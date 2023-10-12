‘South Park: Joining the Pandaverse’ Exclusive Event Coming to Paramount+

The “exclusive event” South Park: Joining the Pandaverse is coming soon to Paramount+. The streamer cannot refer to it as a special, movie, or episode due to an ongoing legal dispute between Paramount, South Park Digital Studios, and Warner Bros. about who gets first access to new South Park content.

As reported by Variety, the official description for South Park: Joining the Pandaverse reads, “Cartman’s deeply disturbing dreams portend the end of the life he knows and loves. The adults in South Park are also wrestling with their own life decisions as the advent of AI is turning their world upside down.”

The new teaser for South Park: Joining the Pandaverse promises the return of “all your favorite South Park characters,” but they sure look different. Variety reports, “The clip features Cartman, Kenny, Butters, and Kenny as female characters; at the end, Kyle sits in the office of PC Principal and asks him, ‘How does this even make any sense?'” For South Park fans, it kind of does.

South Park Just Celebrated Its 26th Anniversary

Trey Parker and Matt Stone (pictured, above) created the animated sitcom South Park for Comedy Central. Debuting on August 13, 1997, South Park quickly became a pop-culture phenomenon that got away with tackling hot-button issues a live-action show never could. The series focuses on four grade school kids — Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick — who live in the titular Colorado town.

Deadline reports, “South Park has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027, taking cable’s longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season.” Parker and Stone are the series’ cocreators and executive producers; Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II join them as executive producers. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers. Christopher Brion serves as creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

Paramount+ premiered four previous South Park “exclusive events”: South Park: Post COVID, South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID, South Park The Streaming Wars and South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2. The designation “exclusive event” legally permits Paramount+ to premiere South Park: Joining the Pandaverse first instead of Comedy Central or Max, where other episodes are accessible.

South Park: Joining the Pandaverse premieres on Paramount+ on October 27 in the United States and Canada, and on October 28 in the United Kingdom and Australia with more international territories to follow.