Major Travel Alert: Southwest Airlines Offers 40% Off Fall Flights

Got a bad case of wanderlust? So does everyone else. But only some can afford travel due to skyrocketing airline prices, especially for last-minute or international travel. The online booking site Hopper reports both high demand for flights and limited flight schedules is why flights are so expensive.

To ease the heat off your bank account, Southwest Airlines is offering a mega-discount for anyone booking fall domestic travel.

How To Use The Promo Code

If you want to take advantage of Southwest's sale, you need to book your flights between June 13 – June 15, 2023, through their websites, Southwest.com or swabiz.com.

Enter the code “40GO” in the Promo Box during booking. That's it!

But you should note that the promotion code applies to just your flights, not government fees or taxes.

What's The Catch?

Like anything too good to be true, there are some other catches to Southwest's super cheap flights.

The discount code only is good for Wanna Get Away® and Wanna Get Away Plus™ travel scheduled August 15 – December 14, 2o23, with some blacked-out exceptions. So, no, you can't use the Southwest Airlines sale to book Thanksgiving travel. The promo code won't work on travel between November 16 – 27, 2023.

Southwest's website also warns that the promo code may not work depending on your destination or other travel dates outside the listed blacked-out dates.

You also need to be sure of your travel plans; If you need to change your flights outside the sale date, you lose your savings.