These Are Six Spooky Things To Do in Salem This Fall

Are you looking for the perfect spooky getaway this autumn season? Whether you’re in the market for a Halloween-themed vacation or simply want to creep yourself out on a seasonal trip, Salem, Massachusetts, has something haunted for visitors of all types. Don’t be scared—give yourself the shivers at haunted hotels and bars. Tour local cemeteries and witch shops or dive deep into the history of the violent Salem Witch Trials that shook the city in the 17th century. These are the best spooky things to do in Salem this season.

1. Visit The Merchant Hotel

First thing first — whether traveling alone or with family, you’ll need lodging! The Merchant Hotel is a boutique location in downtown Salem, built in 1784. The building was commissioned by the city’s richest sea merchant, Joshua Ward, and retains much of its original woodwork. In 1789, newly elected President George Washington stayed at the home, and the hotel’s site acknowledges the many ghosts and spooky spirits that supposedly haunt the location.

Despite being centuries old, the hotel sports heated bathroom floors, Apple TV, gas fireplaces, and other modern amenities. Sightseeing, museums, and other activities are a short walk away. Guests can even rent the entire hotel for large groups looking to splurge! The Merchant is a luxurious choice that’ll put you closest to all the creepy Salem action your heart desires.

2. Go to The Charter Street Cemetery

Salem’s Charter Street Cemetery is unusual for many reasons, including that visitors must make reservations ahead of time! The burial ground was used from 1637 to the end of the 19th century, including during the Salem Witch Trials. While it wasn’t used in a specific way for the trials, Judges Bartholomew Gedney and John Hathorne are buried here.

The oldest stones date back to the 1670s and make for an excellent Halloween-themed day trip while staying in the city. According to the cemetery’s website, the most recent stone was put up in 2008 for William Cash. Elizabeth Peele was the most recent stone at the time of interment in 1882.

3. Take a Salem Haunted Footsteps Ghost Tour

When you’re ready for an evening outing or an active adventure, the Salem Haunted Footsteps Ghost Tour is the perfect choice! This paranormal activity walking tour of the city has been going since 1997. Its famous 1692 Witchcraft Walk includes stops and historical information about the infamous and grim panic that made the town famous in the 17th century.

Daily tours include the more general Salem history tour for those looking for something a bit more tame, as well as the myths and superstitions tour and another witchcraft-themed tour in nearby Andover. The group runs special events in October, and all tours run rain or shine — so there are no refunds!

4. See The Salem Witch Trials Memorial

Perhaps the most iconic, and certainly one of the most popular sites, is the city’s Witch Trials Memorial. Located just off Charter Street, right next to the Old Burying Point Cemetery, visitors can find the simple memorial to the 20 victims of the 1692 witch trials. According to the memorial’s website, the Salem Witch Trials Tercentenary Committee was established in 1986 to create a permanent memorial to the victims. The memorial was dedicated in 1992.

Visitors can enjoy historical presentations in multiple languages, which take place every half-hour all year round. The witch trials were marked by mass hysteria, deceit, and fear and remain one of the most memorable, macabre periods in early American history. While sad, the exhibits and education here ensure the victims aren’t forgotten—and offer an extraordinarily creepy activity for any Salem trip.

5. Enjoy The New England Pirate Museum

For something decidedly unrelated to witches, tourists may enjoy a visit to Salem’s New England Pirate Museum. While the Salem Witch Trials were ongoing, famous pirate captains such as Blackbeard, Kidd, and Bellamy roamed the coast of Boston, also called the Gold Coast.

Visitors can enjoy walking tours or the educational curriculum, which is also available online. Group tours are also available! The museum also features an artifact room and an underground 80-foot cave. With a recreated dockside village and an explorable pirate ship, this is also a great activity for families.

6. Get a Reading at Crow Haven Corner

The oldest witch store in Salem has been offering psychic and tarot readings from owner and practitioner Lorelei for more than 35 years. Known for her love spells, according to the store’s site, visitors can also take part in guided witch walks or purchase tarot decks, crystals, art, and other arcane items of their own in the magical shop. The store is located near downtown Salem and is open daily. Rest assured that the blessings for victims and other spells are done for good and to the harm of none.

Spooky Things To Do in Salem, Massachusetts

Get your fill of haunted, horrifying, and spooky vacation destinations in Salem, Massachusetts — a historic town full of centuries-old legends and macabre events. With shopping, restaurants, and hotels, there’s an activity and place to stay for families and younger tourists alike. Whether you’re specifically looking to dive deep into the history of the Salem Witch Trials or simply want to enjoy the beautiful New England autumn weather, you’re sure to enjoy your stay. Dress warmly, and don’t forget to bring your favorite anti-ghost protections.