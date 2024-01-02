14 Essential Spoof Movies That Define the Genre

In the mood for some absurdity? Is slapstick humor right up your alley? A unique form of entertainment awaits you in this collection of some of the funniest and cleverest spoof movies out there.

1. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

A parody of the Arthurian legend, the absurd humor comes thick and fast in this creation by the British comedy group Monty Python. Following King Arthur and his knights on a ridiculous adventure, you can expect clever wordplay and memorable, satirical scenes.

2. Airplane! (1980)

A spoof of disaster films, the story follows a traumatized former pilot. Ted Striker must overcome his fear of flying – to save the passengers and crew from certain death. Written and Directed by Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, and Jerry Zucker, it’s a slapstick classic not to be missed.

3. This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Directed by Rob Reiner, this mockumentary follows the misadventures of a hapless heavy metal band called Spinal Tap. It gained a cult following thanks to its deadpan humor and clever commentary on how absurd the music industry can be.

4. Spaceballs (1987)

A science fiction parody, the story satirizes popular space-themed franchises. Directed by Mel Brooks and starring John Candy and Rick Moranis, Spaceballs follows Lone Starr and his sidekick Barf (Candy) as they attempt to rescue Princess Vespa from the evil Dark Helmet (Moranis).

5. The Naked Gun (1988)

Following the absurd adventures of Lieutenant Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen), this spoof of the police and detective genre is filled with slapstick humor and wordplay. Directed by David Zucker, it’s beloved for its over-the-top comedic style.

6. Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979)

Facing controversy when first released, Monty Python’s second movie focuses on a man named Brian Cohen – who has a life that parallels Jesus. With more clever writing, the group pokes fun at religious and societal issues while maintaining their unique form of absurdity.

7. Hot Shots! (1991)

Poking fun at various action movie cliches and military stereotypes, viewers can expect plenty of visual gags and witty one-liners in this classic. Directed by Jim Abrahams, Topper Harley (Charlie Sheen) is a talented but troubled fighter pilot who is recruited for a secret mission.

8. Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Retelling the adventure of the fight against the tyrannical Sheriff of Rottingham, follow Robin and his absurd band of merry men. The film is directed by Mel Brooks, whose ridiculous style of slapstick humor is superb.

9. Mars Attacks! (1996)

Inspired by a trading card series of the same name, this sci-fi comedy directed by Tim Burton features an ensemble cast, including Jack Nicholson, Pierce Brosnan, and Sir Tom Jones. The irreverent humor is continuous as Martians try to take over the world.

10. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

British secret agent Austin Powers (Mike Myers) is a hilarious and groovy spy who must stop his arch-nemesis, Dr. Evil (also Mike Myers). A parody of spy films, the adventure is directed by Jay Roach.

11. BASEketball (1998)

Taking a pop at the absurd world of sport and the rampant commercialization ruining it, BASEketball, tells the story of a group of friends who create a new sport in their driveway that anyone can play. Directed by David Zucker and co-written by (and starring) Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the unique blending of sports and comedy in an exaggerated manner makes it distinct to this genre.

12. Galaxy Quest (1999)

Galaxy Quest is a heartwarming comedy that cleverly satirizes both sci-fi conventions and fandom. Directed by Dean Parisot, the cast of a canceled television show is unwittingly enlisted by aliens to save their race from a genocidal warlord.

13. Scary Movie (2000)

Referencing mostly slasher movies, Scary Movie is a horror comedy full of hilarious cliches and slapstick humor. Directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, a group of clueless high school students become the target of a masked killer.

14. Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Poking fun at zombie horrors with a combination of witty humor, satire, and heartfelt moments, slacker Shaun navigates through a zombie apocalypse with his friends and family. Directed by Edgar Wright, it has become a beloved part of the spoof genre.