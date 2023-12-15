25 Popular Souvenirs That Tourists Spend Their Money on From Around the World

We all love a vacation, and the best part of returning home is admiring and delivering all the lovely souvenirs purchased during the trip. If you love traveling, here are 25 popular souvenirs from around the world that globetrotters love.

1. Flag Bracelets: Kenya

Bracelets that feature the Kenyan flag are in abundance in the country. They are heritage items, as citizens wear them to show their patriotism for their homeland.

2. Matryoshka Doll: Russia

The Matryoshka is a traditional doll of a Russian woman dressed in a peasant dress, ultimately representing that women are the backbone of Russian families. The doll is a gift of choice for your friends and family after a trip to the country.

3. Japanese Fans: Japan

Japan is the most beautiful country I've ever visited, so when I discovered that people believe the large Japanese fans are a good luck charm, carrying some home for my family and friends was a no-brainer.

4. Turkish Coffee: Turkey

You can find coffee anywhere worldwide, but what's so special about Turkish coffee? It could be the combination of magnesium and potassium that helps the body's utilization of insulin or that it's the perfect treat for sugar cravings. Either way, travelers everywhere bring it home to share.

5. Delftware: Netherlands

The Delftware is a famous Dutch souvenir. Gaining its name from Delft City, it's an alternative to pricey Chinese porcelain and has been a go-to souvenir for tourists who visit the country.

6. Chocolates: Switzerland

Everyone loves chocolate, and Switzerland is a top-notch chocolate manufacturer. It would be an error of epic proportions not to bring someone home after vacationing in the country.

7. Beer: Germany

Those who've visited Germany say their beer is unlike any other. As I'm not a beer lover, I wouldn't know, but German tourists have always been known for bringing beer back as a souvenir from the country.

8. Scarves: Vietnam

As Vietnam is known for growing silk, it's also known for the large-scale manufacture of silk scarves. Even better, they sell for half the price they would be in other countries.

9. Papyrus Scrolls: Egypt

Ancient Egyptians used the papyrus scroll as their primary source of paper. We've read about them in books and seen them in films, and traveling to Egypt is your chance to come in contact with these scrolls in person. Bringing one back home and framing it on your wall will serve as lovely memorabilia for your trip.

10. Wayuu Mochila Bag: Colombia

The most distinct feature of the Mochila bag is its durability, as they are handmade and have a beautiful texture. Any proceeds from purchasing these bags go towards assisting the Wayuu women in Colombia.

11. Umbrellas: United Kingdom

It's no secret that rainy weather in the United Kingdom is prevalent, so it's no wonder you'll find all sorts of fancy umbrellas for purchase. Depending on your style, need, and budget, you can find one to suit you. Since it rains everywhere, your new umbrella will be helpful at home.

12. Blue Mountain Coffee: Jamaica

If you're a coffee lover like me, the quality of the beans is the most significant part of your brew. Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee is rich and decadent, as it grows in the highest elevations of the country. I've carried as many bags as possible into my suitcase and started getting them shipped from Jamaica once I ran out.

13. Dala Horse: Sweden

The Dala Horse symbolizes strength and courage for many Swedes. In existence since the 17th Century, the Dala Horse is a handcrafted wood figurine that will add a touch of whimsy to your home.

14. Boomerang: Australia

As one of the most famous symbols of travel, Australia's boomerang can symbolize the return of tourists in and out of the country “like a boomerang.” As a symbol of cultural endurance, it also signifies the prolonged presence of the Aboriginal culture in the land.

15. Korean Tea: South Korea

The highlight of your South Korean trip will be the tea. The country is known for manufacturing thousands of different types of tea, and any you discover will be a delight.

16. Hammock: Brazil

Adopted from Brazil's colonial past, hammocks are stylish and sturdy. While tourists buy them as a souvenir for decoration, some Brazilians use them daily and claim they are more comfortable than beds.

17. The American Flag: United States

The American flag serves as a souvenir for many who visit the country. Most Americans consider their flag a “living item” that should be given the dignity and respect it deserves.

18. Pysanka Egg: Ukraine

Easter eggs shouldn't be the only eggs in your basket! Make room for Ukraine's Pysanka egg, and put one in each of the four corners of your house to enjoy good fortune all year.

19. Klompen (Clogs): Netherlands

Since immemorial, wooden clogs have been an essential symbol in the Netherlands. In the medieval ages, they served peasant workers who needed protection, but today, they've made their way into our closets. They are a very popular souvenir for anyone who visits the country.

20. Merlion Statue: Singapore

A Merlion Statue is a significant item to bring your loved ones from your Singapore trip. It symbolizes a substantial part of Singapore's heritage, and it's easy to buy these statues because they're sold randomly along the streets.

21. Wood Carvings: Vanuatu

Wood carvings are beautiful, and the ones from Vanuatu are exceptional. Decorating your home with these unique decorations is a great way to remember your trip for years.

22. Keffiyeh: Jordan

Also known as shemagh, the keffiyeh is a must-buy souvenir from Jordan. As it's generally hot, tourists purchase it for added shade, so it only makes sense to bring it back home.

23. Palinka: Hungary

Palinka is a fantastic treat from Hungary. It's a fruit brandy made of cherries, pears, apples, and apricots. If you are an alcohol connoisseur, you'll love it. It's also 40 to 70 percent alcohol, depending on your preference for consumption.

24. Calligraphy Sets: China

Calligraphy is a unique visual art in China, and kinds of calligraphy sets are available for tourists. They are multi-functional, versatile, and can carry any message you desire. You can also have them custom-made for your friends and family.

25. Barbados: Rum

With sugar growing all around Barbados, it's only natural to expect good rum. There are all kinds of rums in the country, and you can collect a little bit of each one to make phenomenal cocktails back home.