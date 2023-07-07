Are You Ready For It? Speak Now Taylor’s Version Adds Fifteen Minutes to Original Album Length

The most famous popstar in the world, Taylor Swift, made a name for herself through the use of Easter Eggs (hints related to upcoming music), cryptic lyrics, and a dedicated fan base determined to “fight dragons with” (and for her). On July 7th (two days before July 9th (any “Last Kiss” stans here), Swift released her re-recorded and reclaimed version of her third studio album.

Lucky Thirteen

If you know anything about Taylor Alison Swift, you know that 13 is her lucky number. She was born on December 13, her 13th birthday occurred on Friday the 13th, and she typically sits in seat 13 at concerts and events. The “Long Live” singer also used to draw a 13 on her hand before her shows to accentuate her luck, a trademark fans have copied at the Eras tour.

Is it a coincidence that her 13th album drops thirteen years after the original release? No, nothing is a coincidence with Ms. Swift. Not even her track times.

Track Lengths

Speak Now Taylor's Version is her third re-recording and thirteenth full-length LP. The new version she will own adds five bonus tracks to her discography, but adding and enhancing her music is “Nothing New” with the icon.

Fans who pre-saved Speak Now Taylor's Version noticed a slight “Change” between the original lengths of the tracks and the re-recordings. Thanks to the “Mastermind” herself, Swifties read into everything she does and know “none of it was accidental.” So, as true Stans do, they overanalyze and dissect every move made by Swift.

Twitter user @Swifttothecore, for instance, posted a side-by-side comparison thread of the runtimes of each song.

The first three tracks, “Mine, Sparks Fly, and Back to December,” all have an extra second latched on as opposed to the original recordings, and the tracks “Mean” and “Enchanted” fit this bill. The titular track, “Speak Now,” the heart-wrenching fifth track (where Taylor dishes out her most painful lyrics), “Dear John,” “The Story of Us,” “Never Grow Up,” and “Last Kiss” add two seconds to the re-recording. At the same time, “Better Than Revenge” and “Haunted” explore extra time by a three-second margin.

Lyric Changes

According to ThePopTingz's Twitter account, Swift switched the lyrics from her 2010 revenge rock punk dream “Better Than Revenge” to suit a wider audience and shift the narrative from disparaging women. This change parallels close friend Hayley Williams' (lead singer of Paramore) decision to censor a judgemental lyric she penned as a teenager. Considering the two are touring together on the international legs, maybe they avoided a “treacherous” controversy together.

The best song, and Swiftie anthem, on Speak Now, “Long Live,” clocks in at the same length as the original, and “Innocent,” “Ours,” and “Superman” detract a total of six seconds altogether.

Ours

The new vault tracks all have a length of over four minutes, adding up to 28 minutes and six seconds of new music belonging to Taylor and her fans. The total length of the album rounds out to one hour and 46 minutes of music, or the same length as Fearless Taylor's Version.

As she sings in “Mastermind,” “What if I told you I was a mastermind? And now you're mine.”