for a stake in the business. Equity finance arrangements are generally more complex and nuanced, so they typically take longer to receive and require more information from the business. These arrangements are better suited for SMEs needing support with longer-term growth plans.

Once your business has decided whether a debt or equity financing option is a better fit for the business, there are several types of arrangements to consider.

Equity Finance Options

Angel investment – An angel investor is usually an entrepreneur or successful businessperson who invests their own money in your small business to help it grow. In return, they typically take an equity stake between 10% and 25%.

Venture capital – Like angel investors, venture capitalists (VCs) finance early-stage businesses to help them grow. VCs tend to demand a larger equity stake in the business. VCs use money from large institutions such as pension funds to fund their deals. Corporate Venture Capitalists use funds provided by larger corporations.

Equity crowdfunding – Equity crowdfunding is when you raise money by allowing micro investors and members of the public to buy shares in your company. This can be done by listing your business on a regulated crowdfunding platform.

Friends and family – You can sell a stake in your business to an individual or several friends and family.

Debt Finance Options

Friends and family – When those close to you lend you money. Carefully think this through before progressing.

Line of credit/credit card – A credit card allows businesses to make purchases and payments using a line of pre-agreed credit. Interest is charged on the balance. An overdraft is a line of credit that will enable you to withdraw more than the funds available in your bank. Interest is charged against the time/ level of the overdrawn period.

Peer-to-peer lending – This is a crowdfunded loan that allows you to access business loans from individuals, or other businesses, through an online P2P lending platform.

Invoice financing – When you use your future earnings, in the form of invoicable capital to get funds in advance of the clients paying. It allows a business to use its invoices and accounts receivable as security for funding.

Business loans are a straightforward arrangement where a lender provides money to a borrower. The borrower must then pay that amount back, with interest, over an agreed period. Rates and terms will vary between lenders and the types of businesses they are willing to lend to.

The larger high-street banking brands traditionally dominated the business loan space. Still, in the immediate aftermath of the crisis of 2008 and, more recently, as economic conditions have tightened, SMEs have struggled to secure finance from traditional sources of capital.

This has created a gap between specialists and alternative lenders such as Capify. Launched in 2008, Capify focuses solely on the unique finance realities for SMEs. John Rozenbroek, CFO/CCO at Capify, explains, “Capify was born of a genuine need we saw in the SME business community to access finance at a time when traditional Banks were tightening their lending.”

No two businesses are the same, and the specifics of every business will shape what financing option suits them best. So whether you’re looking for a short-term solution for your business or longer-term support to realize growth ambitions, it is essential to understand the full range of options.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.