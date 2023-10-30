Unraveled: 15 of the Greatest Films Depicting Women Spiraling Out of Contro

Movies often feature characters who overcome obstacles with triumphant results. Other movies revolve around lead characters whose lives are on a downward trajectory. When an online movie forum member asked their peers about the best films about women whose lives are spinning out of control, here’s what they had to say.

1. Mulholland Drive (2001)

David Lynch’s perplexing neo-noir film featured Naomi Watts as aspiring actress Diane and her alter ego, Betty. Their stories are intertwined as Diane sinks into an ever-deepening depression and loss of contact with reality as she realizes that the object of her affection doesn’t share her feelings.

2. Sunset Blvd. (1950)

Told in a flashback is the story of Norma Desmond, a former star of Hollywood silent films whose unrealistic fantasies of a return to the screen are fueled by her increasing mental instability that ends in murder.

3. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992)

The prequel film to the hit television series Twin Peaks details Laura Palmer’s final week before her death. The last days in the secret life of the seemingly perfect homecoming queen included Palmer being the victim of horrible situations, a fetish model, and a drug addict who was cheating on her boyfriend. The tragic double life Laura was leading was bound to end badly.

4. Bug (2006)

A creepy crawly film in every sense, Ashley Judd stars as Agnes, a troubled woman whose life spirals into full-on paranoia after she gets involved with Peter, an escapee from a mental institution suffering from delusions about insects invading his body. The more Agnes begins to share is irrational beliefs, the more isolated she becomes from the real world and the more untethered she becomes to reality.

5. Thelma and Louise (1991)

Two women embark on a weekend trip that signals the end of their everyday lives and the beginning of their multistate crime spree. Both women were not only running from law enforcement in different jurisdictions, but they were also running from their old lives. While their choices were questionable, you must credit the ladies for going out on their terms.

6. Marie Antoinette (2006)

This historical drama focuses on the rise and eventual downfall of the notorious French monarch. As France’s economy worsened and its people became more desperate and angrier, her perceived lack of concern for their plight, lavish spending, and party lifestyle led her family to escape the Palace of Versailles at the start of the French Revolution.

7. Mother! (2017)

Mother! is an allegorical film in which Jennifer Lawrence’s character represents Mother Earth to Javier Bardem’s representation of God. Humanity’s mistreatment of the Earth manifests in the endless suffering and violence the title character endures until she’s on the verge of being destroyed.

8. Repulsion (1965)

A young woman is preyed upon by real and imaginary men, causing her to have increasingly more disturbing hallucinations. These visions, combined with the actual trauma she experiences, gradually send her over the edge into madness.

9. Beloved (1998)

The horrors of American slavery are the foundation of this Oprah Winfrey-led movie. She plays Sethe, a formerly enslaved person disturbed by a vengeful spirit and her traumatic past. As her past literally and figuratively comes back to haunt her, Sethe devolves into a crippling depression that leaves her housebound.

10. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf (1966)

An unhappy couple uses alcohol to air their marital struggles to a younger couple one fateful night. As the night goes on, the wife, played by Elizabeth Taylor, becomes more unraveled and reckless in her quest to humiliate her husband, who does his best to return the favor.

11. A Woman Under The Influence (1974)

The ravages of alcoholism on a woman and her young family are portrayed in brutal honesty in this film. Mabel, the woman referenced in the title, becomes trapped in a downward spiral of excessive drinking, erratic behavior, and violence.

12. Possession (1981)

The ending of a marriage at the wife’s request turns into a nightmarish descent into deep psychological and physical trauma. It’s hard to tell if Anna, the wife, is living a double life, is going homicidally insane, or if it’s something else, but her journey into madness is impossible to look away from.

13. Promising Young Woman (2020)

Promising Young Woman came out of the constant rhetoric that young men who are charged with assault crimes are often “promising young men” who have futures ahead of them. This film shows the other side of the coin, where a woman takes people who try to assault others into her own hands by being violent and devious each weekend.

14. Midsommar (1981)

After experiencing the death of her entire family, Dani heads to Sweden with her unloving boyfriend and his friends to a local village for their Midsomer festivities. But when Dani is at her weakest, she's brought into the mysterious cult they've come to visit.

15. Ingrid Goes West (2017)

Aubrey Plaza shows how wanting to have a certain lifestyle and idolizing people online can drive us to our worst. Ingrid Goes West shows how one woman becomes obsessed with a social media star and begins stalking her, trying to be in her life.

