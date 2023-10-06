Are Electric Cars Really Cheaper? Uncovering 10 Hidden Costs You Need To Know

Before you jump into the seat of the latest Tesla, there are a few things that you should know about electric vehicle (EV) ownership.

While the electric vehicle revolution is sweeping in with the promise of a greener environment and cost savings for consumers, there are hidden costs that can emerge, and here are 10 of them that you need to know.

How Are You Going To Charge Your Car?

The public charging infrastructure needs to be in better shape. There are only ⅓ as many electric charging stations as gas stations. So, many consumers think they will buy and install a home charger, but they may not realize how expensive it is. You will have to buy the charger and pay for the professional installation, which can set you back around $2,500.

New Tires Will Cost You a Pretty Penny

Some electric cars require low-profile tires, which are more expensive and more prone to blowouts, which means you may need to replace them more often. Replacing a full set of EV tires can cost you over $1,000, which is a good chunk of your emergency fund if you weren't expecting the expense.

Mechanics Versed in EV Knowledge Are Hard To Find

Yes, all vehicles require routine maintenance, but it's easy to find a mechanic to work on gas-powered cars, while all the auto shops in my area refuse to touch an EV and say, “Take it to a dealership.” So, if you're thinking that it will be a piece of cake to get your EV maintained, you may want to do some research in your town to see if any mechanics have EV knowledge.

Hope That You Never Need To Replace Your EV Battery

Over time, EV batteries will lose capacity and need to be replaced. And when they do need to replace the battery, you can expect to pay around $5,600-$20,000 for a new battery.

In addition to the cost, there are also concerns that battery production impacts the environment negatively and that the recycling solutions that we have are not up to par yet. Hopefully, in the future, we will see better solutions, but for now, only 5% of batteries are making their way into recycling centers.

Registration Fees

September 1st, 2023, the state of Texas implemented a new car registration law that requires EV owners to pay an additional $400 fee when registering their new EV as well as an additional $200 every year that EV owners renew their registration. Other states are following suit in an attempt to make up for the lost gas tax that EV owners are no longer paying as they make the switch to green transportation.

Initial Purchase Price

Did you know that the average price of a new gas car is $34,000 while the average cost of a new electric car is $67,000, according to The Zebra? If you're not expecting the initial sticker shock, then you may be turned away. But you have to calculate your break-even cost to determine if investing in an EV is worth it for you.

Insurance Premiums

After buying an EV, you can expect to see your car insurance premiums increase to around 25% more since EVs are more expensive to replace and repair. However, since you will be saving money on refueling costs, this increased premium may come out in the wash. You can also talk to your car insurance company before purchasing an EV to get an idea of what your new premium will look like.

Charging Costs on The Road

If you are expecting to save money on charging costs when you're on the road, you may want to reconsider and look at the facts. It boils down to two options: you can spend time at a charger, or you can spend the money.

A level 2 charger can take anywhere from 4-6 hours to reach a full charge, and you'll spend around $16. Or, you can use a level 3 charge that will take you 30 minutes to 2 hours, and you can spend around $40, which isn't much less than you would typically spend filling your car up with gas.

Cold Weather Challenges

If you live in a cold region, you can expect the weather to take a toll on your electric car's performance. Cold temperatures can decrease your EV range and will require more frequent recharging and a lot more planning if you're embarking on longer journeys. If you have a home charger and a short work commute, then this may not be as big of a concern for you.

Unlocking Cool Features

The new Teslas are capable of a lot of really awesome features…if you're willing to pay for them. According to Business Insider, “BMW, for example, got backlash for a heated seats subscription. On the electric side, Mercedes is offering an add-on “acceleration increase.” EV player Polestar also offers a horsepower upgrade, though for a one-time fee of $1,195.”