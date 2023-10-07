The Best Spooky PS5 Horror Games

Horror games stay in style for many, but Halloween approaching only magnifies the allure of a spooky adventure. Whether it mixes in puzzles, action or sticks with the standard survival horror playbook, a good horror game can impact the player in ways other genres can only dream of. Thankfully for all of us, Sony’s PlayStation 5 has become a fantastic place to play them. From the indie scene to blockbuster AAA releases, check out these spooky PS5 horror games that we recommend playing.

1. Resident Evil 8: Village

Any fan of horror games knows the Resident Evil series, but some still haven’t taken on the adventures of Ethan Winters in Capcom’s newest entries. Consider this a wake up call. Resident Evil 8 ranks as one of the greatest horror games ever made, thus, fans should purchase it alongside their PS5. The game expands on the model of its predecessor but still manages to hang on to a similar sort of terror throughout its four main sections and dilapidated Romanian village hub world. As Ethan searches for his baby daughter, he inevitably comes to blows with the village’s four lords who hold the keys to her survival. Each lord’s section of the game feels so distinct and well-realized that they could have justified their own game. This level of variety and detail makes Resident Evil 8 a very dense and high-quality AAA horror game. While it does veer further into action as it goes along, it still packs plenty of hair-raising moments and organic dread.

2. Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil 7 had one clear mission: revive the series from the brink of death. After the Resident Evil series floundered a bit with its sixth entry, Capcom knew this was the time for a complete audit of the series. The seventh mainline entry would remove all the action-movie fluff that the series didn’t need while also adopting the first-person perspective, popularized by new challengers in the genre Amnesia and Outlast. This turned out to be a good call, as it not only created an excellent horror game, but also exceeded the goal of reanimating the Resident Evil fanbase. Out of all of the previous games, Resident Evil 7 feels most comparable to the original game, as it brings back the element of a spooky mansion that holds more than its fair share of secrets. The certifiably insane Baker family also elevates things to the extreme while Ethan searches for his wife Mia among the chaos. Low ammo, limited health items, and the constant threat of the Bakers keep this campaign an engaging and constantly horrifying one.

3. Signalis

The PlayStation 5 has several great offerings when it comes to retro-style horror. Fans of such games should see themselves straight to Rose Engine’s Signalis. A fixed camera perspective, limited resources, and an undeniably unsettling vibe mix together nicely here. Signalis mostly takes place in a dark mining facility overrun with monsters who attack our heroine when not shuffling through the halls. Players control Elster, a “replika” unit struggling with disjointed memories of a lost loved one on top of the immediate threat. Signalis plays like the classic survival horror with straightforward shooting, searching for keys, solving puzzles, and managing limited inventory slots. That said, the game has such a unique story and setting that we don’t want to minimize it with that characterization. Signalis creates its own feel and dishes out a strange tale that touches on multiple topics like AI and loneliness, all while leaving several pivotal points of the story up for interpretation.

4. Tormented Souls

Anyone looking for a retro-style horror game would make a great choice in Tormented Souls. Taking key elements from survival horror icons like Silent Hill, Resident Evil, and even Clock Tower, Tormented Souls delivers an authentic experience that, disregarding the modern graphics and more fluid controls, could pass as a PS1 game. The story starts off simple, with Caroline searching for two missing twin girls in a giant Victorian hospital overrun with unspeakable abominations. In true survival horror fashion, though, the tale takes a few hard left turns that make things more interesting. With very puzzle-intensive gameplay, progress will often halt if the player doesn't use his head. Despite what some critics have said about this, we find the puzzles in Tormented Souls enjoyable to unravel despite their occasional obtuseness. Combat also stays tense, as many enemies can absorb hits from the nail gun, making every shot count. Even when a player finds stronger weapons, the balancing act of fighting for survival while managing limited ammo makes for one of the genre’s toughest games to date.

5. Little Nightmares 2

Little Nightmares games have a peculiar quality, fusing one part puzzle platformer, one part stealth game, and another part horror game. Little Nightmares 2 perfects the formula pioneered by its predecessor, putting players in the tiny shoes of small characters trying to escape twisted, humanoid monsters. Little Nightmares 2 doesn't break new ground in with these elements but the way the game combines them and polishes them to a sheen makes for delightful play. It also brings the horror much more than players might expect.

6. Martha Is Dead

The first-person psychological horror genre remains popular with gamesr, and will likely continue its upward trajectory. Now that modern consoles and gaming PCs can easily handle the visual effects needed to bring these experiences to life in an engrossing way, fans of such games will eat well for a long time to come. Martha is Dead became a popular entry in this space. The game uses a camera as a hook, which helps develop the story as the bright flashes help create heaps of unease and tension. The unique setting of rural Italy also brings a unique flavor to the genre, so horror fans will want to get their mitts on this one right away.

7. The Quarry

An isolated campground, impulsive young adults, duplicitous cops, and an outbreak of werewolves…what could go wrong? Supermassive’s games have been hit-or-miss for most gamers after the magnum opus that was Until Dawn. They studio still has had a few good titles, though. The Quarry qualifies as a better effort, and most who have played it would agree. The investigative and choice-based gameplay synonymous with Supermassive remains intact here and plays better than ever. The Quarry has great characters, effective humor, and brings the campy horror in droves.

8. Amnesia: Rebirth

Gamers regard the Amnesia series as the apex predator of modern first-person horror. While the newer entries haven’t topped the original, the series still offers fun for gamers who enjoy a good spook. Searching for clues, solving environmental puzzles, and avoiding unsettling monstrosities still works well, and Rebirth builds on that foundation with its own flavor of faster-paced action and easier puzzles. It might not tease the brain as much as the first games, but it also flows better with fewer opportunities to get stumped.

9. Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water

Vapid characters aside, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water maintains an excellent horror adventure. It might feel like a new entry in the series for PS5 owners, but it’s a remaster of a Wii-U exclusive title from over a decade ago. Given this, players can forgive some stilted movement and minimal detail. Most importantly, though, it translates the unique gameplay that defined the series back in the early 2000s well and manages to deliver a frightening jaunt into the cursed Hikami Mountain. Battling malicious spirits with the iconic camera obscura has more depth than ever before with multiple film types and upgradable attributes so it might appeal to modern gamers more than the original titles.

10. Alan Wake Remastered

Remedy Entertainment delivered a cult hit in 2010 with Alan Wake. Being an Xbox 360 Exclusive limited its reach, but those who got their hands on it seemed to enjoy it. Having released Max Payne 2 prior, Remedy seemed keen on retaining some stylish DNA for Alan Wake, but still spliced in some horror elements. Alan Wake revolves around fighting darkness with light, so players shine flashlights on enemies to disarm them, before dispatching them with a firearm. The Twin Peaks-eque setting also serves as a nice bonus. The game didn’t shine brightly for everyone, but now that it has arrived on the PS5, PlayStation gamers can check it out.

11. Visage

Perhaps the peak of P.T. and Amnesia-style horror experiences, Visage delivers on all fronts. A series of frightening ghost stories, a consistent drip of organic dread, and an incredibly immersive audio experience constantly prickling the players’ ears with the snaps, creaks, and pops emblematic of walking around an old, lived-in house all work together. Visage also wisely peppers in a few insanely effective jump-scares here and there to keep players on their toes. While players will have a hard time finding some essential items, it still plays like a masterclass in modern horror video gaming.

12. The Callisto Protocol

With a slew of over-the-shoulder action horror games cashing in on Resident Evil’s handling of that style, it shouldn't surprise anyone that a similar crop of games occasionally emerges around Dead Space’s sci-fi flavor. The Callisto Protocol qualifies as such, but with some key talent that worked on the original Dead Space behind it. Despite some shortcomings here and there, The Callisto Protocol delivers the scares when it matters most. Dark hallways lit by flickering neon lights and the occasional blast of weaponry are typical for the genre, and The Callisto Protocol's impressive visuals nail this atmosphere convincingly.

13. Dead Space

While imitators have come close, no one can replicate the true king of sci-fi action horror. Despite waiting 10 years for a new entry in the series, and that new entry being a remake of a game that arguably didn’t need one, Dead Space on the PS5 remains recommendable to all horror fans looking to get the most out of their current-gen console. Isaac’s journey into the recesses of the Ishimura as well as his psyche, never looked or played so well. The experience, largely the same as the 2008 original, still sees a few improvements sneak in, like being able to travel back to previous locations in the game in real time. This remake will likely become the definitive way to play Dead Space for veterans and serve as an excellent time to jump in for newer players, who haven’t experienced it yet.