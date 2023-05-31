‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Exceeds Expectations

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse raised the bar with its unique animation style and way of storytelling. Minds were blown when it was released and therefore fans thought there was no way it could be topped. Think again. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse raises its own bar, something that seemed truly impossible.

This movie catches us up quite quickly on how both Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy have been spending the last year and four months. We learn what has happened in their lives and even more about just how similar they are.

When Miles is suddenly sent across the multiverse, he finds himself meeting many new Spider-People. They don’t exactly agree on how to handle the threat to their very existence, and end up on opposite sides. What follows is a heart-pounding, intense, adventure.

Visually Stunning Animation…Again

As I mentioned above, the first Spider-Verse film broke the mold. It did something that no one knew was possible and felt like it was truly ripped from the pages of a comic book. Not only does that continue in this one, it is raised to a whole new level.

There are many different art styles woven into the film. Cascading through the multiverse was the smartest way to be able to include several animated looks, each one with something unique and interesting to it. When they come on screen together in certain scenes, I couldn’t help but think how much work went into creating them.

Nearly every shot of the film could be printed out and hung up as a poster. Each style is impressive, but it is when they all share the same scene that they truly shine. The way that this film uses color to express the emotional beats is done with pure perfection.

A Story That Excels

The story itself is part of the reason this movie is as good as it is. Both Gwen and Miles are dealing with family issues, which adds depth to the story as well as another way for them to connect.

Once viewers start to understand exactly what is going down, something we will not dive into for fear of spoilers, the story gets emotional. It gets intense. The stakes are high. Like, really high.

At the same time, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has not forgotten the MCU. There are winks and nods to it as well as to the other Sony Marvel films. There are many laugh out loud moments and surprise cameos that will have fans gasping, clapping, and cheering.

Epic Action Sequences

What would a superhero movie be without action sequences? Not good. Well, don’t worry because this one is jam-packed with them. There are times when the Spider-People work together to take on villains that will have your jaw on the floor because of how the animation styles come together.

Other times you will be hanging onto the edge of your seat as it is Spider vs. Spider and you just hope they all come out unscathed. The soundtrack and score during these scenes will have your blood pumping.

Overall Thoughts

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is filled with twists and turns. There are jaw-dropping reveals and massive surprises. Not only does it feel like it ties into the greater MCU’s multiverse in a way, it is able to do its own thing without getting repetitive.

This movie is the Spider-Verse’s Avengers: Infinity War. It ends on a cliffhanger that will have viewers begging for more. Considering the film was originally titled Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Part One, there should be no surprise that things will end the way they do. There is a danger in doing something like this that the movie will feel too much like a setup without a payoff. That is not the case here at all. While it certainly has a lot more to come, it does resolve some things, while leaving others as breadcrumbs for the next film – the title is revealed in the mid-credit sequence so don’t leave early.

Clocking in at over two hours long, this animated feature actually flies by. There is a lot going on with the story that will have audiences glued to the screen, and they won’t even notice the length. What is developing is important not only for this film, but clearly for the one that is coming next.

This is one of those movies that you will need to see more than once just so you can take in all that it has to offer. There is so much to look at in every single scene that you are sure to miss things the first time you watch. Just taking into consideration the amount of Spider-People that appear and make cameos, it is impossible to see them all without being able to pause and zoom in on the image.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse swings into theaters June 2nd.

Rating: 10/10 SPECS

