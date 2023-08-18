Escape Reality With These 15 Spellbinding Podcasts

A poster recently asked a popular online forum about podcasts. What were the best productions that they could lose themself in?

If you're looking for a daily dose of escapism, the thread that followed should provide some answers.

1- The Creep Dive

The original poster mentioned that they had an interest in horror, and this sparked several responses. Among the most popular of these was The Creep Dive, with one member describing it as “brilliant, mad, mental, scary, mind-blowing stuff.”

2- What Was That Like

What Was That Like features everyday people who have found themselves in extreme situations. One respondent particularly recommends episode 68, where a grizzly bear attacks a man. The podcast sounds grim, and it can be, but the episodes are also very uplifting.

3- Beautiful Anonymous

The showreel describes these podcasts as “Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People,” and the forum tends to agree. One individual states this is a “good series about an interviewer talking to anonymous people and getting interesting stories.”

4- Hardcore History

One commenter particularly enjoyed this in-depth look at times past. In the Hardcore History podcast, presenter Dan Carlin “brings the listener right into the story and explains the people's and events' mindsets and motivations.”

5- West Cork

The unsolved murder of Sophie Toscan is the subject of this compelling podcast. The show comes highly recommended, and one person confirms that “the storytelling is brilliant, and it transports you to the scene.”

6- The Adventure Zone

In the physical world, the board game Dungeons and Dragons is a great way to lose yourself for hours. In The Adventure Zone, three brothers recruit their Dad to play the game, and the results, according to forum posters, are “cool” and “hilarious.”

7- We're Alive

A desperate struggle for survival is always likely to grip the listener. As one forum member says about We're Alive, there's “nothing like a zombie apocalypse.”

8- People Who Knew Me

This podcast relates the tale of Connie, a woman who faked her own death after 9/11. Several recommendations on the forum appear, and one respondent states that they got “lost” in this one.

9- The White Vault

One forum member puts this forward without explanation. This horror fiction drama receives a ton of praise on a separate thread. A spooky tale about an expedition to Norway, one respondent informs us that “the cast is always top-notch, and the atmosphere is constantly creepy.”

10- Odd Trails

Paranormal stories are relayed by Odd Trails‘ presenters Brandon Lanier and Andy Tate. Described as “spooky” by one individual, these are true tales sent in by listeners.

11- Casefile

For those wanting a dose of true crime, Casefiles is highly recommended. One commenter informs us that the episodes are “straightforward, without added drama.”

12- Whatever Happened to Pizza at McDonald's

Few of us remember when McDonald's served pizza, but it did happen. In this podcast, presenter Brian Thompson goes to great lengths to discover why pizza is off the menu. One forum poster explains that the “guy does the deepest of dives down a rabbit hole,” and it's “insanely weird.”

13- Old Gods of Appalachia

Back to the horror genre now with this gripping podcast which is set in the fictional world of Alternate Appalachia. According to one poster, Old Gods of Appalachia needs a few listens to get into it, but it quickly “demands your full attention.”

14- The Therapy Crouch

As a light relief from all of that horror and suspense, one person recommends The Therapy Crouch, advising the original poster to “listen and have a giggle.”

15- The Magnus Archives

A weekly horror fiction podcast, The Magnus Archives, fits the brief perfectly. It's easy to escape reality with these chilling tales, and one person claimed that “the first episode set their teeth on edge.”

