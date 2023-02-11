Sick of Stew? 6 Key Ingredients to Spice Up Your Recipe

Stew is a great hearty winter meal. My dad makes a killer beef stew recipe that I look forward to every year. But some stew recipes aren't as delicious. In fact, many people don't know about key ingredients that can turn a bland stew into something flavorful and unforgettable.

In the subreddit r/foodhacks, u/trsdm shared their challenges with making the perfect stew: “I make a stew each Sunday that gives 5 servings, so I have a healthy and filling lunch every workday. The problem is that most of them taste kind of… Meh. Some of them taste better, but never AMAZING.”

“Any go-to ingredients or other tips and tricks that can make my weekly stew taste great? I change it up with different proteins and healthy ingredients every week, but if I could add a couple of things to make it more full and interesting I would love to know!”

1: Worcestershire Sauce

Worcester sauce is a unique sauce that was created in Worcester, England in the early 1800s. It's made from vinegar, molasses, anchovies, garlic, tamarind extract, sugar, salt, and chili pepper extract.

“For me, a liberal amount of Worcestershire sauce makes all the difference,” said u/TRIGMILLION.

2: Apple Cider Vinegar

If your stews are tasting bland time and time again, consider adding some apple cider vinegar. As an acid, it adds some dimension to your dish that was missing before.

“Start with a small amount and gradually add more until you find the right balance,” advised u/wvraven. Keep tasting your stew until you're satisfied.

3: Umami

Adding notes of umami to your dish can be a game changer. Umami is a taste profile that is often described as savory and even meaty.

You can add some umami flavor to your stew simply by adding, “mushrooms, Worcestershire sauce, or just straight up MSG by adding Accent,” according to u/wvraven.

4: Tomatoes

Adding some tomato to your stew adds a richness that can't be matched with anything else. You can cut up or mash fresh tomatoes to add to the pot, but using tomato paste, tomato concentrate, or other tomato-based products can be just as good.

5: Salt

Are you adding enough salt to your stew? I'm a huge salt-lover who sprinkles salt on anything I eat before I even taste it because it just adds that little extra zap that I'm looking for.

The best stews are usually “properly seasoned with lots of salt. Extremely simple ingredient lists can be just fine as long as the dish has the right amount of salt in it,” said u/Siamese_Trim.

6: Spices

Adding some parsley, oregano, basil, or thyme into your stew can really make or break the flavor. But simply tossing these ingredients on top of your stew won't do the trick — you should be adding them before your vegetables and meat.

“it's essential that you bloom your spices in your cooking oil! Don't just throw spices in your already full pot,” shared u/happy–enchilada. “When you're heating your oil up to saute your veg, throw your spices in for a minute first. This activates a bunch of aromatic compounds and infuses your oil with a ton of flavor.”

