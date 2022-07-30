50 Fabulous SpongeBob Memes for Every Mood

SpongeBob Squarepants recently celebrated its twenty-third year of animated Bikini Bottom success. It's no secret that the internet loves SpongeBob memes for user reactions, mood demonstrations, and to tell their story.

Many of the characters from SpongeBob SquarePants represent the SpongeBob meme culture. Including Squidward, Sandy Cheeks, Mr. Krabs, Plankton, and his best friend, Patrick Star.

So why is there a SpongeBob meme for everything? In an interview with New York Magazine, SpongeBob animator and former executive producer Paul Tibbitt expressed his ideas on why SpongeBob memes are our Internet language.

He suggests, “SpongeBob is like a canvas for many different expressions and emotions and what people go through.” SpongeBob voice actor Tom Kenny elaborates, “There are all kinds of crazy poses and faces and weird extreme expressions of the characters.” That is certainly viable.

While SpongeBob is an animated kid's show (TV-Y), it has relatable adult situations such as annoying neighbors, horrible bosses, and underappreciated jobs. However, someone doesn't even have to have seen the show to be able to meme properly.

So here are the funniest SpongeBob memes to express every mood and humorously outline relatable situations.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Caveman SpongeBob

Caveman SpongeBob, also known as SpongeGar and Primitive Sponge, are SpongeBob SquarePants' prehistoric ancestor's nicknames.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Home Alone

They make for some of the funniest memes. SpongeGar embodies that hair-rising feeling of hearing a noise when you are home alone.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Where's The Spider?

Or that petrifying feeling when you go to kill a spider, which disappears on you. So you jump onto the furniture and wait it out. Then, perhaps, scream for your husband in the other room.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Swimming

Or that terrifying moment you're minding your own business and something from below touches your feet swimming. We wouldn't blame you if the water suddenly got warm.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Ight Imma Head Out

Ight Imma Head Out is one of the most popular SpongeBob memes. First, it features SpongeBob mid-sit in his chair. Then, it depicts SpongeBob getting out of the chair as if to leave the situation or room. Although, in the show, he is sitting down.

However, the meme is donned Spongebob heading out and is used to indicate exiting an undesirable condition or conversation. For example, when you accidentally answer an Instagram live notification.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Do I Need This Job?

Or, when you're contemplating calling out or quitting your employment, but you check your bank account and get up to go to work.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Evil Patrick Meme

The Evil Patrick meme, also known as Savage Patrick or Angry Patrick, is a still image of an insanely sinister-looking Patrick. It comes from the season one episode “Nature Pants.”

It is a social media favorite for expressing yourself as savage or evil for doing something. Or for thinking or saying something you shouldn't or wouldn't without malevolence. Such as starting a fight in the comment section.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Happy Again

Or for making Savage Patrick meme jokes about your mental health when while relatable for many, it isn't all that funny.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Tired SpongeBob Meme

Tired SpongeBob, also known as the SpongeBob Breathing meme, comes from the “Nature Pants” episode in season one of SpongeBob SquarePants. SpongeBob decides he wants to abandon modern life and live off the land with the jellyfish. The meme is a still image of SpongeBob naked and out of breath.

It's popular on social media for conveying one's exhaustion over completing small tasks. Such as socializing for introverts.

Image Credit: @nabeeldenero.

To-Do List

Or for after checking off one thing from your to-do list and already being exhausted and ready to call it quits.

Image Credit: @fourens_.

Filling the Gas Tank

The Tired SpongeBob meme is also used as a comparison meme to demonstrate what someone is willing to spend their money on versus what they will not. Like dropping forty dollars on take-out without hesitation but dreading filling up the gas tank. Guilty.

Image Credit: Unknown.

SpongeBob Mocking

Mocking SpongeBob, also known as MockBob, SpongeBob Bird, or SpongeBob Chicken meme, is a widespread meme. Mocking SpongeBob comes from the SpongeBob SquarePants episode “Little Yellow Book.”

After reading his diary, Squidward learns that SpongeBob will act like a chicken whenever he sees plaid. So this meme is a response to insinuate a mocking tone toward someone's opinion or actions, such as being a pain for customer service employees.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Squidward Looking Out the Window

The Squidward Looking Out the Window meme is an image of Squidward enviously peaking through the window at SpongeBob and Patrick Star having fun. The picture is from the season seven episode “That Sinking Feeling.”

People use it often to express jealousy about others having fun while they're stuck in a place they are not having fun. Or when you introduce your friends, they hit it off and don't invite you out with them.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Krusty Krab vs. Chum Bucket

The Krusty Krab vs. Chum Bucket is a comparison meme that pins two restaurants from SpongeBob SquarePants against each other. So users across social platforms photoshop things like placing Marvel over DC.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Seinfeld

There are dozens of Krusty Krab vs. Chum Bucket memes placing one sitcom over the other. Like putting Seinfeld over Friends.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Okay, Get In SpongeBob Memes

Okay, Get In SpongeBob memes are also known as SpongeBob Coffin memes. “Okay, Get In” is a quote and scene from the SpongeBob SquarePants episode “Unfriendly Ghost.” Patrick and SpongeBob believe they have killed Squidward and are now haunted by his ghost because they never lay him to rest.

People use this SpongeBob meme to depict that they are going to or that something needs to die already. Like when you Google your symptoms and the results aren't good.

Image Credit: Unknown.

SpongeBob Coffee Meme

The SpongeBob Coffee meme, also known as the SpongeBob Waiting or SpongeBob Thinking, is a reaction meme that indicates waiting. It originates from the episode “Missing Identity.”

SpongeBob sits in a diner and recalls the time he lost his name tag. The SpongeBob Coffee meme is a self-realization or a philosophical-type thinking reaction meme. People caption it with whatever existential crisis they are having at the time.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Funny SpongeBob Memes

Several hilarious SpongeBob memes are entirely relatable. So here is a collection of some of our favorites. For example, when parents try to do their children's common core math.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Nineties

Or by claiming a sophisticated late 1900s upbringing instead of calling it the nineties. Also, note that sophisticated SpongeBob looks a little bit like Leonardo Dicaprio.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Slang

Or when you have to cut a youngster off from claiming they're from easily the best decade thus far, but their slang “lit” gives them away.

Image Credit: Unknown.

New Slang Terms

Speaking of slang, who is getting older and out of touch with newer slang words? So basically, anyone with a teenager in their household? Same.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Free Trial

We can all relate to being excited about a free trial but backing out when it requires a credit card. Right? Squidward Folding Lawn Chair sums up the mood perfectly.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Silence

This one is for all the childless people who enjoy their silence and money over being broke with mini-tyrants who never listen. Sssh!

Image Credit: Unknown.

I'm Busy

Introverts unite! This Sandy Cheeks meme perfectly sums up what we are all really doing when we say we are busy with plans.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Have to Pee

Everyone can relate to Angry SpongeBob getting nice and cozy in bed and then getting up because they need to use the bathroom.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Clean Room

This SpongeBob meme perfectly demonstrates cleaning your room and believing that all life's problems are better. If you know, you know.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Tough SpongeBob

Tough SpongeBob is also known as the I Only Cried for 20 Minutes meme. Tough SpongeBob is from “No Weenies Allowed.” After being turned away from a “tough guys club,”

SpongeBob confides in the bouncer about when he stubbed his toe, “And I only cried for 20 minutes.” This meme captions regard self-inflicted situations labeled “I'll have you know.” However, It's evolved into other circumstances and time variations.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Lego

Or the I'll Have You Know Parenting SpongeBob meme edition. It involves stepping on legos and having a bad day.

Image Credit: Unknown.

SpongeBob Burning Paper Meme

SpongeBob Burning Paper is a four-panel meme that shows SpongeBob reading something on a piece of paper. Then, after he looks at it closely, he tosses it into the fire. People use this SpongeBob meme to demonstrate seeing truths they do not like and then ignoring them by throwing them into the fire.

Image Credit: Unknown.

SpongeBob Imagination

SpongeBob Imagination, also known as the SpongeBob Rainbow Meme, comes from the SpongeBob SquarePants episode called “The Idiot Box.” SpongeBob repeatedly spreads his hands in the episode and says, “imagination.”

He and Patrick use their imagination with an empty box, driving Squidward mad. It has since created memes with other profane or disrespectful words inside the rainbow. The SpongeBob Imagination meme response to that is “Nobody Cares.”

Image Credit: Unknown.

Sleeping Squidward

The Sleeping Squidward meme, also known as Squidward's Open Eyes, is from “Home Sweet Pineapple.” In this episode of SpongeBob SquarePants, Squidward wakes up to SpongeBob sleeping next to him, and this is his expression of shock. It's a favorite SpongeBob meme expressing a sudden realization of something that needs completion.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Student Loans

Alternatively, sometimes Sleeping Squidward doesn't open his bloodshot eyes and sleeps through things instead.

Image Credit: Unknown.

SpongeBob Crying Meme

There are a few iterations of SpongeBob Crying memes. However, the Sad-Eyed SpongeBob, or Spunchbop, demonstrates SpongeBob with giant eyes and a pouty, tearful expression. Short videos include TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter.

After series creator Stephen Hillenburg died, the internet saw an uprising of SpongeBob crying memes, including Sad-Eyed SpongeBob/Spunchbop. Of course, people who love cats can appreciate this sentiment.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Best SpongeBob Memes for Every Occasion

Here are several more relatable and hilarious SpongeBob memes for every occasion. Like when you go to the dentist, they talk to you as if you can reply.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Apologize

Or when you are an apologizer and someone tells you there's no need to apologize. So naturally, you respond with, “I'm sorry.”

Image Credit: Unknown.

Caffeine

Or when you try to caffeinate but only increase your heart rate while remaining exhausted. Good times.

Image Credit: Unknown.

The Shower

Or how about when the idea of showering isn't appealing until you get inside and realize it's not so bad and you never want to leave.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Library

Or when you decide to go to the library or coffee shop to get things done. Only to end up scrolling on your phone.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Free Shipping

Or when you're shopping online, and you're willing to pay more for a product than you are to pay shipping fees.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Garlic

This one is for all the garlic lovers who refuse to follow recipes and double or triple the amounts. The only thing better than garlic is more garlic!

Image Credit: Unknown.

Friendship

How about when all you have to offer is your company? This meme is fantastic, and friendship is more than enough!

Image Credit: Unknown.

Bugs

Or this Squidward classic demonstrates killing bugs proves more complicated than it seems.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Confused Mr. Krabs SpongeBob Meme

Confused Mr. Krabs, also known as Mr. Krabs blur, is a meme from SpongeBob SquarePants. He looks confused as the room around him is spinning. It comes from the episode “Patty Hype.”

After SpongeBob's invention causes unintentional side effects, an angry mob surrounds Mr. Krabs. People use this meme to express disorientation or confusion about something. Often in the comments section, when someone says something stupid.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Sleep-Deprived SpongeBob

Exhausted SpongeBob, also known as Sleep-Deprived SpongeBob, is from the episode “Night Light.” SpongeBob becomes scared of the dark after reading a horror book and doesn't get any sleep.

The image is used as a reaction meme to demonstrate next-level exhaustion. It features a close-up of SpongeBob with a sagging face and bloodshot eyes.

Image Credit: Unknown.

Do Y'all Hear Sumn? SpongeBob Memes

Do Y'all Hear Sumn? is a Twitter meme featuring captions from people pretending as if they do not hear something. They are typically associated with SpongeBob SquarePants characters. Twitter users post it to respond to comments they believe are not essential or to ignore other user comments.

SpongeBob came out in 1999 and is one of the most popular 90s cartoons. It's still going strong and doesn't appear to be ending soon. So we can count on more viral SpongeBob memes blessing our internet communication.

Image Credit: Unknown.

