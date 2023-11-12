Space Warfare Is Here, First Battle Involves Israel Shooting Down a Houthi Missile

When Israel’s Arrow Defense System shot down a surface-to-surface missile near the Red Sea at the end of October, it was likely the first time countries have battled in space.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said an ‘aerial threat’ allegedly fired by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen was taken down.

The Arrow Defense System is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

While incident was an obvious case of combat in space, subtler forms of space warfare occur regularly, experts told McClatchy News. They include cyber, jamming and laser technology, Wendy Whitman Cobb, a professor of strategy and security studies at the U.S. Air Force School of Advanced Air and Space Studies, said.

What is Space Warfare?

Space warfare “is generally accepted that it includes ground-to-space warfare, such as attacking satellites from the Earth, as well as space-to-space warfare, such as satellites attacking satellites,” Martin Whelan, a senior vice president at the Aerospace Corporation, a federally funded research institute, told McClatchy.

The United Nations’ Outer Space Treaty, ratified in 1967, bans the use of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons, in outer space.

But cyber and otherwise electronic interference in space is a growing concern.

Since 2005, thirty-four countries are suspected of sponsoring cyber operations, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea are considered to have sponsored 77 percent of all suspected operations.

Role of U.S. Space Command

The U.S. Space Command is responsible for military operations in space (about 62 miles above the Earth’s surface). The Space Command is in charge of protecting U.S. satellites and how to respond if a space attack happens.

The U.S. Space Force, formed in 2019, has acknowledged the use of counter communications systems, which use ground-based equipment that can temporarily disable adversaries’ satellites.

Anti-satellite (ASAT) missile tests are also something for defense and security officials to watch, Whitman Cobb said.

“Four states have actually conducted ASAT tests to this point: the Soviet Union — now Russia — the United States, China and India,” Whitman Cobb said. “All of those ASAT tests have been the countries taking out a satellite of their own, not targeted against another state.”

In 2022, the U.S. became the first nation to commit to banning these tests, which create long-lasting debris fields, according to the White House.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said in an address to the Air & Space Forces Association’s 2023 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in September: “We must be ready for a kind of war we have no modern experience with.”

Two years earlier, he had said that “It is impossible to overstate the importance of space-based systems to national security.”

Topic of concern No. 1 in those quotes: the threat posed by China.